Raising a Family in Florida: Here’s the Living Wage for a Family of 4 in 50 Major Cities

pixdeluxe / Getty Images

Families of four have a lot of expenses to juggle monthly, and many families set their sights on moving to Florida to save money in a warm climate. Where can they move to in Florida where it’s possible to raise a family without going into debt?

To find the answer to this question, GOBankingRates analyzed key factors in 50 cities across Florida. These factors include the average home value for January 2024, average rent cost, average mortgage, cost of living indexes, average expenditure costs and livability index. The cost of living indexes were used to calculate average expenditure costs for each city. These costs were combined with the rent to find the total cost of living for a renter. For homeowners, average expenditure costs were combined with the mortgage cost for the total cost of living.

Read on to find out the total cost of living a family of four should anticipate in 50 Florida cities, as sorted from most to least expensive.

Explore More: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Find Out: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

traveler1116 / Getty Images

Daytona Beach

Total population: 73,329

Total households: 32,216

Livability: 76

Median household income: $47,608

January 2024 home value: $287,437

Average mortgage: $1,690

January 2024 average rent cost: $1,588

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,521

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,211

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,109

Homeowner annual cost of living: $50,530

Renter annual cost of living: $49,307

Check Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Learn More: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Photoladybug / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Port Charlotte

Total population: 63,913

Total households: 26,838

Livability: 62

Median household income: $58,799

January 2024 home value: $321,306

Average mortgage: $1,889

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,074

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,428

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,317

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,502

Homeowner annual cost of living: $51,804

Renter annual cost of living: $54,020

Discover More: The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State

©Shutterstock.com

Palm Bay

Total population: 121,513

Total households: 42,865

Livability: 72

Median household income: $62,538

January 2024 home value: $310,307

Average mortgage: $1,824

January 2024 average rent cost: $1,910

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,525

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,349

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,435

Homeowner annual cost of living: $52,187

Renter annual cost of living: $53,218

Story continues

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lakeland

Total population: 114,404

Total households: 44,323

Livability: 74

Median household income: $58,290

January 2024 home value: $317,852

Average mortgage: $1,869

January 2024 average rent cost: $1,766

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,520

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,389

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,286

Homeowner annual cost of living: $52,663

Renter annual cost of living: $51,435

TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville

Total population: 950,203

Total households: 375,851

Livability: 80

Median household income: $64,138

January 2024 home value: $299,317

Average mortgage: $1,760

January 2024 average rent cost: $1,600

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,654

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,414

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,254

Homeowner annual cost of living: $52,969

Renter annual cost of living: $51,053

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tallahassee

Total population: 198,259

Total households: 81,846

Livability: 82

Median household income: $52,899

January 2024 home value: $288,235

Average mortgage: $1,695

January 2024 average rent cost: $1,448

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,721

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,416

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,169

Homeowner annual cost of living: $52,993

Renter annual cost of living: $50,031

Read Next: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

Javier_Art_Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Deltona

Total population: 94,373

Total households: 32,777

Livability: 68

Median household income: $69,074

January 2024 home value: $300,905

Average mortgage: $1,769

January 2024 average rent cost: $1,868

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,670

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,439

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,538

Homeowner annual cost of living: $53,269

Renter annual cost of living: $54,456

Jonathan Novack / Getty Images

Pine Hills

Total population: 83,221

Total households: 23,083

Livability: 70

Median household income: $49,474

January 2024 home value: $275,272

Average mortgage: $1,618

January 2024 average rent cost: $1,878

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,866

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,484

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,744

Homeowner annual cost of living: $53,814

Renter annual cost of living: $56,932

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Gainesville

Total population: 142,414

Total households: 55,193

Livability: 80

Median household income: $43,783

January 2024 home value: $309,666

Average mortgage: $1,821

January 2024 average rent cost: $1,577

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,741

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,562

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,318

Homeowner annual cost of living: $54,739

Renter annual cost of living: $51,815

©Shutterstock.com

Spring Hill

Total population: 116,882

Total households: 44,625

Livability: 62

Median household income: $61,588

January 2024 home value: $309,405

Average mortgage: $1,819

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,012

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,793

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,612

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,805

Homeowner annual cost of living: $55,347

Renter annual cost of living: $57,656

Be Aware: I’m a Real Estate Agent: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unaffordable

Mishella / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Port

Total population: 76,975

Total households: 30,129

Livability: 74

Median household income: $78,815

January 2024 home value: $347,517

Average mortgage: $2,043

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,148

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,633

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,676

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,781

Homeowner annual cost of living: $56,116

Renter annual cost of living: $57,371

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Palm Coast

Total population: 91,082

Total households: 35,961

Livability: 66

Median household income: 68,824

January 2024 home value: $349,734

Average mortgage: $2,056

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,016

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,638

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,695

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,654

Homeowner annual cost of living: $56,336

Renter annual cost of living: $55,848

JimVallee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Melbourne

Total population: 84,982

Total households: 35,438

Livability: 78

Median household income: $60,917

January 2024 home value: $382,218

Average mortgage: $2,247

January 2024 average rent cost: $1,904

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,482

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,729

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,386

Homeowner annual cost of living: $56,753

Renter annual cost of living: $52,635

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Poinciana

Total population: 69,311

Total households: 21,284

Livability: 54

Median household income: $60,928

January 2024 home value: $304,751

Average mortgage: $1,792

January 2024 average rent cost: $1,901

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,989

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,781

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,890

Homeowner annual cost of living: $57,373

Renter annual cost of living: $58,679

Find Out: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

jodylehigh / Pixabay

Lehigh Acres

Total population: 124,440

Total households: 37,538

Livability: 57

Median household income: $59,733

January 2024 home value: $312,991

Average mortgage: $1,840

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,125

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,956

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,796

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,081

Homeowner annual cost of living: $57,557

Renter annual cost of living: $60,977

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Villages

Total population: 79,108

Total households: 46,009

Livability: 69

Median household income: $73,415

January 2024 home value: $402,599

Average mortgage: $2,367

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,467

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,530

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,897

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,996

Homeowner annual cost of living: $58,759

Renter annual cost of living: $59,955

Cooltapes / Wikimedia Commons

Brandon

Total population: 114,923

Total households: 44,836

Livability: 84

Median household income: $71,156

January 2024 home value: $361,952

Average mortgage: $2,128

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,030

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,769

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,897

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,799

Homeowner annual cost of living: $58,765

Renter annual cost of living: $57,588

Mikereichold / Wikimedia Commons

Largo

Total population: 82,541

Total households: 36,972

Livability: 81

Median household income: $56,266

January 2024 home value: $380,107

Average mortgage: $2,235

January 2024 average rent cost: $1,741

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,696

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,930

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,437

Homeowner annual cost of living: $59,164

Renter annual cost of living: $53,243

Learn More: 7 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in the Next 5 Years

anouchka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tampa

Total population: 388,768

Total households: 157,066

Livability: 80

Median household income: $66,802

January 2024 home value: $382,736

Average mortgage: $2,250

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,146

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,691

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,941

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,837

Homeowner annual cost of living: $59,292

Renter annual cost of living: $58,044

Visitor7 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Kissimmee

Total population: 78,478

Total households: 24,291

Livability: 79

Median household income: $45,319

January 2024 home value: $384,858

Average mortgage: $2,263

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,133

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,732

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,995

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,866

Homeowner annual cost of living: $59,942

Renter annual cost of living: $58,388

csfotoimages / Getty Images

Town ‘n’ Country

Total population: 89,456

Total households: 33,379

Livability: 76

Median household income: $63,947

January 2024 home value: $380,936

Average mortgage: $2,240

January 2024 average rent cost: $1,880

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,796

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,036

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,676

Homeowner annual cost of living: $60,426

Renter annual cost of living: $56,108

Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com

Clearwater

Total population: 116,984

Total households: 49,592

Livability: 81

Median household income: $59,358

January 2024 home value: $399,404

Average mortgage: $2,348

January 2024 average rent cost: $1,982

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,706

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,054

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,688

Homeowner annual cost of living: $60,645

Renter annual cost of living: $56,253

Try This: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

sc_images / Shutterstock.com

Riverview

Total population: 102,467

Total households: 35,948

Livability: 78

Median household income: $87,383

January 2024 home value: $387,179

Average mortgage: $2,276

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,232

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,811

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,088

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,043

Homeowner annual cost of living: $61,050

Renter annual cost of living: $60,520

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Orlando

Total population: 307,738

Total households: 122,607

Livability: 82

Median household income: $66,292

January 2024 home value: $403,760

Average mortgage: $2,374

January 2024 average rent cost: $1,956

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,726

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,100

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,682

Homeowner annual cost of living: $61,195

Renter annual cost of living: $56,181

BobPalosaari / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Myers

Total population: 88,699

Total households: 35,426

Livability: 83

Median household income: $57,403

January 2024 home value: $414,797

Average mortgage: $2,439

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,001

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,666

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,105

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,667

Homeowner annual cost of living: $61,254

Renter annual cost of living: $56,000

Murmakova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cape Coral

Total population: 198,912

Total households: 76,882

Livability: 77

Median household income: $72,474

January 2024 home value: $397,581

Average mortgage: $2,338

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,302

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,806

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,143

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,108

Homeowner annual cost of living: $61,716

Renter annual cost of living: $61,296

Learn More: Suze Orman: 3 Ways To Prepare for the Upcoming Financial Pandemic

Rose West Photo / Shutterstock.com

Tamarac

Total population: 71,578

Total households: 30,605

Livability: 76

Median household income: $59,140

January 2024 home value: $384,252

Average mortgage: $2,259

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,202

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,941

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,200

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,142

Homeowner annual cost of living: $62,401

Renter annual cost of living: $61,709

Yaroslav Sabitov / Shutterstock.com

Lauderhill

Total population: 73,987

Total households: 26,464

Livability: 75

Median household income: $48,523

January 2024 home value: $394,319

Average mortgage: $2,318

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,047

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,928

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,246

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,975

Homeowner annual cost of living: $62,955

Renter annual cost of living: $59,702

DeborahMaxemow / Getty Images

Wesley Chapel

Total population: 68,814

Total households: 23,061

Livability: 78

Median household income: $100,983

January 2024 home value: $426,838

Average mortgage: $2,510

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,354

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,759

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,269

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,113

Homeowner annual cost of living: $63,222

Renter annual cost of living: $61,355

ddmirt / Shutterstock.com

Deerfield Beach

Total population: 86,455

Total households: 36,219

Livability: 75

Median household income: $53,741

January 2024 home value: $426,999

Average mortgage: $2,510

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,588

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,862

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,373

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,450

Homeowner annual cost of living: $64,471

Renter annual cost of living: $65,400

Find Out: 9 Bills Frugal People Don’t Pay

©Shutterstock.com

Pompano Beach

Total population: 111,790

Total households: 46,038

Livability: 70

Median household income: $61,155

January 2024 home value: $429,330

Average mortgage: $2,524

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,412

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,891

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,415

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,303

Homeowner annual cost of living: $64,982

Renter annual cost of living: $63,639

©iStock.com

West Palm Beach

Total population: 117,588

Total households: 49,348

Livability: 81

Median household income: $64,044

January 2024 home value: $451,427

Average mortgage: $2,654

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,327

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,885

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,539

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,212

Homeowner annual cost of living: $66,470

Renter annual cost of living: $62,548

©Shutterstock.com

Hollywood

Total population: 152,764

Total households: 60,138

Livability: 74

Median household income: $61,958

January 2024 home value: $496,007

Average mortgage: $2,916

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,461

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,718

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,634

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,179

Homeowner annual cost of living: $67,608

Renter annual cost of living: $62,145

©iStock.com

Sunrise

Total population: 96,510

Total households: 37,078

Livability: 84

Median household income: $66,001

January 2024 home value: $467,672

Average mortgage: $2,750

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,466

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,923

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,673

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,390

Homeowner annual cost of living: $68,076

Renter annual cost of living: $64,676

Trending Now: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Torresigner / Getty Images

Miami Gardens

Total population: 111,618

Total households: 34,351

Livability: 71

Median household income: $56,071

January 2024 home value: $449,676

Average mortgage: $2,644

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,981

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $3,056

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,700

Renter monthly cost of living: $6,037

Homeowner annual cost of living: $68,401

Renter annual cost of living: $72,448

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Homestead

Total population: 79,996

Total households: 24,626

Livability: 77

Median household income: $57,739

January 2024 home value: $449,948

Average mortgage: $2,645

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,486

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $3,124

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,769

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,609

Homeowner annual cost of living: $69,227

Renter annual cost of living: $67,310

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boynton Beach

Total population: 80,068

Total households: 32,360

Livability: 71

Median household income: $68,875

January 2024 home value: $489,831

Average mortgage: $2,880

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,404

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,899

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,779

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,303

Homeowner annual cost of living: $69,345

Renter annual cost of living: $63,631

Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hialeah

Total population: 222,996

Total households: 76,255

Livability: 76

Median household income: $49,531

January 2024 home value: $528,262

Average mortgage: $3,106

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,733

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,683

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,789

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,416

Homeowner annual cost of living: $69,465

Renter annual cost of living: $64,993

Explore More: ​ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Cities To Buy a House in 2024

ablokhin / Getty Images

Miramar

Total population: 135,158

Total households: 43,038

Livability: 79

Median household income: $81,812

January 2024 home value: $539,693

Average mortgage: $3,173

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,754

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,724

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,897

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,477

Homeowner annual cost of living: $70,760

Renter annual cost of living: $65,730

THEPALMER / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Lauderdale

Total population: 182,673

Total households: 80,031

Livability: 76

Median household income: $75,376

January 2024 home value: $572,643

Average mortgage: $3,367

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,678

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,726

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,093

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,404

Homeowner annual cost of living: $73,111

Renter annual cost of living: $64,846

©Shutterstock.com

Pembroke Pines

Total population: 170,472

Total households: 62,807

Livability: 82

Median household income: $77,657

January 2024 home value: $577,505

Average mortgage: $3,395

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,466

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,731

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,126

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,196

Homeowner annual cost of living: $73,510

Renter annual cost of living: $62,352

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

Miami

Total population: 443,665

Total households: 186,137

Livability: 79

Median household income: $54,858

January 2024 home value: $600,685

Average mortgage: $3,532

January 2024 average rent cost: $3,013

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,688

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,219

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,701

Homeowner annual cost of living: $74,630

Renter annual cost of living: $68,412

Check Out: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

JodiJacobson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delray Beach

Total population: 66,646

Total households: 28,592

Livability: 75

Median household income: $76,558

January 2024 home value: $575,770

Average mortgage: $3,385

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,779

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,874

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,260

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,653

Homeowner annual cost of living: $75,115

Renter annual cost of living: $67,841

MG_Photos / Shutterstock.com

Coral Springs

Total population: 133,801

Total households: 44,260

Livability: 78

Median household income: $87,488

January 2024 home value: $634,813

Average mortgage: $3,732

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,345

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,732

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,465

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,078

Homeowner annual cost of living: $77,574

Renter annual cost of living: $60,932

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images

Plantation

Total population: 93,130

Total households: 36,005

Livability: 81

Median household income: $83,074

January 2024 home value: $609,904

Average mortgage: $3,586

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,464

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,895

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,481

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,359

Homeowner annual cost of living: $77,769

Renter annual cost of living: $64,306

©Shutterstock.com

Davie

Total population: 105,821

Total households: 37,941

Livability: 79

Median household income: $84,346

January 2024 home value: $616,604

Average mortgage: $3,625

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,414

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,936

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,562

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,351

Homeowner annual cost of living: $78,738

Renter annual cost of living: $64,209

Find Out: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images

Doral

Total population: 74,891

Total households: 24,247

Livability: 81

Median household income: $83,823

January 2024 home value: $656,217

Average mortgage: $3,858

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,925

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $3,066

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,924

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,991

Homeowner annual cost of living: $83,092

Renter annual cost of living: $71,892

Wirestock / Getty Images

Boca Raton

Total population: 97,980

Total households: 41,530

Livability: 78

Median household income: $95,570

January 2024 home value: $718,462

Average mortgage: $4,224

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,928

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,882

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $7,106

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,810

Homeowner annual cost of living: $85,269

Renter annual cost of living: $69,721

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Weston

Total population: 68,029

Total households: 21,085

Livability: 67

Median household income: $132,832

January 2024 home value: $797,985

Average mortgage: $4,692

January 2024 average rent cost: $3,555

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $3,005

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $7,696

Renter monthly cost of living: $6,560

Homeowner annual cost of living: $92,354

Renter annual cost of living: $78,719

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami Beach

Total population: 82,400

Total households: 41,711

Livability: 73

Median household income: $65,116

January 2024 home value: $2,393,930

Average mortgage: $14,075

January 2024 average rent cost: $2,733

Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,957

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $17,032

Renter monthly cost of living: $5,691

Homeowner annual cost of living: $204,385

Renter annual cost of living: $68,288

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Florida to find the living wage a family of four needs. First, GOBankingRates found the total population from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, and the top 50 cities were kept for this study. For each city on the list, a number of factors were found, including: average home value for January 2024 as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, average rent cost as sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index, the average mortgage calculated from the National 30-year fixed rate mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average expenditure costs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The cost of living indexes were used to calculate the average expenditure costs for each city. The average expenditure costs were combined with the rent to find the total cost of living for a renter, and the expenditure costs were combined with the mortgage cost to find the total cost of living for a homeowner. The monthly expenditure costs were calculated and included as supplemental information. The livability index, median household income and total households were also included as supplemental information. The total cost of living for homeowners was sorted from the most to the least expensive. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 9, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Raising a Family in Florida: Here’s the Living Wage for a Family of 4 in 50 Major Cities