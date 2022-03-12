U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,121.38
    +665.12 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Rally House Continues Growth in Oklahoma City

·2 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The local family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, opens their 3rd store in the Oklahoma Friday, March 11th. The new location is located at 7642 W Reno Ave in the OKC Outlets, across from Polo Ralph Lauren and Reebok.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home d&#xe9;cor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewsfoto/Rally House)
Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewsfoto/Rally House)

Rally House expanded into Oklahoma in 2021 by opening Rally House Penn Square in June, and Rally House Norman in August. "It was so exciting to begin the Rally House footprint in Oklahoma last year," said District Manager Jessica Butler. "Oklahoma and OKC are packed with incredibly enthusiastic sports fans. With the selection of product that we bring to Oklahoma, we provide everything that fans are searching for with an easy and enjoyable shopping experience. We are thrilled to continue opening stores throughout the state in 2022!"

Rally House is proud to continue expansion in Oklahoma and Oklahoma City in 2022 with the best assortment of area team and locally inspired apparel and merchandise. Their inventory is filled with the most popular and unique styles. Whether a customer is looking for a new gameday outfit, hosting a watch party or looking to add to their team gear with a hat or tumbler, Rally House provides an abundance of options to choose from.

In addition to selling local Oklahoma-inspired apparel and gifts, the new location provides merchandise for area pro teams OKC Thunder, OKC Dodgers, Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars and Kansas City Chiefs. They also have a wide assortment of college gear for Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Tulsa Golden Hurricanes and Central Oklahoma Broncos.

Rally House also offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 100 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states.

For more local updates, head to https://www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-okc-outlets or follow Rally House OKC Outlets on Facebook (@RallyOKCoutlets) and Instagram (@rally.okcoutlets).

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

CONTACT:
Jessica Butler, District Manager
jbutler@rallyhouse.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rally-house-continues-growth-in-oklahoma-city-301501298.html

SOURCE Rally House

Recommended Stories

  • Sonia Robinson Excels in Male-Dominated Auto Service Industry

    Sonia Robinson, a SpeeDee Oil Change and Auto Services franchise owner, provides tip for how other women can break through male-dominated industries.

  • Date Night on $25: 8 Activities To Do and Places To Go

    Is it possible to have a fabulous date night for two on a $25 budget? Yes! $25 goes a surprisingly long way in creating memorable date moments that can happen during the day, afternoon and well into...

  • Schlumberger Expands Its Innovation Factori Network

    Schlumberger has opened its new Innovation Factori office in Houston, Texas, expanding its AI and digital solutions capacity.

  • Dolly Varden Silver Announces Share Issuance for Financial Advisory Services

    Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSXV: DV) (OTC: DOLLF) (the "Company" or "Dolly Varden") announces that further to is news release dated March 9, 2022, the Company has issued 402,815 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") to Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") pursuant to a financial advisory agreement between Haywood and the Company. As previously described in the Company's management information circular dated January 24, 2022 (the "Circular"), Dolly Varden engaged Hayw

  • Date Night on $50: 8 Activities To Do and Places To Go

    One of the most common misconceptions about date night is that you need to spend tons of money to have a great romantic evening. But you actually don't need more than $50 to create an exciting and...

  • Do You Love Cheese? A New Survey Says You Might Want to Consider a Move to Illinois, California, New Jersey, or New York

    LawnStarter based their rankings on four different key factors, including access, quality, affordability, and community.

  • Russian rouble ticks up in thin volumes, outlook bleak

    The currency has lost as much as 50% of its value to the dollar this year, crippled by international sanctions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month. The rouble closed at 118.5 per dollar in Moscow or up 1.3% from the close on Wednesday, still down 36.5% from mid February. It hit a record intraday low of 121.5275 on the Moscow Exchange used by major Russian banks.

  • CrowdStrike Stock Is Surging. Wall Street Is Bullish After an Earnings Beat.

    Two analysts had good things to say about CrowdStrike stock a day after the cybersecurity product provider reported strong earnings and better-than-expected guidance.

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Oracle Earnings Guidance Topped Estimates. The Stock Is Dropping.

    The software giant said its growth rate was the highest in constant-currency terms since Oracle shifted business to the cloud.

  • Gold prices settle back above $2,000 an ounce

    Gold futures resumed their climb on Thursday, a day after posting the first loss in five sessions. The precious metal once again climbed above $2,000, with the rise attributable to the Russia-Ukraine war and reports of zero progress towards an end of the conflict, said Jeff Wright, chief investment officer at Wolfpack Capital. Gold should hold "very solid and credible support" for a safe-haven in the war, as "markets are fixated on each headline," he said. However, "gold will need to attract fre

  • Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Several Machinery Related Stocks

    Wells Fargo analyst Seth Weber initiated coverage on several Machinery related stocks. Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) initiated with an Equal Weight and a price target of 7, implying an upside of 8%. The analyst looks for a pull-back or favorable Defense-segment update to get more constructive. Weber initiated Manitowoc Co Inc (NYSE: MTW) with an Underweight rating with a price target of , implying an upside of 6%. Weber noted ongoing initiatives improved Manitowoc's product development, manufacturing

  • American Express stock a rare Dow gainer, after dividend raised by 21%

    Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.3% in morning trading Thursday, to buck the selloff in its financial peers and the broader stock market, after the credit card and travel-related services company raised its dividend by about 21%. The stock was one of just six of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components that was gaining ground. The company said its new quarterly dividend of 52 cents a share, up from 43 cents, will be payable May 10 to shareholders of record on April 8. Based on curre

  • GE Holds the Line on 2022. Lays Out Its Future at Investor Meeting

    The conglomerate reiterated its financial forecasts for the year and gave investors a look at what each of its three businesses will look like on its own.

  • Bitcoin Jumps to $40K Following Positive Shift Reported by Putin in Russia-Ukraine Talks

    David Gan, OP Crypto founder & general partner, joins “First Mover” to provide his crypto markets update as bitcoin’s price jumps to $40,000 following Vladimir Putin’s statement about a positive shift in the peace talks with Ukraine. Plus, Gan discusses venture capital interest in Web 3, looking at play-to-earn gaming in overseas markets like Southeast Asia.

  • Oil Dips as Inflation Adds to Concerns Over Demand Destruction

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s tumultuous rally paused after U.S. inflation rose to a fresh 40-year high, sparking worries that surging prices could hasten the onset of demand destruction. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Pushing Russia’s ‘Preposterous’ Lab TheoryChina Warns U.S. Over Forming

  • Eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica looks beyond pandemic as sales continue to rebound

    The world's biggest eyewear company EssilorLuxottica reported strong sales growth in the fourth quarter, rising further above pre-pandemic levels and boosted by its performance in the United States and its GrandVision acquisition. Shares in EssilorLuxottica, which owns the Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglass brands and makes sunglasses and spectacle frames for labels including Chanel and Prada, were up 2.3% after the quarterly results, which slightly beat analysts' forecasts. The company said fourth-quarter revenue came to 5.58 billion euros ($6.14 billion), including GrandVision, up around 32% from a year earlier and up nearly 35% from the 2019 pre-pandemic level at constant exchange rates.

  • MorphoSys Discontinues US Discovery Activities, Takes €231M Impairment Charge

    MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) has reported a non-cash impairment charge of €231 million on goodwill after consolidating research and discovery functions. This write-down results from the consolidation of the Company's research and discovery activities after the acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals. MorphoSys decided to focus its research activities on the most advanced programs and centralize all laboratory activities at its German research hub in Planegg, Germany. Read Next: MorphoSys Pres

  • WSP Sets Bold Ambitions in Its Global Strategic Action Plan

    The 2022-2024 Global Strategic Action Plan unveils the ambitious long-term vision of WSP to become the undisputed leader in the industry and provides a three-year action plan with detailed targets.

  • April Gold Threatening to Form Weekly Reversal Top

    The direction of the April Comex gold futures contract on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at $1978.70.