U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,511.61
    +50.43 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,807.46
    +254.47 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,108.82
    +270.36 (+1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,088.34
    +22.41 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    -0.82 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.60
    -8.90 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.42 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    +0.0580 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3258
    +0.0090 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.8080
    +1.3400 (+1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,451.57
    +1,237.42 (+3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.01
    +2.46 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Raising Over $1.2M in Investments, Battle Approved Motors Proves Health of Electric Vehicle Market

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Battle Approved Motors plans on adding luxury UTVs to the 145M electric vehicles the International Energy Agency expects to hit the road by 2030</span>

PHOENIX, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Battle Approved Motors (BAM), an early-stage, high-end electric UTV (utility terrain vehicle) startup raises over $1.2M, proving the health of the electric vehicle market in an otherwise tumultuous time for investors. BAM continues to contribute to the future worth of the North America Electric Vehicle Market that's expected to hit $396.94B by 2028.

Battle Approved Motors (BAM) plans on adding luxury UTVs to the 145M electric vehicles the International Energy Agency expects to hit the road by 2030. Teaming up with top investors, pro-drivers and key industry brands, they are currently raising funds for one of the first race-ready, luxury UTVs straight out of the box &#x002014; slated to be ready by 2023.
Battle Approved Motors (BAM) plans on adding luxury UTVs to the 145M electric vehicles the International Energy Agency expects to hit the road by 2030. Teaming up with top investors, pro-drivers and key industry brands, they are currently raising funds for one of the first race-ready, luxury UTVs straight out of the box — slated to be ready by 2023.

"It's great to see the electric vehicle market continue to expand despite some volatility in the traditional stock and cryptocurrency markets. What I find most exciting about the sector's momentum is not just that capital continues to flow into it, but where it's flowing from — people looking to move the world forward with green, renewable energy and challenge the status quo. More and more people are realizing the future will be built on electric energy," said Chris James, Founder and CEO at Battle Approved Motors.

Featured in Robb Report and Business Insider, BAM develops electric vehicle technology for work and performance-based off-road vehicles, creating zero emission vehicles with a lower carbon footprint, no noise pollution, and reliable, high-performing electric batteries. Teaming up with top investors, pro-drivers and key industry brands, they are currently raising funds for one of the first race-ready, luxury UTVs straight out of the box — slated to be ready by 2023. In honor of its launch, BAM is planning on launching a new off-road electric racing series, created in partnership with DASH Radio and its founders.

Across the globe, the electric vehicle market has continued an upward growth trajectory over the past decade with manufacturers and consumers focused on increasing energy efficiency, reducing fuel dependency and decreasing CO2 emissions. Also contributing to this growth are government incentives to promote sales and manufacturing, tax rebates on purchases and the declining costs of batteries.

BAM is poised to further grow the electric vehicle industry with a safer, professional UTV that goes from the trail to road — street legal in over 32 states with anyone 16 years and older able to drive one.

For more information on the future of electric UTVs, go to BattleApproved.com

About Battle Approved Motors
Founded by Chris James, a former BMX racer, film-maker and entrepreneur, Battle Approved Motors (BAM) is an early-stage startup currently in the design for manufacturing, test and validation phases for one of the first electric, luxury UTVs backed by lead investors like Red Bull Crandon World Cup Champion Keegan Kincaid, UFC mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson and entrepreneur Scott Keeney (DJ SKEE). BAM has attracted more than $1.2M in funding. For more information, go to BattleApproved.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raising-over-1-2m-in-investments-battle-approved-motors-proves-health-of-electric-vehicle-market-301508315.html

SOURCE Battle Approved Motors

Recommended Stories

  • Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory

    GRUENHEIDE, Germany (Reuters) -Elon Musk was cheered as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenheide plant on Tuesday, marking the start of the U.S. automaker's inaugural European hub just two years after it was first announced. Loud music played as 30 clients and their families got a first glimpse of their shining new vehicles through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded tunnel, clapping and cheering as Tesla Chief Executive Musk danced and joked with fans. "This is a great day for the factory," Musk said, describing it as "another step in the direction of a sustainable future".

  • Elon Musk opens Tesla’s first European factory in Berlin

    Tesla has delivered its first European-made cars as its delayed German factory finally opens its doors.

  • Analysis-China Eastern faces more losses, regulatory scrutiny after plane crash

    China Eastern Airlines faces deepening losses and closer regulatory scrutiny following the crash of a Boeing 737-800 jet on Monday with 132 people on board. The plane crash, China's first in 12 years, comes as its airline sector is struggling to find its footing amid the coronavirus pandemic, with air passenger traffic far below 2019 levels due to repeated outbreaks and a steep fall in international travel due to China's strict quarantine rules. China Eastern has been among the biggest casualties: The state carrier forecast in January a 2021 loss of 11-13.5 billion yuan ($1.7-$2.1 billion), after a 11.8 billion yuan loss in 2020.

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • Are Ford And GM Cars About to Get Cheaper?

    According to Ford and GM, some dealers are charging desperate buyers significantly more than the sticker price. In a letter to dealers, Ford stated, “It has come to our attention that a limited number of dealerships are interacting with customers in a manner that is negatively impacting customer satisfaction and damaging to the Ford Motor Company brand and Dealer Body reputation.” Dealers who continue to engage in these practices could lose the right to sell Ford’s upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup.

  • Tesla opens first European gigafactory in Berlin

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla opening its first European gigafactory in Berlin.

  • The Boeing 737 Crash Isn’t Worrying the Market. How We Know.

    A China Eastern 737-800 went down Monday. Boeing shares dropped, but other aerospace stocks held up better.

  • Elon Musk Wants Tesla to Be Much, Much Bigger

    Based on the Tesla CEO's latest comments, these may still be early days for the electric car maker.

  • U.S. company devises method to use coal waste to power crypto

    Stronghold Digital Mining uses waste left behind by decades-old coal power plants to generate electricity that powers hundreds of supercomputers working to mine bitcoin. "The bitcoin mining network itself is the largest decentralized computer network in the world, and it's power hungry, so co-locating bitcoin mining and a power plant makes a lot of sense," said Greg Beard, chief executive officer of Stronghold. Coal ash, the byproduct left over from burning coal to produce electricity, can leach into groundwater and pollute waterways, and contains heavy metals considered to be carcinogens.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Berlin Deliveries To Start As EV Rival Sets Huge Target

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Elon Musk Takes a Trip That Doesn't Bode Well for Tesla's Rivals

    Elon Musk has arrived in Europe where he is to launch the beginning of a new era of Tesla on the continent. The electric vehicle maker which produced nearly a million vehicles in 2021 wants to step up a gear and produce more in the coming years. To achieve this, Tesla built a Gigafactory near Berlin.

  • Musk reveals plan to scale Tesla to 'extreme size'

    Elon Musk signaled plans to scale Tesla to the "extreme" while teasing the release of Tesla’s “Master Plan Part 3” on Twitter one day before opening the automaker’s first European factory. On Monday, Musk revealed on Twitter the themes that will dominate the next installment in Tesla’s long-term playbook: artificial intelligence and scaling the automaker’s operations. “Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI,” Musk tweeted.

  • Tesla delivers the first vehicles from its German Gigafactory

    Tesla will deliver the first 30 Model Y cars manufactured at its $5.5 billion Grenheide, Germany Gigafactory that officially opens today.

  • EXPLAINER: What is known about the China Eastern plane crash

    The crash of a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet in China’s southwest started a fire big enough to be seen from space and forced rescuers to search a rugged, remote mountainside. One day after the China Eastern Airlines flight plunged from the sky, there are more questions than answers.

  • No survivors found from China Boeing crash, Disney workers plan walkout, Stormy Daniels to pay Trump's legal fees

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down trending business headlines, which include China state media reporting that no survivors have been found in the Boeing 737 crash, Disney workers planning to walk out in protest of the company's response to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill, and a judge ordering Stormy Daniels to to pay Donald Trump's legal fees.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk may become the first trillionaire

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at studies reporting Tesla CEO Elon Musk is projected to potentially become the first ever trillionaire.

  • Details of crashed Boeing 737-800 and China Eastern Airlines

    Here are some facts about the Boeing 737-800 jet and China Eastern Airlines, involved in a crash on a domestic flight on Monday with 132 people on board. The Boeing 737-800 is part of the 737 family, the world's most-flown commercial aircraft series. The MAX was grounded worldwide for 20 months after two fatal crashes killed 346.

  • Video of China plane carrying 132 passengers shows nosedive before mountain crash

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a rescue operation and investigation into a China Eastern Airlines jet that crashed into a mountain during a domestic flight on Monday. Flight MU5735, which carried nine crew members and 123 passengers, reportedly went down near Wuzhou in the Guangxi autonomous region just before 2:30 p.m., Beijing time. VariFlight, a China-based civil aviation data provider, said the plane was up at about 8,900 meters (approximately 29,200 feet) when it started to slow down and descend at 2:19 p.m. Minutes later, it dropped to 1,300 meters (4,265 feet) and lost radar contact.

  • Russia warns of sharp Caspian pipeline oil export drop after storm

    Pavel Sorokin, a Deputy Energy Minister, said the second berth could also turn out to be damaged after initial information about one of the three being damaged by a storm. A storm in Russia's section of the Black Sea has damaged loading equipment of CPC, one of the world's biggest oil pipelines which ships crude from Kazakhstan to global markets, its operator said earlier on Tuesday.

  • Tremendous swarm of bugs crawls across the Outback

    A wild video from near Quilpie, Australia, a town in Eastern Australia about 600 miles west of Brisbane, caught thousands of slater bugs moving across red dirt in the middle of the Australian Outback. The sheer number of creepy crawlies moving across the dirt almost made it look like the surface of the Earth itself was moving. Slater bugs--also known as roly-polyies, woodlice or pill bugs--are multi-legged, land-living crustaceans that can be found in moist areas across much of the world, includ