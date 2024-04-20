Raising a Family in Florida: Here’s the Living Wage for a Family of 4 in 50 Major Cities

Heather Taylor
21 min read
0
pixdeluxe / Getty Images
pixdeluxe / Getty Images

Families of four have a lot of expenses to juggle monthly, and many families set their sights on moving to Florida to save money in a warm climate. Where can they move to in Florida where it’s possible to raise a family without going into debt?

To find the answer to this question, GOBankingRates analyzed key factors in 50 cities across Florida. These factors include the average home value for January 2024, average rent cost, average mortgage, cost of living indexes, average expenditure costs and livability index. The cost of living indexes were used to calculate average expenditure costs for each city. These costs were combined with the rent to find the total cost of living for a renter. For homeowners, average expenditure costs were combined with the mortgage cost for the total cost of living.

Read on to find out the total cost of living a family of four should anticipate in 50 Florida cities, as sorted from most to least expensive.

Explore More: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities
Find Out: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

Daytona Beach

  • Total population: 73,329

  • Total households: 32,216

  • Livability: 76

  • Median household income: $47,608

  • January 2024 home value: $287,437

  • Average mortgage: $1,690

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $1,588

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,521

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,211

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,109

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $50,530

  • Renter annual cost of living: $49,307

Check Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities
Learn More: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Photoladybug / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Photoladybug / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Port Charlotte

  • Total population: 63,913

  • Total households: 26,838

  • Livability: 62

  • Median household income: $58,799

  • January 2024 home value: $321,306

  • Average mortgage: $1,889

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,074

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,428

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,317

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,502

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $51,804

  • Renter annual cost of living: $54,020

Discover More: The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Palm Bay

  • Total population: 121,513

  • Total households: 42,865

  • Livability: 72

  • Median household income: $62,538

  • January 2024 home value: $310,307

  • Average mortgage: $1,824

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $1,910

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,525

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,349

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,435

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $52,187

  • Renter annual cost of living: $53,218

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lakeland

  • Total population: 114,404

  • Total households: 44,323

  • Livability: 74

  • Median household income: $58,290

  • January 2024 home value: $317,852

  • Average mortgage: $1,869

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $1,766

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,520

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,389

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,286

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $52,663

  • Renter annual cost of living: $51,435

TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville

  • Total population: 950,203

  • Total households: 375,851

  • Livability: 80

  • Median household income: $64,138

  • January 2024 home value: $299,317

  • Average mortgage: $1,760

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $1,600

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,654

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,414

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,254

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $52,969

  • Renter annual cost of living: $51,053

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tallahassee

  • Total population: 198,259

  • Total households: 81,846

  • Livability: 82

  • Median household income: $52,899

  • January 2024 home value: $288,235

  • Average mortgage: $1,695

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $1,448

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,721

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,416

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,169

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $52,993

  • Renter annual cost of living: $50,031

Read Next: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

Javier_Art_Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Javier_Art_Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Deltona

  • Total population: 94,373

  • Total households: 32,777

  • Livability: 68

  • Median household income: $69,074

  • January 2024 home value: $300,905

  • Average mortgage: $1,769

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $1,868

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,670

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,439

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,538

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $53,269

  • Renter annual cost of living: $54,456

Jonathan Novack / Getty Images
Jonathan Novack / Getty Images

Pine Hills

  • Total population: 83,221

  • Total households: 23,083

  • Livability: 70

  • Median household income: $49,474

  • January 2024 home value: $275,272

  • Average mortgage: $1,618

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $1,878

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,866

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,484

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,744

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $53,814

  • Renter annual cost of living: $56,932

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Gainesville

  • Total population: 142,414

  • Total households: 55,193

  • Livability: 80

  • Median household income: $43,783

  • January 2024 home value: $309,666

  • Average mortgage: $1,821

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $1,577

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,741

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,562

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,318

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $54,739

  • Renter annual cost of living: $51,815

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Spring Hill

  • Total population: 116,882

  • Total households: 44,625

  • Livability: 62

  • Median household income: $61,588

  • January 2024 home value: $309,405

  • Average mortgage: $1,819

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,012

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,793

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,612

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,805

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $55,347

  • Renter annual cost of living: $57,656

Be Aware: I’m a Real Estate Agent: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unaffordable

Mishella / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mishella / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Port

  • Total population: 76,975

  • Total households: 30,129

  • Livability: 74

  • Median household income: $78,815

  • January 2024 home value: $347,517

  • Average mortgage: $2,043

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,148

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,633

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,676

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,781

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $56,116

  • Renter annual cost of living: $57,371

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Palm Coast

  • Total population: 91,082

  • Total households: 35,961

  • Livability: 66

  • Median household income: 68,824

  • January 2024 home value: $349,734

  • Average mortgage: $2,056

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,016

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,638

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,695

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,654

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $56,336

  • Renter annual cost of living: $55,848

JimVallee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JimVallee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Melbourne

  • Total population: 84,982

  • Total households: 35,438

  • Livability: 78

  • Median household income: $60,917

  • January 2024 home value: $382,218

  • Average mortgage: $2,247

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $1,904

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,482

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,729

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,386

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $56,753

  • Renter annual cost of living: $52,635

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Poinciana

  • Total population: 69,311

  • Total households: 21,284

  • Livability: 54

  • Median household income: $60,928

  • January 2024 home value: $304,751

  • Average mortgage: $1,792

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $1,901

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,989

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,781

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,890

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $57,373

  • Renter annual cost of living: $58,679

Find Out: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

jodylehigh / Pixabay
jodylehigh / Pixabay

Lehigh Acres

  • Total population: 124,440

  • Total households: 37,538

  • Livability: 57

  • Median household income: $59,733

  • January 2024 home value: $312,991

  • Average mortgage: $1,840

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,125

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,956

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,796

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,081

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $57,557

  • Renter annual cost of living: $60,977

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Villages

  • Total population: 79,108

  • Total households: 46,009

  • Livability: 69

  • Median household income: $73,415

  • January 2024 home value: $402,599

  • Average mortgage: $2,367

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,467

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,530

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,897

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,996

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $58,759

  • Renter annual cost of living: $59,955

Cooltapes / Wikimedia Commons
Cooltapes / Wikimedia Commons

Brandon

  • Total population: 114,923

  • Total households: 44,836

  • Livability: 84

  • Median household income: $71,156

  • January 2024 home value: $361,952

  • Average mortgage: $2,128

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,030

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,769

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,897

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,799

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $58,765

  • Renter annual cost of living: $57,588

Mikereichold / Wikimedia Commons
Mikereichold / Wikimedia Commons

Largo

  • Total population: 82,541

  • Total households: 36,972

  • Livability: 81

  • Median household income: $56,266

  • January 2024 home value: $380,107

  • Average mortgage: $2,235

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $1,741

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,696

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,930

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,437

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $59,164

  • Renter annual cost of living: $53,243

Learn More: 7 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in the Next 5 Years

anouchka / Getty Images/iStockphoto
anouchka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tampa

  • Total population: 388,768

  • Total households: 157,066

  • Livability: 80

  • Median household income: $66,802

  • January 2024 home value: $382,736

  • Average mortgage: $2,250

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,146

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,691

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,941

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,837

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $59,292

  • Renter annual cost of living: $58,044

Visitor7 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
Visitor7 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Kissimmee

  • Total population: 78,478

  • Total households: 24,291

  • Livability: 79

  • Median household income: $45,319

  • January 2024 home value: $384,858

  • Average mortgage: $2,263

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,133

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,732

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,995

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,866

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $59,942

  • Renter annual cost of living: $58,388

csfotoimages / Getty Images
csfotoimages / Getty Images

Town ‘n’ Country

  • Total population: 89,456

  • Total households: 33,379

  • Livability: 76

  • Median household income: $63,947

  • January 2024 home value: $380,936

  • Average mortgage: $2,240

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $1,880

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,796

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,036

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,676

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $60,426

  • Renter annual cost of living: $56,108

Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com
Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com

Clearwater

  • Total population: 116,984

  • Total households: 49,592

  • Livability: 81

  • Median household income: $59,358

  • January 2024 home value: $399,404

  • Average mortgage: $2,348

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $1,982

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,706

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,054

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,688

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $60,645

  • Renter annual cost of living: $56,253

Try This: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

sc_images / Shutterstock.com
sc_images / Shutterstock.com

Riverview

  • Total population: 102,467

  • Total households: 35,948

  • Livability: 78

  • Median household income: $87,383

  • January 2024 home value: $387,179

  • Average mortgage: $2,276

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,232

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,811

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,088

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,043

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $61,050

  • Renter annual cost of living: $60,520

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Orlando

  • Total population: 307,738

  • Total households: 122,607

  • Livability: 82

  • Median household income: $66,292

  • January 2024 home value: $403,760

  • Average mortgage: $2,374

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $1,956

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,726

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,100

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,682

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $61,195

  • Renter annual cost of living: $56,181

BobPalosaari / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BobPalosaari / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Myers

  • Total population: 88,699

  • Total households: 35,426

  • Livability: 83

  • Median household income: $57,403

  • January 2024 home value:  $414,797

  • Average mortgage: $2,439

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,001

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,666

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,105

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,667

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $61,254

  • Renter annual cost of living: $56,000

Murmakova / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Murmakova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cape Coral

  • Total population: 198,912

  • Total households: 76,882

  • Livability: 77

  • Median household income: $72,474

  • January 2024 home value: $397,581

  • Average mortgage: $2,338

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,302

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,806

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,143

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,108

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $61,716

  • Renter annual cost of living: $61,296

Learn More: Suze Orman: 3 Ways To Prepare for the Upcoming Financial Pandemic

Rose West Photo / Shutterstock.com
Rose West Photo / Shutterstock.com

Tamarac

  • Total population: 71,578

  • Total households: 30,605

  • Livability: 76

  • Median household income: $59,140

  • January 2024 home value: $384,252

  • Average mortgage: $2,259

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,202

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,941

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,200

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,142

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $62,401

  • Renter annual cost of living: $61,709

Yaroslav Sabitov / Shutterstock.com
Yaroslav Sabitov / Shutterstock.com

Lauderhill

  • Total population: 73,987

  • Total households: 26,464

  • Livability: 75

  • Median household income: $48,523

  • January 2024 home value: $394,319

  • Average mortgage: $2,318

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,047

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,928

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,246

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $4,975

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $62,955

  • Renter annual cost of living: $59,702

DeborahMaxemow / Getty Images
DeborahMaxemow / Getty Images

Wesley Chapel

  • Total population: 68,814

  • Total households: 23,061

  • Livability: 78

  • Median household income: $100,983

  • January 2024 home value: $426,838

  • Average mortgage: $2,510

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,354

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,759

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,269

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,113

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $63,222

  • Renter annual cost of living: $61,355

ddmirt / Shutterstock.com
ddmirt / Shutterstock.com

Deerfield Beach

  • Total population: 86,455

  • Total households: 36,219

  • Livability: 75

  • Median household income: $53,741

  • January 2024 home value: $426,999

  • Average mortgage: $2,510

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,588

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,862

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,373

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,450

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $64,471

  • Renter annual cost of living: $65,400

Find Out: 9 Bills Frugal People Don’t Pay

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Pompano Beach

  • Total population: 111,790

  • Total households: 46,038

  • Livability: 70

  • Median household income: $61,155

  • January 2024 home value: $429,330

  • Average mortgage: $2,524

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,412

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,891

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,415

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,303

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $64,982

  • Renter annual cost of living: $63,639

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

West Palm Beach

  • Total population: 117,588

  • Total households: 49,348

  • Livability: 81

  • Median household income: $64,044

  • January 2024 home value: $451,427

  • Average mortgage: $2,654

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,327

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,885

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,539

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,212

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $66,470

  • Renter annual cost of living: $62,548

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Hollywood

  • Total population: 152,764

  • Total households: 60,138

  • Livability: 74

  • Median household income: $61,958

  • January 2024 home value: $496,007

  • Average mortgage: $2,916

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,461

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,718

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,634

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,179

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $67,608

  • Renter annual cost of living: $62,145

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Sunrise

  • Total population: 96,510

  • Total households: 37,078

  • Livability: 84

  • Median household income: $66,001

  • January 2024 home value: $467,672

  • Average mortgage: $2,750

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,466

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,923

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,673

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,390

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $68,076

  • Renter annual cost of living: $64,676

Trending Now: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains 

Torresigner / Getty Images
Torresigner / Getty Images

Miami Gardens

  • Total population: 111,618

  • Total households: 34,351

  • Livability: 71

  • Median household income: $56,071

  • January 2024 home value: $449,676

  • Average mortgage: $2,644

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,981

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $3,056

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,700

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $6,037

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $68,401

  • Renter annual cost of living: $72,448

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Homestead

  • Total population: 79,996

  • Total households: 24,626

  • Livability: 77

  • Median household income: $57,739

  • January 2024 home value: $449,948

  • Average mortgage: $2,645

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,486

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $3,124

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,769

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,609

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $69,227

  • Renter annual cost of living: $67,310

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boynton Beach

  • Total population: 80,068

  • Total households: 32,360

  • Livability: 71

  • Median household income: $68,875

  • January 2024 home value: $489,831

  • Average mortgage: $2,880

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,404

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,899

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,779

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,303

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $69,345

  • Renter annual cost of living: $63,631

Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hialeah

  • Total population: 222,996

  • Total households: 76,255

  • Livability: 76

  • Median household income: $49,531

  • January 2024 home value: $528,262

  • Average mortgage: $3,106

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,733

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,683

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,789

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,416

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $69,465

  • Renter annual cost of living: $64,993

Explore More: ​ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Cities To Buy a House in 2024

ablokhin / Getty Images
ablokhin / Getty Images

Miramar

  • Total population: 135,158

  • Total households: 43,038

  • Livability: 79

  • Median household income: $81,812

  • January 2024 home value: $539,693

  • Average mortgage: $3,173

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,754

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,724

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,897

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,477

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $70,760

  • Renter annual cost of living: $65,730

THEPALMER / Getty Images/iStockphoto
THEPALMER / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Lauderdale

  • Total population: 182,673

  • Total households: 80,031

  • Livability: 76

  • Median household income: $75,376

  • January 2024 home value: $572,643

  • Average mortgage: $3,367

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,678

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,726

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,093

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,404

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $73,111

  • Renter annual cost of living: $64,846

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Pembroke Pines

  • Total population: 170,472

  • Total households: 62,807

  • Livability: 82

  • Median household income: $77,657

  • January 2024 home value: $577,505

  • Average mortgage: $3,395

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,466

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,731

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,126

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,196

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $73,510

  • Renter annual cost of living: $62,352

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

Miami

  • Total population: 443,665

  • Total households: 186,137

  • Livability: 79

  • Median household income: $54,858

  • January 2024 home value: $600,685

  • Average mortgage: $3,532

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $3,013

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,688

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,219

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,701

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $74,630

  • Renter annual cost of living: $68,412

Check Out: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

JodiJacobson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JodiJacobson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delray Beach

  • Total population: 66,646

  • Total households: 28,592

  • Livability: 75

  • Median household income: $76,558

  • January 2024 home value: $575,770

  • Average mortgage: $3,385

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,779

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,874

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,260

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,653

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $75,115

  • Renter annual cost of living: $67,841

MG_Photos / Shutterstock.com
MG_Photos / Shutterstock.com

Coral Springs

  • Total population: 133,801

  • Total households: 44,260

  • Livability: 78

  • Median household income: $87,488

  • January 2024 home value: $634,813

  • Average mortgage: $3,732

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,345

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,732

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,465

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,078

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $77,574

  • Renter annual cost of living: $60,932

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images

Plantation

  • Total population: 93,130

  • Total households: 36,005

  • Livability: 81

  • Median household income: $83,074

  • January 2024 home value: $609,904

  • Average mortgage: $3,586

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,464

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,895

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,481

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,359

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $77,769

  • Renter annual cost of living: $64,306

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Davie

  • Total population: 105,821

  • Total households: 37,941

  • Livability: 79

  • Median household income: $84,346

  • January 2024 home value: $616,604

  • Average mortgage: $3,625

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,414

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,936

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,562

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,351

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $78,738

  • Renter annual cost of living: $64,209

Find Out: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images

Doral

  • Total population: 74,891

  • Total households: 24,247

  • Livability: 81

  • Median household income: $83,823

  • January 2024 home value: $656,217

  • Average mortgage: $3,858

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,925

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $3,066

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,924

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,991

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $83,092

  • Renter annual cost of living: $71,892

Wirestock / Getty Images
Wirestock / Getty Images

Boca Raton

  • Total population: 97,980

  • Total households: 41,530

  • Livability: 78

  • Median household income: $95,570

  • January 2024 home value: $718,462

  • Average mortgage: $4,224

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,928

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,882

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $7,106

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,810

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $85,269

  • Renter annual cost of living: $69,721

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Weston

  • Total population: 68,029

  • Total households: 21,085

  • Livability: 67

  • Median household income: $132,832

  • January 2024 home value: $797,985

  • Average mortgage: $4,692

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $3,555

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $3,005

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $7,696

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $6,560

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $92,354

  • Renter annual cost of living: $78,719

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami Beach

  • Total population: 82,400

  • Total households: 41,711

  • Livability: 73

  • Median household income: $65,116

  • January 2024 home value: $2,393,930

  • Average mortgage: $14,075

  • January 2024 average rent cost: $2,733

  • Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,957

  • Homeowner monthly cost of living: $17,032

  • Renter monthly cost of living: $5,691

  • Homeowner annual cost of living: $204,385

  • Renter annual cost of living: $68,288

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Florida to find the living wage a family of four needs. First, GOBankingRates found the total population from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, and the top 50 cities were kept for this study. For each city on the list, a number of factors were found, including: average home value for January 2024 as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, average rent cost as sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index, the average mortgage calculated from the National 30-year fixed rate mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average expenditure costs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The cost of living indexes were used to calculate the average expenditure costs for each city. The average expenditure costs were combined with the rent to find the total cost of living for a renter, and the expenditure costs were combined with the mortgage cost to find the total cost of living for a homeowner. The monthly expenditure costs were calculated and included as supplemental information. The livability index, median household income and total households were also included as supplemental information. The total cost of living for homeowners was sorted from the most to the least expensive. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 9, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Raising a Family in Florida: Here’s the Living Wage for a Family of 4 in 50 Major Cities

Advertisement

Recommended Stories