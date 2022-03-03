U.S. markets closed

RAJANT NAMED 2022 “BEST PLACES TO WORK IN KENTUCKY” FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Rajant Corporation
·2 min read

Morehead, KY Operations Among 39 Companies in the Small-Sized Employer Category

Rajant Best Place to Work in Kentucky 2022

Second Consecutive Win for the Morehead, KY Manufacturing and Development Facility

Morehead, Kentucky (USA), March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with manufacturing and development operations in Morehead, Kentucky, is among the 2022 “Best Places to Work in Kentucky”. This second-year distinction was announced yesterday by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company. The selection process is based on assessing the company’s employee policies and procedures and anonymous employee survey results.

A total of 100 companies earned this distinction in this 18th annual program and are categorized by the size of Kentucky-based staff. Rajant is one of 39 companies in the small-sized employer category with 15-149 employees. Winner rankings will be made at an awards dinner on June 9th in Lexington, Kentucky, and Rajant will be in attendance to celebrate with fellow winners.

“The caliber of Kentucky’s workforce is exceptional, and our Morehead staff epitomizes integrity, drive, and enthusiasm on behalf of Rajant. I am proud of this consecutive second-year accomplishment,” says Rajant CEO and Co-founder Robert Schena. “Kentucky is a great place to do business. That is why Rajant has expanded operations within Morehead and will grow its employment within the area due to the quality of the people. U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers put Kentucky on Rajant’s radar when we were looking to grow our operations beyond the headquarters in Pennsylvania, and we could not be more grateful. Thanks to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, KYSHRM, and ClearPath for this award.”

####

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 70 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment

CONTACT: Alice DiSanto Rajant Corporation 914-582-8464 adisanto@rajant.com


