Raleigh Radiology Imaging Centers Designated an ACR Breast Imaging Center of Excellence

·2 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raleigh Radiology has been designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology (ACR).

By awarding facilities the status of a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, the ACR recognizes breast imaging centers that have earned accreditation in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, and breast ultrasound (including ultrasound-guided breast biopsy).

"Breast cancer stats show that 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. We are so pleased to receive this recognition of excellence from the ACR. It demonstrates our level of commitment to our patients and community," says Dr. Laura Thomas, board-certified breast interventional radiologist and head of breast imaging services for Raleigh Radiology.

Peer-review evaluations, conducted in each breast imaging modality by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field, have determined that this facility has achieved high practice standards in image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.

The ACR is a national professional organization serving more than 36,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.

Raleigh Radiology has locations in Raleigh at Blue Ridge and Oberlin as well as in Cary, Clayton, Fuquay-Varina, Knightdale, and Wake Forest. More locations are planned for 2022.

About Raleigh Radiology
A cornerstone in the Wake County medical community since 1950, Raleigh Radiology offers diagnostic imaging subspecialties such as abdominal imaging, breast interventional, vein & vascular interventional, musculoskeletal, neuro and neurointerventional, nuclear medicine and PET, hospital-based emergency radiology, and pediatric radiology. Our board-certified radiologists see patients at our imaging centers as well as provide professional radiology interpretation for WakeMed Health & Hospital facilities (Wake County, NC), Wilson Medical Center (Wilson, NC), East Cooper Medical Center (Mount Pleasant, SC), and Wythe County Community Hospital (Wytheville, VA). An ACR-designated Breast Imaging Center of Excellence with seven locations across the Triangle, Raleigh Radiology is part of the WakeMed Key Community Care collaboration delivering high-quality, high-value care to ensure high patient satisfaction and support for patients to improve their health. To learn more about Raleigh Radiology, visit www.raleighrad.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raleigh-radiology-imaging-centers-designated-an-acr-breast-imaging-center-of-excellence-301389379.html

SOURCE Raleigh Radiology

