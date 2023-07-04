Rakuten Applies to List Securities Unit on Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Bloomberg) -- Rakuten Group Inc.’s securities unit has applied to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan’s e-commerce leader said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company said the move is part of a drive to speed up decision making at each of its various businesses, which range from online shopping to finance and wireless services. Rakuten Securities Holdings Inc. will continue to be an important part of expanding the Rakuten ecosystem after its listing, the company said.
No scheduled listing date has been set as the offering still has to obtain the exchange’s approval and pass an examination by the Japan Exchange Regulation.
