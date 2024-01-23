The rally in stocks still has room to run after the S&P 500 cruised to a new high, UBS says

The S&P 500 closed at a record high for the first time in two years Friday. Reuters / Charles Platiau

The S&P 500's stellar run won't end here, according to UBS.

"We do believe the rally can extend a bit further throughout the course of 2024," strategist Solita Marcelli said.

The benchmark index closed at record highs on both Friday and Monday.

UBS isn't ready to call time on stocks' stellar rally, even though the S&P 500 just set a new high for the first time in over two years.

The Swiss bank said the benchmark index, which closed at a record 4,800 points Friday and then built on those gains to kick off this week, can carry on its recent run, despite gloomier voices on Wall Street warning investors not to count on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

"It's clear that after the rally in recent months, much of the optimism around a soft landing and Federal Reserve policy is already priced into equity markets," UBS's CIO for global wealth management in the Americas Solita Marcelli said in a note seen by Business Insider.

"But while we don't expect a repeat of 2023, and it's possible stocks enter a digestion phase in the near term, we do believe the rally can extend a bit further throughout the course of 2024," she added.

Marcelli pointed to steady earnings growth as one factor that could drive the S&P 500 higher, predicting that listed companies' profits will rise 8% this year.

The UBS strategist added that a reading of the so-called "Misery Index" – which adds up the rates of inflation and unemployment – is also a signal that stocks could be poised for further gains. While inflation has cooled away from four-decade highs over the past 18 months, the US labor market has held steady in the face of the Fed's aggressive rate hikes.

"A meaningful sell-off is unlikely," Marcelli said.

"We expect low- to mid-single-digit gains in the S&P 500 given our base case of a 5,000 level by year-end, with scope for more upside if economic growth proves even stronger than expected," she added, implying the gauge will tick up around 3% from its current level by year-end.

Small-cap opportunities

That single-digit upside might not excite investors, coming off the back of a year where stocks defied analysts' gloomy predictions to erase nearly all their losses from a dismal 2022.

Better-than-expected growth, cooling inflation, and the AI investing craze powered the S&P 500 24% higher in 2023, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 surged 54% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added nearly 4,000 points to set fresh all-time highs of its own.

But there's still time for investors who missed out on that surprise rally to benefit, according to UBS.

Marcelli recommended snapping up small-cap stocks, which are lagging their blue-chip rivals in valuation terms but are likely to benefit when the Fed starts slashing borrowing costs, because they tend to hold significant amounts of debt.

"Investors should position to capture further potential equity gains if a "Goldilocks" scenario plays out for the economy," she wrote, referring to a scenario where inflation, unemployment, and growth are all at levels that look "just right".

"We therefore recommend tactically adding positions to US small caps relative to large caps," she added. "Relative valuations of small caps are still very appealing at around a 30% discount to large caps. And given that around half of small-cap debt is floating-rate, these companies should be some of the biggest beneficiaries of a decline in Fed rates."

Marcelli isn't the only strategist touting small caps to perform well this year.

Morgan Stanley said last month that lower-valuation stocks could explode higher in 2024 thanks to the central bank loosening monetary policy, while in November, Lazard CIO Ron Temple told BI that he's expecting "some relief" for the beaten-down Russell 2000.

