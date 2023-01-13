U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.64 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.04
    +1.65 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.00
    +24.20 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.40 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8840
    -1.4290 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,719.00
    +865.16 (+4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.29
    +17.23 (+3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Rally House Bringing 8th Indiana Store & Employment Opportunities to Bloomington

·2 min read

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are currently seven Rally House storefronts throughout Indiana, with a new location coming to Bloomington mid-2023. Rally House Eastland Plaza will reside only 10 minutes east of the Indiana University Bloomington campus, making it the go-to spot in the area to shop an immense assortment of Indiana Hoosiers gear, along with even more sports apparel and local merchandise. Additionally, this upcoming location will provide job opportunities to the city's great residents and college students.  

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewsfoto/Rally House)
The Hoosiers are just one of the many teams Indiana fans love cheering for, and Rally House Eastland Plaza will carry all the team gear and locally-inspired products for the devoted fans in this portion of the state. Customers will get to explore apparel, accessories, and gifts from brands known for quality and style, such as New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Nike, and others. Plus, the Bloomington economy will benefit from the various open positions coming with this future storefront.

Working for Rally House has an extensive list of advantages, starting with the chance for hardcore sports fans to put their passion for the game into their career. This ever-growing national sports and merchandise retailer also stands out for its incredible staff at the store and corporate levels, which makes for a fun and supportive workplace. Furthermore, the company takes excellent care of its employees by offering incredible discounts and competitive benefits.

Customers can count on having a blast while browsing stand-out products at Rally House Eastland Plaza, which starts with hiring devoted, hardworking associates and leadership to ensure success. This new store is currently hiring for an array of positions, including Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

Rally House invites interested candidates to visit www.rallyhouse.com/careers to check out available positions at this new store coming to Bloomington and apply today for any positions that look like a good fit.

About Rally House 
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

CONTACT:
Recruiting Team
recruiting@rallyhouse.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rally-house-bringing-8th-indiana-store--employment-opportunities-to-bloomington-301721682.html

SOURCE Rally House

