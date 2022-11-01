Rally Beer Company joins Muskoka Brewery to bring functional beers to more Canadians

The acquisition brings together two businesses with a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and a love for the outdoors.

BRACEBRIDGE, ON, Nov 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Muskoka Brewery announced they are acquiring Rally Beer Company to drive growth in their industry's most budding and dynamic beer segments. At the forefront of market trends is consumer wellness, something both companies have tapped into with their portfolio of products. The new partnership brings together complementary brands both rooted in an outdoors inspired lifestyle. Founder of Rally Beer, Alan Wood, will join Muskoka Brewery's team and continue to grow Rally by leveraging Muskoka's strength in operational efficiencies, widespread distribution, and expertise bringing brands to market with best-in-class execution.

"Rally has pioneered the concept of functional beer in Canada, and we are so excited to be a part of what they have built," says Todd Lewin, President of Muskoka Brewery. "We are looking forward to bringing together two brands that have championed outdoors inspired beverages and make beer more approachable for all."

Functional beer is born from the shift of consumer trends towards balance and making healthier choices while still consuming the products they love. Rally Beer offers a line-up of functional beers brewed to be rich in electrolytes for an adventure-based lifestyle, offering a perfect parallel to Muskoka Brewery's mantra of venturing off the beaten path and drinking in the moment.

"This is certainly an exciting time for myself and Rally Beer. My mission was always to inspire as many people as possible to get outside, be active and grow the community through our brand," says Alan Wood, Founder of Rally Beer Company. "Joining Muskoka Brewery will be a catalyst to grow that community even further and encourage more people to connect in the great outdoors and toast all of life's epic adventures."

As a trailblazer of the Ontario craft beer industry, Muskoka Brewery has been an innovator with a wide portfolio of unique and premium craft beers, while continuing to evolve with shifting markets, and staying relevant with the changing tastes of consumers.

"It's a challenging time for all industries with inflation and changing consumer demand, but Muskoka Brewery is built to invest in growth and be proactive to the changes of the industry. We are staying ahead by going now where the consumers are going to be in the future," says Lewin.

To ensure there is a beverage for everyone that comes to the table thirsty, Muskoka Brewery has continued to stay on top of trends in the industry by releasing new products such as their lineup of beyond beer beverages including Wandr Alcohol-Free Sparkling Tea Infusions, Muskoka Spirits Hard Sparkling Waters, and Squeeze the Day Juicy Hard Seltzers. The new partnership with Rally Beer continues to help diversify their consumer base and capture more occasions.

"There has been a gap in the marketplace for a beer that appeals to an active lifestyle and an authentic brand that supports the active communities. That's what we've sought to create with Rally," says Wood. "By joining forces with Muskoka Brewery, Rally is looking forward to deepening our connection with consumers who want better-for-you options to kudos the occasion!"

At the core of both company's values are being welcoming and encouraging everyone to reach for a beverage that fits their lifestyle. Muskoka Brewery has strived to craft iconic experiences for Canadians, one glass at a time, and Rally Beer holds the same values. From the ultra-athlete to the weekend warrior to the first-timer, Rally is designed to be enjoyed by all. Both companies are committed to playing an active role in fostering inclusive, accessible, and diverse communities that are centred around a balanced approach to toasting the occasion.

"After all, beer is rooted in community and connecting with one another," adds Lewin.

About Muskoka Brewery:

Nestled in Bracebridge, Ontario, Muskoka Brewery kicked open its doors in the summer of 1996. Independently owned and operated by Todd Lewin and Bob MacDonald, the brewery employs a passionate team of individuals more than 100 strong and is proud to be Canada's first Living Wage Brewery. With an award-winning beer portfolio and the spirit of the Canadian outdoors, Muskoka Brewery handcrafts premium beers as unique and refreshing as the region they're from.

About Rally Beer Company:

Rally Beer Company is an Ontario-based craft brewer that was founded by a passionate team of sweat enthusiasts who believe in the power of living a balanced, active lifestyle and sharing kudos with our community. Rally Beer Company proudly boasts a line up of functional beverages including Dry Run Non-Alcoholic Pale Ale, Backcountry Session Lager, Extra Mile Session IPA, and Trail Blazer Golden Ale, Canada's first ever functional beer purpose-brewed to be rich in electrolytes. Rally champions all walks of life and make it a priority to ensure diverse representation is front and center. We are committed to the common good and are a proud member of the 1% For the Planet initiative.

