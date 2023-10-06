Raising Cane’s sets openings for 3 Orlando restaurants

Fried chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s is about to take flight in Orlando.

The restaurant is set to open Nov. 7 at 7105 Palm Parkway as part of the O-Town West development near Walt Disney World.

Another Raising Cane’s is then slated to open in December at 12040 Pioneers Way in the Lake Nona area, according to a news release. A third, near Disney’s Animal Kingdom at 8170 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee is also on the schedule for early winter.

The chain of more than 750 restaurants is expanding in Florida, with Co-CEO AJ Kumaran telling the Orlando Sentinel in early 2022 that it had about 25 sites in the pipeline across the state, including about 10 in the Orlando area.

The chain serves fried chicken fingers as well as crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and coleslaw.

“You can get a chicken finger meal or you can get a chicken finger meal,” Kumaran said last year. “We do only one thing.”