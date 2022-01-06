U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,700.00
    +7.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,347.00
    +56.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,804.25
    +37.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.50
    +1.90 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.16
    -0.69 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.00
    -14.10 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    -0.37 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +2.82 (+16.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8900
    -0.2400 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,527.13
    -2,643.46 (-5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,102.75
    -79.84 (-6.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,887.96
    -444.20 (-1.51%)
     

Rakuten Medical to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10th, 2022

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Medical, Inc. (RMI), a global biotechnology company developing precision-targeted cancer therapies based on its proprietary, anti-cancer treatment platform, Illuminox™, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually January 10-13, 2022.

Company logo red on white (PRNewsfoto/Rakuten Medical, Inc.)
Company logo red on white (PRNewsfoto/Rakuten Medical, Inc.)

Rakuten Medical's Vice Chairman and CEO, Mickey Mikitani, is scheduled to present virtually at approximately 10:30am PST, Monday, January 10. A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed by following this link. Following the completion of the presentation, a full audio recording will be available in the News section of the Rakuten Medical, Inc website at https://rakuten-med.com/us/.

About Rakuten Medical, Inc.

Rakuten Medical, Inc. is a global biotechnology company developing and commercializing precision, cell-targeting investigational therapies on its IlluminoxTM platform, which, in pre-clinical studies have been shown to induce rapid and selective cell killing and tumor necrosis. Outside of Japan, Illuminox therapies have not yet been approved as safe or effective by any regulatory authority. The company's first drug developed on the Illuminox platform, ASP-1929, has received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare, and is currently the subject of a global phase 3 clinical trial for recurrent head and neck cancer. Rakuten Medical is committed to its mission to conquer cancer and aims to realize a society where cancer patients can lead fulfilling lives. The company has 6 locations in 5 countries, including the United States, where it is headquartered, Japan, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and Switzerland. For more information, visit www.rakuten-med.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rakuten-medical-to-present-at-the-40th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-on-january-10th-2022-301454434.html

SOURCE Rakuten Medical, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2022

    A key clinical trial, an enormous market opportunity, and breakthrough biotechnology could drive returns for shareholders this year.

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals takes second shot at getting emergency use approval for Covid-19 treatment

    A Main Line pharmaceutical company has, for the second time, submitted an application seeking emergency use authorization for its experimental Covid-19 therapy from the Food and Drug Administration NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) of Radnor is seeking the authorization for the use of its new drug candidate, Zyesami, in critical patients with Covid-19 who are at immediate risk of death from respiratory failure despite treatment with approved therapy including Remdesivir. The company initially sought emergency use approval for Zyesami in a broader group of Covid patients last year, but that application was rejected by the FDA.

  • COVID-19 home tests: Where to find these in-demand products

    At-home testing options are limited in availability, delayed in delivery time, or entirely out of stock depending on the brand and retailer as the Omicron variant surges in the U.S.

  • Moderna begins Phase 1 study of its Epstein-Barr virus vaccine candidate

    Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 0.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it began dosing participants in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the company's experimental Epstein-Barr virus vaccine. The virus causes mononucleosis, also called mono, and is associated with a higher risk of multiple sclerosis and some lymphoproliferative disorders. The study is expected to troll 270 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 30 years old. Moderna's stock is down 8.2% so far this y

  • Why Annexon Biosciences Stock Plummeted 34% Today

    After Annexon (NASDAQ: ANNX) revealed that this occurred in an otherwise encouraging study of its ANX005, a pipeline drug aimed at treating Huntington's disease, the company's shares tumbled by over 34% on the day. After market hours on Tuesday, Annexon reported interim results from an ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005. The data concerned patients who completed the full 24-week course of treatment and revealed that the drug demonstrated "full target engagement of C1q in both serum and cerebrospinal fluid observed in evaluable patients through the dosing period."

  • This Wife Circled Her Husband's Moles Before His Dermatology Appointment, And The Doctor Sent Him Back With Notes On His Body

    "This is how I sent my husband to the dermatologist."View Entire Post ›

  • Where To Buy N95 And KN95 Masks That Aren't Counterfeit

    With so many fake COVID face masks being sold online, it's important to pay attention to a few details when you order.

  • COVID-19: “Testing at the first time you have symptoms, that’s really the most important time to test,” says Dr. Payal Patel

    Dr. Payal Patel, infectious diseases physician at University of Michigan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the CDC’s isolation guidelines, plus how schools are dealing with the Omicron surge.

  • Here's Why Longeveron Stock Jumped Higher on Wednesday

    Investors are reacting positively to the beginning of an Alzheimer's disease trial with Longeveron's lead candidate, Lomadel-B.

  • Unionized Starbucks workers in Buffalo walk out, citing health concerns

    Employees of a Starbucks store in upstate New York who voted to unionize last month walked off the job Wednesday, saying they lacked the staff and resources to work safely amid surging COVID-19 cases.

  • Illumina CEO Reflects on the State of Genomics in 2021

    By Francis deSouza

  • Why do you test negative on an antigen test with COVID-19 symptoms? Do you have flu? Not necessarily — here’s why

    You have a blistering headache. Your body aches. You’ve developed a cough. You’re sneezing. But you test negative on an antigen test. Do you have COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2? Or the flu? Or flurona — both? It’s a stressful dilemma and an increasingly common question.

  • The New IHU COVID-19 Variant: What You Need to Know, According to Experts

    The IHU variant was first detected in France in November—and it's suddenly getting a lot of attention. Here's what you need to know.

  • Why Kroger's low-priced Covid test kits just got more expensive

    Covid-19 test kits at supermarket giant Kroger Co. have just become pricier. Downtown-based Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, ended its 100-day program to sell at-home rapid Covid test kits at cost. Kroger, along with Walmart and Amazon, had reached a deal with the Biden administration last summer to sell Covid test kits at cost for 100 days.

  • 7 Cancer-Fighting Foods to Start Eating More of Today

    Cancer is our country's second leading cause of death (after heart disease), yet about 40% of cancers are said to be preventable. So, how can you lower your odds? The experts weigh in on what foods can make a difference in your diet.

  • Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

    A couple of factors are at play, starting with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn't make them very sick, and its surge coincided with the holiday travel season in many places. People might mistakenly think the COVID-19 vaccines will completely block infection, but the shots are mainly designed to prevent severe illness, says Louis Mansky, a virus researcher at the University of Minnesota.

  • Pizzeria workers walk out to protest restaurant that 'does not take covid seriously'

    After the last orders from the weekend lunch rush were handled, the time had come for the pizzeria employees to walk out - a protest, they say, stemming from the Maine restaurant's lax coronavirus safety protocols and for allegedly not telling them about several recent infections among co-workers. Workers who walked off the job Sunday in Portland, Maine, accuse the Portland Pie Co. of ignoring their pleas for months for improved health measures at the workplace, as well as severe understaffing.

  • Where Can I Buy At-Home Rapid COVID Tests, And When Should I Use One?

    Read this before you purchase a kit and test yourself for COVID-19.

  • Walmart, Kroger Raise Prices of Covid-19 Test Kits

    The retailers’ price increases for BinaxNOW at-home rapid antigen tests come after the expiration of a deal with the White House to sell the kits for $14.

  • TENX: TNX-103 & TNX-201 Near Ready for Phase III

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:TENX READ THE FULL TENX RESEARCH REPORT Clinical Program Update On January 4, 2022, Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) provided an update on TNX-102 (subcutaneous levosimendan), TNX-103 (oral levosimendan) and TNX-201 (enteric-coated imatinib in PAH). Tenax has received a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO 1 for subcutaneous administration of levosimendan