Rakuten’s Rating Cut by JCR on Slow Recovery in Mobile Business
(Bloomberg) -- Rakuten Group Inc.’s credit rating was downgraded by a notch to A- at Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd. which said a recovery in the e-commerce giant’s mobile-phone business will take longer than it had earlier expected.
Most Read from Bloomberg
These Are World’s Most Expensive Cities for High-Class Living
Hedging Failure Exposes Private Equity to Interest-Rate Surge
Titanic Explorer Says Two Likely Disaster Causes Are Survivable. One Is Not
JCR has a negative outlook on the rating, given the continued uncertainty over the improvement of earnings from the mobile business, the Japanese credit assessor said in a statement. S&P Global Ratings cut Rakuten deeper into junk territory late last year because of slow improvement in that unit.
A spokesperson for Rakuten wasn’t immediately available to comment.
Rakuten, founded by billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani and a competitor to Amazon.com Inc. in its home market - has more than $5 billion of notes maturing by the end of 2025. A quarter of the Tokyo-based firm’s dollar, euro and yen bonds have fallen to distressed levels and its shares have plunged almost 17% this year, reflecting increased concerns about its financing.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Final Fantasy XVI Shows Off Square Enix’s Skill at Reinvention
How Many People Does It Take for the Government to Send a Text?
It’s Brutal to Get to the Ocean’s Depths. This Minisub Will Take You There
Private Credit’s Quiet, Unstoppable Rise Comes With Unknown Risk
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.