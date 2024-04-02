Rakuten Offers $1.25 Billion Junk Bond in Return to US Market

(Bloomberg) -- Rakuten Group Inc. is returning to the high-yield bond market with a $1.25 billion offering, in the latest move by the debt-laden Japanese online retailer to try to bolster its finances.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Tokyo-based conglomerate is considering selling dollar bonds, and the debt’s size and terms will be decided based on market demand, a company spokesperson said Tuesday. The five-year deal may price later this week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Rakuten is also trying to make its organization more efficient, announcing Monday that it’s considering combining its financial units to promote collaboration.

The debt offering comes after a $1.8 billion sale in January of bonds that yielded 12.125%, a record for a listed Japanese firm issuing in US dollars. Early pricing discussions for the new issuance are for a yield in the mid-10% area, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani’s company has found some success raising funds in the high-yield market, as the bonds it sold in January have gained to 106 cents on the dollar, according to Trace. But even as it sells debt at a steep price tag to raise funds, credit markets have been signaling some of the highest repayment risk in Japan for the company, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Credit-default swaps insuring Rakuten’s bonds against nonpayment has been climbing since falling in February to the lowest since 2022, in a sign that market concern about its debt quality remains elevated. Rakuten Group shares, which rose the most in two weeks Monday on its plans to reorganize its fintech business, slid as much as 4.3%.

Story continues

Rakuten Bank Ltd.’s shares jumped for a second day though, surging as much as 8%.

The company will use the proceeds from the new bond sale to redeem or repurchase debt due in 2024 and later, the person familiar said.

--With assistance from Olivia Raimonde.

(Adds share prices, news the group’s considering combining its financial units.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.