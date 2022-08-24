Raleigh Entrepreneur and Advocate Honored with Woman Business Owner of the Year Award

The National Association of Women Business Owners Greater Raleigh awarded business leader and small business economy advocate, Olalah Njenga, with the 2021-2022 Woman Business Owner of the Year Award in recognition of her achievements and advocacy efforts

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners Greater Raleigh presented long-time member, Olalah Njenga, CEO of YellowWood Group, with the Woman Business Owner of the Year Award during its annual board installation and awards gala. Greater Raleigh's Immediate Past President, Emily Parks, presented Njenga with the honor.

The Woman Business Owner of the Year Award recognized Njenga for achievements reflecting the influence, inspiration, and impact of her work as a business owner and her life as an unwitting role model through the challenges she has overcome and the opportunities she has provided. In winning the award, Njenga is further recognized as a respected business leader who exemplifies the notion of work/life harmony and the prowess and passion needed to run a successful company while empowering and investing in the success of others.

"It is a very humbling moment when you hear your name being called and you realize that you are being celebrated for your hard work and sacrifices. Being a leader worth following is a high honor and I am most grateful for the trust and support I have received with this recognition," Njenga remarked.

Njenga is a visible and active champion of the small business economy, which includes her leadership roles with the National Association of Small Business Owners (NSBA), the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and her governor-appointed role on the NCWorks Commission in North Carolina.

Njenga's company, YellowWood Group, based in North Carolina, is a strategy development and consulting firm founded in 2003. The firm partners with business leaders to transform ideas into objectives and objectives into outcomes. Njenga's company will celebrate its 20th anniversary in early 2023. For more information, visit yellowwoodgroup.com.

The National Association of Women Business Owners' mission is to propel women business owners into greater economic, social and political spheres of power worldwide. For more information, visit nawbo.org.

