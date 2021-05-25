U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

Raising a round? AngelList Venture CEO Avlok Kohli will share insights at TC Early Stage

Greg Kumparak
·3 min read

What's it like raising a round in 2021? How has it changed over the last few months, as some glimmer of normalcy seems, at least, within reach? What do early-stage founders (and investors!) need to know about the current state of the industry?

Few are in a better place to outline this than Avlok Kohli, the CEO of AngelList Venture who will let you know at TC Early Stage on July 8-9. With more than $2.2 billion in assets under management and over 5,000 startups funded on the platform, AngelList has data-driven insights that just about no one else could offer. Kohli joined AngelList Venture as CEO in mid-2019, giving him a remarkably unique view of the industry through a particularly wild time.

Kohli also knows what it's like to be a founder, having been in that seat multiple times. In 2014 he founded Fastbite, a low-cost meal delivery service; in 2015, he sold it to Square. He dove back in with a daily house cleaning service called Fairy in 2017, and sold it to Postmates at the beginning of 2019.

We're super excited to announce that Avlok Kohli will join us at TC Early Stage on July 8-9 to get us all up to speed on the state of play in early-stage investing.

Understanding how fundraising terms can affect early-stage startups

TC Early Stage is our event series all about startups that are... well, early stage. From raising money to marketing the right way to just getting people to care, we go deep on the topics that matter most to founders.

We'll kick this session off with a presentation from Kohli on the state of early-stage investing, then we'll get right into audience Q&A and try to get your most burning questions answered live.

TC Early Stage: Marketing & Fundraising goes down on July 8th and 9th — and because it's virtual, you can attend right from the comfort of your couch. Or office chair. Or a hammock. We don't care, just come watch. Get your tickets here!

  • Belize Defaults on Debt for Second Time in a Year, S&P Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Belize is on course for its second default in less than a year after missing an interest payment, triggering a downgrade by S&P Global Ratings.The Central American nation was cut to SD, or “selective default,” from CC by S&P on Monday after failing to make a $6.5 million interest payment on its $526.5 million so-called superbond due in 2034. It marks the country’s fifth restructuring or default event in the past 14 years.“We do not expect the missed interest payment to be made during the stated 30-day grace period, since the Belizean government recently announced a consent solicitation seeking to extend the grace period applicable to the May 20 coupon to Sept. 19,” Mexico City-based analysts Omar De la Torre and Livia Honsel wrote in a statement announcing the move.The nation’s 2034 notes were little changed near 41 cents on the U.S. dollar as of 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday.In February, the rating company warned that Belize would struggle to stay current on payments, and by the following month, the government said it was looking to engage bondholders in restructuring negotiations. Since then, Belize has asked its creditors to accept a 30% haircut and a maturity delay on its notes, while an investor committee complained of a lack of transparency.On May 19, the government said in a statement that it was seeking an extension to the grace period until September. Bondholders have until 5 p.m. in New York on June 1 to accept the nation’s consent solicitation.Acceptance of the request by a sufficient share of bondholders would likely be treated by S&P as a distressed exchange, given the nature of the request and relatively few options for creditors, according to the rating company.“Belize faces a constrained fiscal position and has low external liquidity,” the analysts wrote. “Social and financial pressures caused by the pandemic, given Belize’s precarious economy and health system, have shifted the government’s policy priorities and weakened its capacity to pay its debt service.”S&P announced its decision after the bond market close on Monday.(Updates pricing in fourth paragraph; adds S&P comments in seventh.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Compares the Recent Crypto Plunge to 2017

    (Bloomberg) -- I wrote on Sunday that the violent action in crypto bore some resemblance to the market peak in December 2017-January 2018. Since then we’ve seen a bit of a rebound, although the big coins are still well off their recent highs. Here's Ethereum:In a fresh note out last night, JPMorgan Chase’s head of interest-rate derivatives strategy Josh Younger (who has been writing a lot about crypto lately!) published a note getting at the same idea, that this market bears a resemblance to that peak.Here are two charts showing that nicely. The second one, the seemingly parabolic rise of the non-blue chip cryptos, is particularly powerful in that it offers a very clear indication of the animal-spirits cycle. As the boom goes on, traders make bets on riskier and riskier stuff.However, Younger notes differences as well. For one thing, the market volatility seems primarily to be a North America phenomenon this time around, with prices much more stable in Europe and Asia. He also notes that while market depth has fallen in the recent liquidations, the markets remain healthy overall.His conclusion:We continue to see evidence of resilient microstructure in cryptocurrency markets: the volatility spike appears somewhat regionally localized, market depth is down but has not cratered despite these moves, and derivatives pricing has managed to adjust quickly enough to retain a decent fraction of the levered long base. This all argues against the view that we are in the midst self-reinforcing vicious cycle of price declines—a classic run scenario.This is really the key question right here. As many people have pointed out, the crypto market is highly reflexive. Historically when prices go up, they go up fast because everyone wants in. And when prices then go down, they go down fast and stay down because people don’t want to hold the stuff or buy the stuff if the line isn’t going up. It seems plausible that, with greater institutional ownership and perhaps a greater number of true believers, this bout of selling won’t beget selling the same way it did in the past. Plus we’ve seen crypto continue to not die, despite a million obituaries having been written. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bonds of Firm That Sells $500 Sneakers Sum Up Junk’s Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a deal that has come to exemplify the fevered state of the high-yield bond market.Italian luxury fashion retailer Golden Goose -- famed for its distressed-look shoes -- drew enough interest to sell a 480 million-euro ($588 million) six-year junk bond this month. Unlike any other deal in Europe this year, this one banks on the company’s ability to sell sneakers that retail at around 400 euros, its flagship product.One attractive aspect of the deal was that it yielded more than a percentage point above the average for similarly-rated credits, partly due to it being the firm’s first bond sale. Investors struggling to make decent returns found the yields of over 5% on the single B-rated bonds irresistible. Golden Goose declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.Benoit Soler, a senior portfolio manager at Keren Finance in Paris, didn’t go for it. Barring significant wage increases, he’s skeptical about the prospects for high-end retail, noting that there’s unlikely to be a serious rise in spending on non-essential goods.“For Golden Goose, you’re buying into a non-essential mono product and taking a view on that sector for the next six years, if you buy the deal to hold,” he said.The offering has come to manifest the risks investors are willing to take to book returns, especially after global monetary policy helped swell the pile of negative yielding debt to a record. And even amid rising concerns over inflation, junk notes continue to advance because their higher yields and typically shorter maturities offer protection against price rises.Bloomberg Barclays index that tracks European junk bonds climbed about 2% this year, while a similar gauge of investment grade notes fell 1.2%. The difference in yields plummeted around 500 basis points since March 2020 to almost 2 percentage points.“The market is way too hot, and bond terms are the worst I’ve seen my entire 20-year career,” Soler said. “If spreads on assets like junk bonds are at their lowest at the same time as typically safe-haven assets such as government debt, it’s a sign of trouble brewing.”Spending SpreeOthers are also becoming cautious. Hedge funds’ short position on junk bonds this month was the highest since 2008, but that hasn’t curbed the rush of debt sales. Issuance in junk debt is at a record this year, and offerings have still been oversubscribed multiple times over“While the quantity of deals has been increasing, the quality has been gradually decreasing throughout the year,” Azhar Hussain, head of global credit at Royal London Asset Management, said in an interview. “There’s no obvious catalyst at the moment to really instill the caution that’s needed longer term.”There’s been talk of so-called revenge spending -- the act of splurging on goods and services to compensate for a difficult year -- benefiting the sector as economies emerge from lockdowns. IHS Markit’s measure of U.K. private-sector growth this month hit the highest since the index began in 1998.The luxury retail sector, however, wasn’t as impacted by lockdowns because the pandemic didn’t curb the incomes of high earners as much, explained Solweig Pierronnet, a senior credit analyst at Spread Research in Lyon, France. In other words, the pent-up demand for high-end goods may be limited.Golden Goose’s sales were largely unaffected by the pandemic, analysts at Lucror wrote in a note to their clients. Other upmarket, high-yield credits have also done well. Luxury clothing brand Isabel Marant received a credit upgrade last month, and Italian lighting and furniture-maker International Design Group improved the terms of its bond during a successful sale earlier this month.While it is hard to assess the impact of future Covid-related uncertainty on Golden Goose, the credit’s recent success epitomizes the current frothy state of the market.“Golden Goose is one example out of many which reflect the desperate search for yield,” Jochen Felsenheimer, managing director at XAIA Investment in Munich, said. “We are flooding the market with very risky transactions, and global credit risk is rising continuously.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street climbs on tech gains as U.S. Treasury yields dip

    U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the trajectory of inflation. Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced 1.76% and communication services rose 1.84% as the top performing on the session, as yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond hit a two-week low, which also buoyed other richly-valued growth stocks. Inflation concerns cooled for the time being as investors may be starting to view President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill as likely to be smaller, or unable to provide as big an economic boost, even after being pared down in size on Friday.

  • Invesco’s Hooper Says Canada Bond Yields Are ‘Ahead of Reality’

    (Bloomberg) -- Government bond yields in Canada have risen too far, too fast and don’t reflect the long economic recovery ahead, according to an Invesco fund manager who runs part of the firm’s $300 billion fixed income portfolio.Canada’s benchmark five-year bond now has the highest nominal yield among the Group of 10 countries, after investors priced in growth, higher inflation and a boom in commodity prices. The yield on the 10-year note has more than doubled this year, to just below 1.5% as of Tuesday morning, putting it within 10 basis points of U.S. Treasuries.“The market’s gone, in our view, a little bit too far ahead of reality,” Avi Hooper, a senior portfolio manager in Invesco Ltd.’s fixed income unit, said in an interview. “The reality for the Canadian economy is clearly one of a slower reopening recovery.”Canada’s effort to vaccinate its population against Covid-19 got off to a sluggish start compared with the U.S. and U.K., though the pace has accelerated as supplies of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE shot are delivered. Less than 5% of the population is fully vaccinated, though about half have now received a first shot.That’s one reason the largest provinces, Ontario and Quebec, remain under tight restrictions, though both have announced plans to loosen them, including the return of restaurant dining and outdoor events, as new cases decline.The easing of restrictions should help lift a labor market that is still about 700,000 jobs short of where it should be, according to Bank of Canada estimates.In Hooper’s view, expectations of an interest-rate increase by the central bank in 2022 are premature.“This is going to take a long time to play out, so from our perspective, next year is too soon for the bank to consider rate hikes,” he said. “The background for U.S. monetary tightening is far more obvious to me than here in Canada.”Read more: Bank of Canada Says Complete Recovery Needed to Withdraw SupportFor bond investors, there’s value to be found in the Canadian corporate market, especially from a spate of firms tapping the debt market for the first time, Hooper said. Invesco has found “attractive” new issues on the lower end of investment grade, as well as BB-rated companies, he said.“We think the economic backdrop is reasonably supportive for the potential for some credit upgrades and especially those that -- if they get upgraded from BB to BBB, which makes them investment-grade-rated -- you get a real technical tailwind,” Hooper said. He wouldn’t comment on specific corporate bonds.The Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund recently owned debt issued by BBB rated companies such as Loblaw Cos. and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as well as junk-rated issuers Parkland Corp. and Mattamy Group Corp., according to fund disclosure documents dated March 31.That fund, which Hooper helps manage, earned 9.3% last year, putting it in the top quartile among similar funds. But it’s down 4.5% this year through April as rates rose.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vonovia Upends German Apartment Market With $23 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s apartment market is being upended after Vonovia SE agreed to acquire rival Deutsche Wohnen SE for about 19 billion euros ($23 billion) in a deal that risks further stoking tensions over affordable housing.The year’s biggest takeover in Europe and the biggest-ever in the region’s real estate sector would combine the country’s two largest residential landlords into an entity that controls more than 500,000 apartments. The transaction would further consolidate the power of large property owners, an issue that has inflamed activists especially in Berlin.German landlords have faced intense public pressure over the past few years over rising prices, particularly in the nation’s capital. Deutsche Wohnen has been the main target of activists after buying a large amount of social housing that was put up for sale by the city to pay down public debt after the Berlin Wall fell.The latest demonstration was held just last weekend, and the issue is set to remain on the agenda ahead of national elections in September.The deal includes concessions to the city and tenants in an effort at a “new beginning,” Vonovia Chief Executive Officer Rolf Buch said after talks with Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller.The company plans to offer to sell about 20,000 apartments to the Berlin government, build some 13,000 new units and limit rent increases. Mueller welcomed the plan.“I want the city administration to have more influence over the housing market, and the deal helps us in that respect,” he said.It remains to be seen whether that will be enough to satisfy other critics, especially activists seeking a referendum to force the city to buy out large landlords.What Our Analysts Say:“The tense Berlin rent situation complicates the outlook, which may not be resolved by the planned concessions toward tenants in the city”-- Iwona Hovenko and Susan Munden, Bloomberg Intelligence (click here for the full note)Finding a home in Germany’s trendy capital has gotten steadily more difficult over the past two decades as new residents, investors and companies have moved in. Rental prices in many neighborhoods have more than doubled since 2009 as construction has lagged demand.Berlin was unimaginably cheap until about 15 years ago. Although vibrant and beloved by artists and students, it had little industry, few jobs and a glut of derelict apartments. That all began to change as Berlin became the premier startup hub in continental Europe and big companies, such as Amazon.com Inc., Daimler AG and Sanofi, opened facilities.While Berlin is the epicenter of the issue, rising rents have plagued cities across Germany, and affordable housing has become a feature on campaign platforms.Under the deal, Vonovia will offer 53.03 euros in cash for each Deutsche Wohnen share, including a proposed dividend, the companies said in a statement late Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The bid represents about an 18% premium to Deutsche Wohnen’s Friday closing price.The stock jumped as much as 16% to 52.38 euros on Tuesday. Vonovia’s shares fell as much as 6.8%, valuing the Bochum-based company at 28.7 billion euros.Vonovia is planning a rights issue of as much as 8 billion euros after the completion of the transaction, expected in the second half. The companies anticipate 105 million euros in cost savings a year from the joint management of their portfolios.The combination doesn’t come as a complete surprise. The offer marks the third time Vonovia has tried to acquire Deutsche Wohnen. A previous attempt failed in February 2016 after Vonovia couldn’t win enough support from investors in Deutsche Wohnen, which called that bid hostile and not in the best interests of shareholders.Vonovia brought on advisers early last year to again consider the feasibility of a transaction, Bloomberg News reported at the time. In the end, it decided not to move forward with a bid.The companies decided to pursue the transaction now after a mid-April decision by the German constitutional court to overturn a controversial rent freeze in Berlin. Buch said the ruling provided clarity for the property market.The deal shows that Vonovia’s Buch was finally able to win over Deutsche Wohnen counterpart, Michael Zahn, after the two clashed over price about five years ago.Zahn and Deutsche Wohnen Chief Financial Officer Philip Grosse are expected to be named to Vonovia’s management board after the acquisition, the companies said.A takeover of Deutsche Wohnen would be Buch’s crowning achievement. The serial dealmaker built Vonovia into a European property heavyweight through several acquisitions, including the 2019 purchase of Swedish landlord Hembla AB and a 2016 deal for Austrian developer Conwert Immobilien Invest SE.Vonovia was founded in 2015 after Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE, which Buch led, acquired Gagfah SA in what was a record German real-estate transaction at the time. The company traces its roots back over 100 years to housing companies built for German railway, steel and coal workers.On this week’s transaction, Vonovia was advised by Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp. and Societe Generale SA as well as Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. Deutsche Wohnen worked with 7Square GmbH, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG as well as Sullivan & Cromwell LLP.(Updates with additional comments, details and context)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Amazon-MGM deal is a sign of streaming competition: 'Some will go out of business'

    Amazon reported interest in buying Hollywood giant MGM is good news for the tech giant, and may shake up the streaming industry.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • US STOCKS-Futures firm as tech stocks rise on lower bond yields

    U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in mega-cap technology-related stocks as inflation worries ebbed and U.S. bond yields eased for the fourth straight day. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended about 1% higher on Monday after Federal Reserve officials maintained that the U.S. central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy will remain in place, pushing the longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields lower. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc added between 0.4% and 1% in premarket trading as the yield on 10-year bond slipped to a fresh two-week low on Tuesday.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

  • Forever 21 Owner Authentic Brands Plans IPO This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Authentic Brands Group LLC, the owner of brands such as Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture and Forever 21, is exploring going public as soon as this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The New York-based company has held discussions with potential advisers about an initial public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.The company could seek a valuation of about $10 billion when it goes public, the people said. Its plans aren’t final and the size and valuation of the deal could still change, the people said. The company was valued at more than $4 billion, including debt, in an $875 million investment by BlackRock Inc. in 2019.A representative for Authentic Brands declined to comment.Founded and run by Jamie Salter, Authentic Brands acquired more than 30 brands over the years, including bankrupt Barneys New York.Salter started Authentic in 2010 with $250 million, scooping up niche and celebrity brands, including licenses for Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe. By the time the pandemic hit, the company had almost $15 billion in revenue and owned well-known names including Sports Illustrated and Nine West. In an interview in August, Salter said he won’t look at deals under $1 billion these days.For years, Salter eschewed operating retailers, opting to buy only the intellectual property of bankrupt merchants.Brand EmpireThat changed in 2016, when Salter teamed up with the two largest U.S. mall landlords to buy bankrupt fashion retailer Aeropostale. With a raft of retail bankruptcies, that led to other transactions, including the purchase of bankrupt Forever 21 last year.Brookfield Property Partners LP recently swapped its stake in Forever 21 for equity in Authentic Brands, Bloomberg News reported this month. Authentic Brands now owns the retailer with U.S. mall operator Simon Property Group Inc.Now, it’s turning attention to healthier merchants as well. Its latest deal was the acquisition this month of outerwear-maker Eddie Bauer from private equity firm Golden Gate Capital. It made the purchase with SPARC Group LLC, its joint venture with Simon.Authentic Brands is also backed by investors including BlackRock, General Atlantic and Leonard Green & Partners. Representatives for General Atlantic, Leonard Green and BlackRock declined to comment.Even before the pandemic disruption, a full retail shakeout was in progress, with thousands of stores closing in the wake of dozens of retail bankruptcies. Salter said he’s committed to maintaining a brick-and-mortar presence.“If we have a store base in the U.S. it helps us build out the brand for multiple categories and more stores globally,” he said last year. “Plus having a store base also fuels your e-commerce strategy.”(Adds background starting in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Let’s talk about risk, reward, and pennies. The three are related, of course. There’s no reward in the stock market without taking on some risk – and penny stocks offer investors an optimum combination of both. The ‘pennies’ are the lowest cost stocks on the public markets, typically priced below $5 per share. At such a low share price, even a small gain – a share price increase of mere pennies – can quickly translate into a high-percentage return. However, there is a but here. The critics point out that there could be a reason for the bargain price tag, whether it be poor fundamentals or overpowering headwinds. So, how are investors supposed to determine which penny stocks are poised to make it big? Following the activity of the investing titans is one strategy. Enter Israel “Izzy” Englander, who is widely known for his impressive stock picking abilities. Englander expressed interest in the stock market since he was young, and in 1989, co-founded hedge fund Millennium Management with Ronald Shear. Using a broad range of strategies involving a variety of predominantly liquid asset classes, Englander was able to take the $35 million the fund was started with and turn it into a $45+ billion Wall Street behemoth. With an estimated net worth of $9.6 billion in 2021, it’s no wonder Wall Street focus locks in on the guru when he makes a move. Taking all of this into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to take a closer look at two penny stocks Englander snapped up recently. The platform revealed that both Buy-rated tickers have earned the support of some members of the analyst community as well. T2 Biosystems (TTOO) We’ll start in the healthcare industry, where T2 Biosystems is working to revolutionize diagnostics. The company offers diagnosticians and medical labs a range of devices based on its T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR) tech to quickly and accurately diagnosis a variety of septic illnesses. As the company notes, sepsis claims more lives annually than AIDS, breast cancer, and prostate cancer combined. Rapid and accurate diagnosis is the key for patient survival, and this is the niche that T2 aims to fill. The company’s technology enables diagnostic blood tests with results available in a matter of hours, compared to the 1 to 5 days currently taken by most medical lab tests. Available testing products include the T2Bacteria Panel and the T2Candida panel, which are the only FDA-approved blood tests for septic agents that do not need to wait for a blood culture. A T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel is also available, using upper respiratory samples. T2 has an active product pipeline, with rapid diagnostic tests on the drawing board for a variety of illnesses. Upcoming products include the T2Cauris panel and the T2Resistance panel. These testing products are currently designated for research use only (ROU) in the US. The T2Lyme panel, which will allow for faster diagnosis of the difficult-to-determine Lyme disease, is at an earlier stage of the development. All of T2’s products operate on the same T2Dx instrument, allowing for interchangeability in the lab environment. The device offers a simple user interface, and operates with just 4ml of whole blood. T2 boasts that its device is in use in more than 200 hospitals worldwide. In the first quarter of 2021, T2 saw top-line revenue grow by 173% year-over-year, to $7 million. This was driven by a 345% yoy increase in product revenue, to $4.7 million. Sepsis test utilization in the US rose by 85% yoy in the quarter, showing increasing acceptance of the device and technology. Izzy Englander is among those that have high hopes for this healthcare name. In Q1, Englander's Millennium picked up over 1.36 million shares of TTOO stock, now valued at $1.5 million. This increased Englander’s stake in the company to 2.68 million shares, with a market value of $2.9 million. 5-star analyst Charles Duncan, of Canaccord, also counts himself as a fan. Duncan gives TTOO shares a Buy rating along with a $3.50 price target. This target conveys his confidence in TTOO's ability to soar 212% higher in the next twelve months. (To watch Duncan's track record, click here) “T2’s +345% Y/Y product revenue growth is a positive datapoint for the company's post-pandemic commercial strategy, which is being supported by a scaling to just under 10 direct sales reps in Q1. We view the acquisitions of Cepheid, BioFire, GenMark, and Luminex as validation that the hospital lab is an attractive industry segment, given clinicians’ (and patients’) desire to shift away from centralized testing strategies to a more decentralized approach. With these four companies off the table, T2 should benefit from scarcity value. Separately, a more aggressive approach towards commercial execution should marry well with rising awareness around antimicrobial resistance and sepsis, in a post-pandemic environment that prioritizes infectious disease diagnostics," Duncan noted. It turns out that other analysts also have high hopes. With 4 Buys and a single Hold, the word on the Street is that this stock, which currently going for $1.10 apiece, is a Strong Buy. In addition, the $2.83 average price target puts the upside potential at 156%. (See TTOO stock analysis on TipRanks) Sesen Bio (SESN) The second stock we’re looking at, Sesen Bio, is a pharmaceutical company. Sesen works in the cancer treatment segment, developing antibody-drug conjugate therapies. The program takes a fusion protein approach, tethering tumor-targeting antibodies to cytotoxic proteins. The result is a single protein molecule that kills cancer cells with minimal toxic effects on the body – and that generates a complementary response from the patient’s natural immune system. Sesen’s pipeline currently includes one drug candidate, vicineum, which is under investigation on several tracks concurrently. The main track, which has completed clinical trials and initiated the submission process of the biologic license application (BLA), is for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The BLA was accepted for filing by the FDA this past February, and the company is on track for potential approval on August 18, 2021. European approval of vicineum for bladder cancer treatment is expected early in 2022. The company’s other pipeline projects are at earlier stages. Vicineum is under investigation as a treatment for head and neck cancers, and is in Phase 2 trials. Other investigative tracks remain at pre-clinical stages. Clinical-stage biopharma companies are always highly speculative, and in this case, Englander did not mind speculating. In Q1, his firm bought 987,926 shares of SESN, increasing its stake in the company by 156%. Englander’s holding in Sesen is now valued at $2.9 million. Weighing in on SESN for H.C. Wainwright, 5-star analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth sees an opportunity as well. "Given the favorable risk/benefit profile of Vicineum demonstrated in the Phase 3 VISTA study, we believe the drug has a high likelihood to receive regulatory approvals from the FDA and EMA. Sesen is actively preparing for the potential launch of Vicineum. The company has selected Syneos, a leading contract sales organization, as a partnerto build and manage a 35-people sales force to target approximately 2,000 high prescribers of BCG. We expect the drug to be commercially available immediately upon approval. We project Vicineum to achieve risk-adjusted sales of $516M by 2030E, growing from $9M in 2021E," Ramakanth opined. Ramakanth’s comments support his Buy rating on the stock, as does his $8 price target. At current valuations, that target implies an upside potential of 170% for the next 12 months. (To watch Ramakanth’s track record, click here) Sometimes, the penny stocks can slide under the radar; this one has attracted only two recent analyst reviews. Both agree, however, that this is a stock to buy, making the Moderate Buy consensus unanimous. The shares are priced at $2.94 with a $7.50 average price target that suggests an upside of 155% in the coming year. (See SESN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • St. Louis Fed's Bullard: Most cryptocurrencies are 'worthless'

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Yahoo Finance that among the thousands of private cryptocurrencies out there, 'most of them are worthless.'

  • Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks with Yahoo Finance [Transcript]

    A full transcript of Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida's interview with Yahoo Finance on May 25, 2021.

  • Home Prices Accelerated the Most Since 2005. Don’t Expect Them to Slow Down Soon.

    Prices grew 13.3% annually in March, according to Case-Shiller. Other data due out this week will offer clues about whether the housing supply crunch will continue.

  • Why AT&T's CEO says you should still hold the stock after the WarnerMedia spinoff

    AT&T shares are down since it announced it would spin off its WarnerMedia business and combine it with Discovery Communications. AT&T CEO John Stankey told Yahoo Finance why his stock is still a good buy.

  • NVIDIA Split Announcement Raises Red Flag

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.

  • How millennials are driving up health insurance costs for everyone else

    A third of the cohort has health issues that reduce quality of life, study shows.

  • Arcimoto Moves to Mass Production of its Functional and Recreational Electric Vehicles

    As we move toward a cleaner and more eco-friendly future, the interest in electric vehicles has remained constant for investors, with companies such as Tesla (TSLA), Nio (NIO), General Motors (GM) and QuantumScape (QS) garnering much of this attention. Federal, state, and municipal governments are also incentivizing the shift to sustainable transportation; the White House released an infrastructure plan to electrify federal fleets and build out a robust charging network to “enable a clean transportation future.” One company worth keeping an eye on as they move into mass production of their all-electric vehicles is Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV). Created with a mission to catalyze the shift to a sustainable transportation system, Arcimoto designs, develops, and manufactures three-wheeled electric vehicles for everyday driving, with a top speed of 75 mph, a range of 102 miles per charge, and are actually fun to drive. Putting the Fun in Functional “We’re a public company with a public mission. I wanted a light-footprint electric vehicle that was affordable, fun, and dialed for the everyday. I couldn’t find it, so I started Arcimoto,” explained Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer. The company offers a variety of vehicles ranging from functional to recreational, all built on the same platform to maximize efficiency and utility. The Arcimoto Deliverator was launched at the onset of the pandemic. Designed for local and last-mile delivery, the Deliverator features 23-cubic feet of storage that suits a wide variety of fleet options, as well as a small-footprint that is easy to park in tight spots. Arcimoto says the Deliverator is currently in low-volume production, and the company is currently taking orders from potential fleet customers. Arcimoto’s Rapid Responder is built for security and EMS, and is intended to improve response times, reduce operating costs, and eliminate carbon emissions. The Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) is designed as an everyday driver, targeting everyone from commuters to students to retirees. It features a panoramic roof, heated seats and grips. Every FUV is backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty which includes nationwide roadside assistance. All three vehicles are capable of speeds up to 75 mph, have a 173.7 city mpg e-battery and 102 city mile range. Arcimoto has most recently finished the development of its open-air electric road trike, the Roadster. Marketed as “the ultimate on-road fun machine,” the Roadster is built on the company’s patented three-wheel, all-electric platform and features dual-motor front-wheel drive, instant torque and a fully connected seating stance. See also: How to Buy Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks Final Roadster pricing, options and accessories will be announced soon. Moving Into Mass Production To keep up with the demand, Arcimoto recently completed the purchase of the rAMP, a 185,000 square foot manufacturing site in Eugene, Oregon. More than five times larger than Arcimoto’s current manufacturing facility, the AMP, the rAMP is primed to meet the company’s production rate goal of 50,000 vehicles per year at full capacity. At the end of April, Arcimoto had a market cap of approximately $300 million. This positions Arcimoto with the strongest financial foundation in the company’s history, and it predicts being able to execute its next steps with ease, efficacy, and efficiency. Additionally, the company received approval from NASDAQ to begin listing its shares of common stock on The NASDAQ Global Market earlier this year. The move to The NASDAQ Global Market from The NASDAQ Capital Market reflects the significant growth of Arcimoto’s business and market capitalization. “With the growing demand for alternative clean energy transportation options, we believe Arcimoto is poised for expansive growth. Meeting this demand through mass production is now our primary goal. To that end, we’ve entered into an agreement to purchase a facility that will increase our manufacturing footprint more than fivefold,” commented Frohnmayer. Arcimoto’s mission is to further encourage the world to move away from oversized, overpriced, polluting vehicles to EVs that everyone can afford. Gas-powered vehicles are a thing of the past, and it is time for the world to move to more affordable, compact, and efficient options. We can’t afford not to. Find out more at https://www.arcimoto.com/. Arcimoto is a partner of Benzinga. The information in this article does not represent the investment advice of Benzinga or its writers. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Power and Precision of BioSig's PURE EP™ System in the Electrophysiology (EP) MarketAYRO Seeks to Lead the Small Vehicle Sector in Clean Transportation© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.