Raisins or No Raisins: Club House® Announces the Great Thanksgiving Debate

·4 min read

With Sarah Pavan, Club House will poll Canadians about hotly debated Thanksgiving food and language preferences in majority rules seasonal showdown

LONDON, ON, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Leading up to the holidays, Club House is asking food lovers nationally and provincially to vote on long-disputed Thanksgiving food and language preferences. In partnership with Ontario native Sarah Pavan, Beach Volleyball Olympian and World Champion, Club House will uncover which versions of classic seasonal dishes, terms, and habits win Canadian's hearts and minds.

Club House Thanksgiving Debaters (CNW Group/Club House)
Club House Thanksgiving Debaters (CNW Group/Club House)

"The Great Canadian Thanksgiving Debate celebrates diverse tastes of Canadians coast-to-coast," said Trevor Squires, Country Manager, McCormick & Company, Canada. "When it comes to contesting the best ingredients, recipes, and holiday preferences, who better to spice up the debate than Club House?"

The brand has selected the nation's ultimate hot-button Thanksgiving recipes and preferences to face-off against one another. Highlighted debate questions include:

  • Cranberry Jelly vs. Stewed Whole Cranberry Sauce

  • Butter Tarts with Raisins vs. Butter Tarts without Raisins

  • Turkey Sandwich with Cranberry Sauce vs. Turkey Sandwich without Cranberry Sauce

  • The term "Stuffing" vs. the term "Dressing"

  • Lumpy Mashed Potatoes vs. Smooth Mashed Potatoes

  • Thanksgiving Dishes Mixed on the Plate vs. Each Thanksgiving Dish Enjoyed Separately

  • Turkey as the Main Dish vs. Ham as the Main Dish vs. a Vegetarian Main Dish

"I love a good competition on or off the court so I'm excited to debate – and eat – the Thanksgiving classics with Club House," said Sarah Pavan. "It's great to be representing Canadians again!"

As part of this campaign, Club House is contributing two meals* to Food Banks Canada on behalf of the first 2,000 Canadians who vote in the Great Club House Thanksgiving Debate. This contribution, which expands a partnership with Food Banks Canada that began in 2015, is meant to address food insecurity in Canada. It supports more than 4,750 food banks and agencies from coast to coast to coast.

Canadians are invited to vote for their favourites and see live results between September 26 and October 2, 2022, on ClubHouse.ca/ThanksgivingDebates** or on the Club House Flavour Maker App, free on iOS and Android. There, visitors can also find signature Club House recipes for contested dishes and more information about the Great Canadian Thanksgiving Debate. Fans can also join the fun on social media by following @ClubHouseSpices on Facebook and @ClubHouseCanada on Instagram.

Media Note: High resolution images are available for download at this link.

*Club House's contribution of two meals on behalf of the first 2,000 votes in the Great Club House Debate is based on the Food Banks Canada meal metric $1=2 meals.

**Official survey conducted by Maru Blue, a world leading CX and insights software and advisory services company. Results to be released on October 3, 2022.

About Club House®

Club House traces its roots back to 1883, where it first operated in London, Ontario, and today is Canada's leading flavour brand. For over 135 years, Club House has been making Canadian meals taste great – through spices, herbs, seasoning blends, extracts, food colours, sauce mixes and other flavourful products available in retail outlets and foodservice businesses. Visit www.HelloFlavour.ca for more information and recipes.

Club House is a McCormick & Company (MKC) brand. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavour. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavour. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavour where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.3 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit www.foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

Club House Logo (CNW Group/Club House)
Club House Logo (CNW Group/Club House)

SOURCE Club House

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/26/c8285.html

