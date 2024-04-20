Raising a Family in Florida: Here’s the Living Wage for a Family of 4 in 50 Major Cities
Families of four have a lot of expenses to juggle monthly, and many families set their sights on moving to Florida to save money in a warm climate. Where can they move to in Florida where it’s possible to raise a family without going into debt?
To find the answer to this question, GOBankingRates analyzed key factors in 50 cities across Florida. These factors include the average home value for January 2024, average rent cost, average mortgage, cost of living indexes, average expenditure costs and livability index. The cost of living indexes were used to calculate average expenditure costs for each city. These costs were combined with the rent to find the total cost of living for a renter. For homeowners, average expenditure costs were combined with the mortgage cost for the total cost of living.
Read on to find out the total cost of living a family of four should anticipate in 50 Florida cities, as sorted from most to least expensive.
Daytona Beach
Total population: 73,329
Total households: 32,216
Livability: 76
Median household income: $47,608
January 2024 home value: $287,437
Average mortgage: $1,690
January 2024 average rent cost: $1,588
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,521
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,211
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,109
Homeowner annual cost of living: $50,530
Renter annual cost of living: $49,307
Port Charlotte
Total population: 63,913
Total households: 26,838
Livability: 62
Median household income: $58,799
January 2024 home value: $321,306
Average mortgage: $1,889
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,074
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,428
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,317
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,502
Homeowner annual cost of living: $51,804
Renter annual cost of living: $54,020
Palm Bay
Total population: 121,513
Total households: 42,865
Livability: 72
Median household income: $62,538
January 2024 home value: $310,307
Average mortgage: $1,824
January 2024 average rent cost: $1,910
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,525
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,349
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,435
Homeowner annual cost of living: $52,187
Renter annual cost of living: $53,218
Lakeland
Total population: 114,404
Total households: 44,323
Livability: 74
Median household income: $58,290
January 2024 home value: $317,852
Average mortgage: $1,869
January 2024 average rent cost: $1,766
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,520
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,389
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,286
Homeowner annual cost of living: $52,663
Renter annual cost of living: $51,435
Jacksonville
Total population: 950,203
Total households: 375,851
Livability: 80
Median household income: $64,138
January 2024 home value: $299,317
Average mortgage: $1,760
January 2024 average rent cost: $1,600
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,654
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,414
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,254
Homeowner annual cost of living: $52,969
Renter annual cost of living: $51,053
Tallahassee
Total population: 198,259
Total households: 81,846
Livability: 82
Median household income: $52,899
January 2024 home value: $288,235
Average mortgage: $1,695
January 2024 average rent cost: $1,448
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,721
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,416
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,169
Homeowner annual cost of living: $52,993
Renter annual cost of living: $50,031
Deltona
Total population: 94,373
Total households: 32,777
Livability: 68
Median household income: $69,074
January 2024 home value: $300,905
Average mortgage: $1,769
January 2024 average rent cost: $1,868
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,670
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,439
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,538
Homeowner annual cost of living: $53,269
Renter annual cost of living: $54,456
Pine Hills
Total population: 83,221
Total households: 23,083
Livability: 70
Median household income: $49,474
January 2024 home value: $275,272
Average mortgage: $1,618
January 2024 average rent cost: $1,878
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,866
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,484
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,744
Homeowner annual cost of living: $53,814
Renter annual cost of living: $56,932
Gainesville
Total population: 142,414
Total households: 55,193
Livability: 80
Median household income: $43,783
January 2024 home value: $309,666
Average mortgage: $1,821
January 2024 average rent cost: $1,577
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,741
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,562
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,318
Homeowner annual cost of living: $54,739
Renter annual cost of living: $51,815
Spring Hill
Total population: 116,882
Total households: 44,625
Livability: 62
Median household income: $61,588
January 2024 home value: $309,405
Average mortgage: $1,819
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,012
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,793
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,612
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,805
Homeowner annual cost of living: $55,347
Renter annual cost of living: $57,656
North Port
Total population: 76,975
Total households: 30,129
Livability: 74
Median household income: $78,815
January 2024 home value: $347,517
Average mortgage: $2,043
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,148
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,633
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,676
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,781
Homeowner annual cost of living: $56,116
Renter annual cost of living: $57,371
Palm Coast
Total population: 91,082
Total households: 35,961
Livability: 66
Median household income: 68,824
January 2024 home value: $349,734
Average mortgage: $2,056
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,016
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,638
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,695
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,654
Homeowner annual cost of living: $56,336
Renter annual cost of living: $55,848
Melbourne
Total population: 84,982
Total households: 35,438
Livability: 78
Median household income: $60,917
January 2024 home value: $382,218
Average mortgage: $2,247
January 2024 average rent cost: $1,904
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,482
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,729
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,386
Homeowner annual cost of living: $56,753
Renter annual cost of living: $52,635
Poinciana
Total population: 69,311
Total households: 21,284
Livability: 54
Median household income: $60,928
January 2024 home value: $304,751
Average mortgage: $1,792
January 2024 average rent cost: $1,901
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,989
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,781
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,890
Homeowner annual cost of living: $57,373
Renter annual cost of living: $58,679
Lehigh Acres
Total population: 124,440
Total households: 37,538
Livability: 57
Median household income: $59,733
January 2024 home value: $312,991
Average mortgage: $1,840
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,125
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,956
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,796
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,081
Homeowner annual cost of living: $57,557
Renter annual cost of living: $60,977
The Villages
Total population: 79,108
Total households: 46,009
Livability: 69
Median household income: $73,415
January 2024 home value: $402,599
Average mortgage: $2,367
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,467
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,530
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,897
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,996
Homeowner annual cost of living: $58,759
Renter annual cost of living: $59,955
Brandon
Total population: 114,923
Total households: 44,836
Livability: 84
Median household income: $71,156
January 2024 home value: $361,952
Average mortgage: $2,128
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,030
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,769
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,897
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,799
Homeowner annual cost of living: $58,765
Renter annual cost of living: $57,588
Largo
Total population: 82,541
Total households: 36,972
Livability: 81
Median household income: $56,266
January 2024 home value: $380,107
Average mortgage: $2,235
January 2024 average rent cost: $1,741
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,696
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,930
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,437
Homeowner annual cost of living: $59,164
Renter annual cost of living: $53,243
Tampa
Total population: 388,768
Total households: 157,066
Livability: 80
Median household income: $66,802
January 2024 home value: $382,736
Average mortgage: $2,250
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,146
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,691
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,941
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,837
Homeowner annual cost of living: $59,292
Renter annual cost of living: $58,044
Kissimmee
Total population: 78,478
Total households: 24,291
Livability: 79
Median household income: $45,319
January 2024 home value: $384,858
Average mortgage: $2,263
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,133
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,732
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,995
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,866
Homeowner annual cost of living: $59,942
Renter annual cost of living: $58,388
Town ‘n’ Country
Total population: 89,456
Total households: 33,379
Livability: 76
Median household income: $63,947
January 2024 home value: $380,936
Average mortgage: $2,240
January 2024 average rent cost: $1,880
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,796
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,036
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,676
Homeowner annual cost of living: $60,426
Renter annual cost of living: $56,108
Clearwater
Total population: 116,984
Total households: 49,592
Livability: 81
Median household income: $59,358
January 2024 home value: $399,404
Average mortgage: $2,348
January 2024 average rent cost: $1,982
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,706
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,054
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,688
Homeowner annual cost of living: $60,645
Renter annual cost of living: $56,253
Riverview
Total population: 102,467
Total households: 35,948
Livability: 78
Median household income: $87,383
January 2024 home value: $387,179
Average mortgage: $2,276
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,232
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,811
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,088
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,043
Homeowner annual cost of living: $61,050
Renter annual cost of living: $60,520
Orlando
Total population: 307,738
Total households: 122,607
Livability: 82
Median household income: $66,292
January 2024 home value: $403,760
Average mortgage: $2,374
January 2024 average rent cost: $1,956
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,726
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,100
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,682
Homeowner annual cost of living: $61,195
Renter annual cost of living: $56,181
Fort Myers
Total population: 88,699
Total households: 35,426
Livability: 83
Median household income: $57,403
January 2024 home value: $414,797
Average mortgage: $2,439
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,001
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,666
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,105
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,667
Homeowner annual cost of living: $61,254
Renter annual cost of living: $56,000
Cape Coral
Total population: 198,912
Total households: 76,882
Livability: 77
Median household income: $72,474
January 2024 home value: $397,581
Average mortgage: $2,338
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,302
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,806
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,143
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,108
Homeowner annual cost of living: $61,716
Renter annual cost of living: $61,296
Tamarac
Total population: 71,578
Total households: 30,605
Livability: 76
Median household income: $59,140
January 2024 home value: $384,252
Average mortgage: $2,259
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,202
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,941
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,200
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,142
Homeowner annual cost of living: $62,401
Renter annual cost of living: $61,709
Lauderhill
Total population: 73,987
Total households: 26,464
Livability: 75
Median household income: $48,523
January 2024 home value: $394,319
Average mortgage: $2,318
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,047
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,928
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,246
Renter monthly cost of living: $4,975
Homeowner annual cost of living: $62,955
Renter annual cost of living: $59,702
Wesley Chapel
Total population: 68,814
Total households: 23,061
Livability: 78
Median household income: $100,983
January 2024 home value: $426,838
Average mortgage: $2,510
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,354
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,759
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,269
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,113
Homeowner annual cost of living: $63,222
Renter annual cost of living: $61,355
Deerfield Beach
Total population: 86,455
Total households: 36,219
Livability: 75
Median household income: $53,741
January 2024 home value: $426,999
Average mortgage: $2,510
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,588
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,862
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,373
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,450
Homeowner annual cost of living: $64,471
Renter annual cost of living: $65,400
Pompano Beach
Total population: 111,790
Total households: 46,038
Livability: 70
Median household income: $61,155
January 2024 home value: $429,330
Average mortgage: $2,524
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,412
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,891
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,415
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,303
Homeowner annual cost of living: $64,982
Renter annual cost of living: $63,639
West Palm Beach
Total population: 117,588
Total households: 49,348
Livability: 81
Median household income: $64,044
January 2024 home value: $451,427
Average mortgage: $2,654
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,327
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,885
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,539
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,212
Homeowner annual cost of living: $66,470
Renter annual cost of living: $62,548
Hollywood
Total population: 152,764
Total households: 60,138
Livability: 74
Median household income: $61,958
January 2024 home value: $496,007
Average mortgage: $2,916
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,461
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,718
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,634
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,179
Homeowner annual cost of living: $67,608
Renter annual cost of living: $62,145
Sunrise
Total population: 96,510
Total households: 37,078
Livability: 84
Median household income: $66,001
January 2024 home value: $467,672
Average mortgage: $2,750
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,466
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,923
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,673
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,390
Homeowner annual cost of living: $68,076
Renter annual cost of living: $64,676
Miami Gardens
Total population: 111,618
Total households: 34,351
Livability: 71
Median household income: $56,071
January 2024 home value: $449,676
Average mortgage: $2,644
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,981
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $3,056
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,700
Renter monthly cost of living: $6,037
Homeowner annual cost of living: $68,401
Renter annual cost of living: $72,448
Homestead
Total population: 79,996
Total households: 24,626
Livability: 77
Median household income: $57,739
January 2024 home value: $449,948
Average mortgage: $2,645
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,486
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $3,124
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,769
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,609
Homeowner annual cost of living: $69,227
Renter annual cost of living: $67,310
Boynton Beach
Total population: 80,068
Total households: 32,360
Livability: 71
Median household income: $68,875
January 2024 home value: $489,831
Average mortgage: $2,880
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,404
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,899
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,779
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,303
Homeowner annual cost of living: $69,345
Renter annual cost of living: $63,631
Hialeah
Total population: 222,996
Total households: 76,255
Livability: 76
Median household income: $49,531
January 2024 home value: $528,262
Average mortgage: $3,106
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,733
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,683
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,789
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,416
Homeowner annual cost of living: $69,465
Renter annual cost of living: $64,993
Miramar
Total population: 135,158
Total households: 43,038
Livability: 79
Median household income: $81,812
January 2024 home value: $539,693
Average mortgage: $3,173
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,754
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,724
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,897
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,477
Homeowner annual cost of living: $70,760
Renter annual cost of living: $65,730
Fort Lauderdale
Total population: 182,673
Total households: 80,031
Livability: 76
Median household income: $75,376
January 2024 home value: $572,643
Average mortgage: $3,367
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,678
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,726
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,093
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,404
Homeowner annual cost of living: $73,111
Renter annual cost of living: $64,846
Pembroke Pines
Total population: 170,472
Total households: 62,807
Livability: 82
Median household income: $77,657
January 2024 home value: $577,505
Average mortgage: $3,395
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,466
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,731
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,126
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,196
Homeowner annual cost of living: $73,510
Renter annual cost of living: $62,352
Miami
Total population: 443,665
Total households: 186,137
Livability: 79
Median household income: $54,858
January 2024 home value: $600,685
Average mortgage: $3,532
January 2024 average rent cost: $3,013
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,688
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,219
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,701
Homeowner annual cost of living: $74,630
Renter annual cost of living: $68,412
Delray Beach
Total population: 66,646
Total households: 28,592
Livability: 75
Median household income: $76,558
January 2024 home value: $575,770
Average mortgage: $3,385
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,779
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,874
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,260
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,653
Homeowner annual cost of living: $75,115
Renter annual cost of living: $67,841
Coral Springs
Total population: 133,801
Total households: 44,260
Livability: 78
Median household income: $87,488
January 2024 home value: $634,813
Average mortgage: $3,732
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,345
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,732
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,465
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,078
Homeowner annual cost of living: $77,574
Renter annual cost of living: $60,932
Plantation
Total population: 93,130
Total households: 36,005
Livability: 81
Median household income: $83,074
January 2024 home value: $609,904
Average mortgage: $3,586
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,464
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,895
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,481
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,359
Homeowner annual cost of living: $77,769
Renter annual cost of living: $64,306
Davie
Total population: 105,821
Total households: 37,941
Livability: 79
Median household income: $84,346
January 2024 home value: $616,604
Average mortgage: $3,625
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,414
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,936
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,562
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,351
Homeowner annual cost of living: $78,738
Renter annual cost of living: $64,209
Doral
Total population: 74,891
Total households: 24,247
Livability: 81
Median household income: $83,823
January 2024 home value: $656,217
Average mortgage: $3,858
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,925
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $3,066
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,924
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,991
Homeowner annual cost of living: $83,092
Renter annual cost of living: $71,892
Boca Raton
Total population: 97,980
Total households: 41,530
Livability: 78
Median household income: $95,570
January 2024 home value: $718,462
Average mortgage: $4,224
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,928
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,882
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $7,106
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,810
Homeowner annual cost of living: $85,269
Renter annual cost of living: $69,721
Weston
Total population: 68,029
Total households: 21,085
Livability: 67
Median household income: $132,832
January 2024 home value: $797,985
Average mortgage: $4,692
January 2024 average rent cost: $3,555
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $3,005
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $7,696
Renter monthly cost of living: $6,560
Homeowner annual cost of living: $92,354
Renter annual cost of living: $78,719
Miami Beach
Total population: 82,400
Total households: 41,711
Livability: 73
Median household income: $65,116
January 2024 home value: $2,393,930
Average mortgage: $14,075
January 2024 average rent cost: $2,733
Monthly cost of expenditures (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation): $2,957
Homeowner monthly cost of living: $17,032
Renter monthly cost of living: $5,691
Homeowner annual cost of living: $204,385
Renter annual cost of living: $68,288
Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Florida to find the living wage a family of four needs. First, GOBankingRates found the total population from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, and the top 50 cities were kept for this study. For each city on the list, a number of factors were found, including: average home value for January 2024 as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, average rent cost as sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index, the average mortgage calculated from the National 30-year fixed rate mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average expenditure costs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The cost of living indexes were used to calculate the average expenditure costs for each city. The average expenditure costs were combined with the rent to find the total cost of living for a renter, and the expenditure costs were combined with the mortgage cost to find the total cost of living for a homeowner. The monthly expenditure costs were calculated and included as supplemental information. The livability index, median household income and total households were also included as supplemental information. The total cost of living for homeowners was sorted from the most to the least expensive. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 9, 2024.
