Rally House Brings New Stores to South Bend, IN

·2 min read

SOUTH BEND, Ind., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The locally driven, family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, is boasting continued growth in Indiana, with new stores coming soon to South Bend. After opening three Indianapolis stores in 2021, Rally House is keeping up momentum with Rally House Erskine Village and Rally House University Crossings in the South Bend market. Both locations are hiring several positions as they gear up for opening.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home d&#xe9;cor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewsfoto/Rally House)
Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewsfoto/Rally House)

It's impressive to see Rally House swiftly expanding across the country as they seek to provide dedicated fans with unique, high-quality merchandise and apparel. With entry into the South Bend market, the company will become a dependable source for Indiana team gear and localized products for all the great residents and fans of this area.

Apart from offering an unmatched selection of Notre Dame gear that you can't find at similar retailers in the area, Rally House stores in South Bend will also carry a wide range of apparel, gifts, and more for other fan-favorite franchises. Customers can shop an assortment of products for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Indiana Hoosiers, Purdue Boilermakers, Colts, Chicago Bears, Cubs and White Sox, among others. Plus, find locally inspired merchandise for beloved hometown themes and brands.

Customers will be pleased to see numerous renowned brand names as they explore these new Rally House stores in South Bend. Quality is assured with merchandise from reputable vendors like Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, RALLY Brand™, and more. Additionally, Rally House provides shoppers with a complete selection of products and a convenient shopping experience online at rallyhouse.com.

Rally House looks forward to showcasing their immense love of sports and localized merchandise by providing top-notch customer service and an extraordinary shopping environment in South Bend. To help achieve these goals, the company is looking to hire enthusiastic team members ready to put their skills to use. Apply today at rallyhouse.com/careers-retail!

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

CONTACT:
Jeffery Chapman, District Manager
jchapman@rallyhouse.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rally-house-brings-new-stores-to-south-bend-in-301527574.html

SOURCE Rally House

