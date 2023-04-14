Rally House Adds New Store to Pittsburgh Market

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House has brought a few new storefronts to the Pittsburgh market this year, and the company is thrilled to debut the next addition to the roster on the west side of the metro. Rally House Settlers Ridge is the go-to location for fans in this portion of the city looking for head-turning sports apparel and local merchandise from brands they know and trust. Customers will find a broad assortment of gear to represent Pittsburgh and popular teams like the Steelers, Pitt Panthers, and others.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewsfoto/Rally House)

The nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer is thrilled to continue strengthening its relationship with Pittsburgh by bringing a new storefront to the area. "We're excited to grow the Pittsburgh market with Rally House Settlers Ridge," explains District Manager Sarah Hyde. "Now, even more fans get to share in our passion for everything Pittsburgh by shopping our selection of outstanding gear!"

Rally House Settlers Ridge is proud to carry apparel, accessories, and memorabilia for a range of fan-favorite pro and college teams, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, Pitt Panthers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and more. Plus, the store stocks products from New Era, Nike, Mitchell & Ness, and other dependable brands recognized for quality and style.

On top of carrying an extensive selection of team gear, Rally House Settlers Ridge also offers local apparel and gifts with one-of-a-kind designs. Customers will find local Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania gear inspired by famous themes, attractions, and brands, including Pittsburgh Brewing, Primanti Bros, Pittsburgh Pickle, and more.

Patrons can expect a fun shopping environment, top-notch customer service, and a full inventory at Rally House Settlers Ridge. There's also an enormous selection of products online at www.rallyhouse.com that can ship to any state.

Rally House encourages customers to visit the Rally House Settlers Ridge Store Page or follow the store on Facebook (@RallySettlersRidge) and Instagram (@rallysettlersridge) to stay caught up on news and information.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

