Raising Cane's holds grand opening

Jan. 11—Kokomo's newest fast-food chain, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, is now open.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based chain held its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon cutting featuring the Indiana University Kokomo and Kokomo High School athletic departments and city and local economic officials.

As part of the grand opening, the fast food restaurant held a "Lucky 20" drawing where 20 customers won free Cane's for a year and gave the first 100 customers in line a free Cane's t-shirt.

The restaurant, located at 728 E. Markland Ave., is open 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Raising Cane's serves chicken fingers and sandwiches with its signature Cane's Sauce, French fries, Texas toast and coleslaw. It's also known for its sweet tea and lemonade.

The Kokomo location will employ more than 100 people and is the chain's seventh Indiana location. The Kokomo location's restaurant leader is Kody Augustine.