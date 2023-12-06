Raising Cane's seeks approval to build restaurant on Des Moines’ south side

A new, 3,336 square-foot Raising Cane’s restaurant and drive-thru is proposed for 6079 SE 14th St.

Raising Cane's is preparing to open its first city of Des Moines location at a South Side site.

The Louisiana-based, nationwide fast-food chain is proposing a 3,336 square-foot restaurant to neighbor the Olive Garden on Southeast 14th Street near Southridge Mall. It will replace the Twisted Bean Coffee kiosk, which will be removed.

Raising Cane's already has metro locations in West Des Moines and Altoona, and opened another in Johnston in November.

Renderings of the Des Moines location show a two-lane drive-thru, dining room, a mural of the chain's namesake canine mascot and a large, reclaimed metal sign in the shape of a 1, an apparent reference to the chain's slogan that serving "only the most craveable chicken finger meals" is "our one love."

"One Love" also is the title of one of the late Bob Marley’s most famous songs, and his estate and Raising Cane’s resolved a legal dispute in 2014 over the use of the phrase.

A Raising Cane's restaurant will neighbor the Olive Garden near Southridge Mall.

Raising Cane's to seek special permission to build

The developer and owner of the new Raising Cane's location, Global Des Moines, will seek permission Thursday from the city's Plan and Zoning Commission to build the restaurant in the middle of the parking lot that also serves CubeSmart Self Storage and Dollar Tree.

City code requires that buildings be placed within zero to 15 feet of the front property line. The restaurant is proposed to sit back 126 feet. Olive Garden developed its third Des Moines location next door using the same "pad-style" Raising Cane's is hoping to replicate: a larger piece of land parceled off for single new building and on-site parking.

City staff noted in a report that it would be more appropriate to enforce the code if Raising Cane's was building in a pedestrian-oriented environment, not a car-dominant corridor like the one it proposes to occupy.

"Examining the surrounding built-environment context, it is unrealistic to expect the proposed building to be placed within 15 feet of the front property line at this site," staff wrote. "Surrounding properties have a range of setback distances from primary frontages."

Southridge Mall sees continued growth

Des Moines City Council member Joe Gatto, whose ward includes southeast Des Moines, pointed to progress at the once-vacant Southridge Mall as one of the reasons the area is seeing new development.

Genesis Health Club is preparing to open in the mall's former Sears building in February, and it recently announced plans for a companion entertainment venue with a sports bar and 12 pickleball courts to come in late 2024. In September, an affordable housing development for seniors broke ground west of the mall's Target store.

Gatto told the Des Moines Register in October that Olive Garden and Cane's aren't coming to the South Side "out of the blue."

"They realize that this area has a lot of potential. It's taken off, moving forward. That's a good thing," he said.

Addison Lathers covers growth and development for the Des Moines metro. Reach her at ALathers@registermedia.com and follow her on Twitter at @addisonlathers.

