U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,941.26
    -57.58 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,596.34
    -350.76 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,014.89
    -225.05 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.58
    -27.65 (-1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.51
    +0.26 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0468
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2131
    -0.0063 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8880
    +0.2030 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,089.68
    +116.99 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.49
    -1.32 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

RAJANT HEALTH’S TROVOMICS OPENS EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES TO SHAPE THE FUTURE OF HEALTH

Rajant Corporation
·3 min read

Job Openings Will Further Expand Omics Division’s Vision of Personalized Medicine

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Health Incorporated (RHI), developer of cutting-edge technology to provide health insights on-demand, has opened more employment opportunities within its Trovomics division to shape the future of health. Trovomics, a modern and intuitive platform that transforms omics data into highly interactive and customizable visualizations, seeks to expand its current analysis capabilities with fresh talent. Four employment opportunities are available: Computational Biologist, Full Stack Developer, Sales Engineer, and Front End Developer.

RHI was born from the need for unprecedented innovation during the COVID pandemic. RHI CEO Robert Schena began thinking about how to apply Artificial Intelligence to the engineering, logistics, and distribution he had established within Rajant Corporation (RHI’s parent company). “Since RHI’s vision has evolved into something beyond COVID, it now tackles the gaps in healthcare on a larger scale,” shares Mr. Schena. “RHI’s vision is to create a healthcare assurance ecosystem that enables proactive monitoring and personalized medicine instead of reactive, generalized healthcare. To reach this vision, RHI has assembled a diverse team of scientists from numerous disciplines to build unique and innovative technologies from scratch where there was no existing legacy system. Fortifying the vision requires adding more talent to the robust Trovomics team.”

Trovomics’ goal is to become the go-to global resource for tangible health-related insights from omics data that is accessible to researchers, health professionals, and everyday individuals by applying a holistic approach to healthcare and biomedical research. According to Spyros Manganas, Ph.D., Senior AI Scientist at Trovomics, “It is very nice to collaborate with people of various backgrounds who bring different ideas. I like knowing that the work I’m doing here is producing results that matter to people everywhere.”

Team values include:

  • Quality of products and services

  • Uniqueness & creativity of approach

  • Excitement for science and technology

  • Simplicity & clarity to be accessible for all

  • Togetherness & connections for building a healthier community

Dr. Manganas adds, “Working at RHI seamlessly integrates into your life, much like we hope our products seamlessly integrate into research and healthcare. We foster a balanced environment where every employee can grow, thrive, and feel valued.”

Job descriptions and how to apply can be found in the Careers section of the website. Also featured is a video about the culture and team within RHI. Watch now.

####

About Trovomics

Trovomics is Rajant Health Incorporated’s (RHI) omics analysis service that dramatically accelerates research involving omics data. On Trovomics’ online interface, raw sequencing data can be uploaded, processed, and returned to researchers as dynamic, interactive, and real-time customizable graphical representations in under 48 hours. This service greatly increases the speed that researchers can receive results and, via our interactive interface, draw conclusions about their experiments. Follow Trovomics on Twitter @RajantHealthInc.

About RHI

Rajant Health Incorporated (RHI), based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is the developer of cutting-edge technology to provide on-demand health insights. RHI’s intelligent products make raw data understandable and actionable for researchers, healthcare providers, and everyday users, so individuals can live better healthier lives. Revolutionizing health discovery on a global scale is RHI’s mission.

CONTACT: Alice DiSanto Rajant Corporation 914-582-8464 adisanto@rajant.com


Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks implements new tipping system

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Starbucks's new tipping system and customer backlash.

  • Analyst Turns Bullish On Aerovate As Competitor Data Reinforce Lead Program Thesis

    BTIG upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTE) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $27. The analyst writes that to Aerovate's benefit, Gossamer Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: GOSS) TORREY Phase 2 results validated dry powder inhaled (DPI)-administered TKIs in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) as a safe and technically viable approach. But Gossamer's DPI seralutinib does not look like a competitive disease-modifying therapy in PAH, with a PVR reduction of only 14% in the overall study popu

  • Why BioVie's Shares Tumbled Tuesday

    The company focuses on therapies to treat chronic debilitating conditions and after the market closed on Monday, it released phase 2 trial results for its lead therapy, NE3107, to treat Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The therapy was more effective (6 points) higher when used on Parkinson's patients who were under 70. BioVie also tested NE3107 as a monotherapy in mild Alzheimer's patients and said patients showed 2.1 points of improvement in enhanced cognition on the modified Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale (ADAS).

  • Anavex's (AVXL) Lead Alzheimer's Drug Meets Study Goal

    Top-line data from a phase IIb/III study shows that Anave's (AVXL) lead drug exhibited statistical and clinical improvement in cognition and function in patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

  • Mirati Therapeutics Crashes As The Cancer Rivalry With Amgen Heats Up

    Mirati said almost half of patients responded to its lung cancer regimen, but MRTX stock crashed on questions about its market opportunity.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Watch Closely Next Year

    Consider, for instance, Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI). Let's consider why Editas Medicine and BioXcel Therapeutics are worth keeping an eye on right now, and whether the potential rewards of investing in these companies outweigh the risks. The company is down by 61% this year, a terrible performance it partly owes to market-wide troubles.

  • Emergent earns fast-track review for selling opioid overdose drug without prescription

    Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) has cleared an important hurdle in a bid to make its opioid overdose antidote available to the public without a doctor’s order. The Gaithersburg company said Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration has accepted its supplemental new drug application for Narcan Nasal Spray, currently available with a prescription, as an emergency over-the-counter treatment for opioid overdose. The FDA expects to issue its decision of approval or denial March 29, 2023.

  • QNRX: Moving QRX003 Forward in Concurrent Studies

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:QNRX READ THE FULL QNRX RESEARCH REPORT Concurrent studies expand patient enrollment and potential to build positive database … Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) has strengthened its cash position and reached several milestones to continue moving its lead candidates and other assets forward. QRX003, Quoin’s investigational product for NS (Netherton syndrome), is being

  • Why Tilray and Other Pot Stocks Jumped Early Monday

    Cannabis investors today are reacting to a historic development in the industry on Friday. Tilray shares soared nearly 12%, while Aurora and SNDL stocks were up between about 6% and 7% in early trading.

  • BEAM Up as FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on the IND for BEAM-201

    The FDA lifts the clinical hold on BEAM's investigational new drug application for BEAM-201 to treat relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. Stock up.

  • Biogen's (BIIB) ALS Drug Tofersen Filing Accepted in Europe

    Biogen's (BIIB) tofersen, if approved, will be the first genetically-targeted treatment for SOD1-ALS in Europe.

  • FDA Takes Tougher Line on Fast-Tracked Drugs

    GSK and Roche have pulled drugs approved on an accelerated basis, while other drugmakers win speedy approvals only after starting confirmatory studies.

  • Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight

    SimpleImages / GettyThe fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward. Vaccines are available, and hospitalization rates have fallen dramatically from previous peaks. But just a sliver of eligible Americans have received the most recent bivalent shot, and the specter of a new, somehow worse variant looms large in our collective psyche. Elsewhere, such as in China, we seem to be losing ground to the virus

  • Top 10 Hearing Aid Companies and Brands in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the Top 10 Hearing Aid Companies and Brands in the World. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the Top 5 Hearing Aid Companies and Brands in the World. The Hearing Aid Industry: An Analysis The traditional hearing aid devices were designed to amplify the original […]

  • Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Results of Artificial Intelligence Study of ARDS-003 Combined with Favipiravir

    Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development announced today significant results from the study of Onternabez combined with Favipiravir against ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome), Sepsis, and COVID-19 through PREPAiRE, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered platform which purposely integrates target identification, validation, lead discovery optimization, drug synthesis, and preclin

  • Why Shares of Provention Bio Went Up 30.3% in November

    Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) rose 30.3% in November, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The pharmaceutical company closed out October at $6.94 and opened November at $7. The move up can be directly tied to the approval of Provention therapy Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Nov. 17.

  • 4 Philadelphia-area health care executives ranked among industry's 100 most influential people

    The annual list honors individuals deemed to be the most influential figures in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.

  • Verve Slides as FDA Seeks Data Before Allowing Gene-Therapy Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares fell the most in five months, pulling down shares of rival drugmakers, after the biotechnology company said US regulators requested additional information before allowing a test of its gene therapy to begin. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapRussia Blames Ukraine for Blasts at Bases That Damaged WarplanesElon Musk’s Impossible E

  • US sees worst flu outbreak in 10 years: Which states are being hit hardest by 'tripledemic'?

    What is a tripledemic? Three viruses — COVID, flu and RSV — may surge at the same time in winter 2022. Here's the risks, plus how to prepare and prevent illness.

  • For the Uninsured, COVID Care Has Entered a New Stage of Crisis

    WASHINGTON — When Mandy Alderman caught the coronavirus in June for a second time, she hoped her usual primary care physician could prescribe a monoclonal antibody treatment or Paxlovid, the antiviral pill that has been shown to reduce the severity of an infection. But without health insurance, she could not afford a visit. Alderman, 44, a former medical assistant in Lawrenceville, Georgia, found a doctor willing to prescribe a cocktail of other drugs, but not the proven COVID-19 medications she