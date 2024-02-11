Ralph Lauren Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

A week ago, Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.4% to hit US$1.9b. Ralph Lauren reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$4.19, which was a notable 18% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Ralph Lauren after the latest results.

Following the latest results, Ralph Lauren's 19 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$6.90b in 2025. This would be a satisfactory 4.5% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 19% to US$10.91. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.85b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.66 in 2025. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 18% to US$177, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ralph Lauren at US$244 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$113. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Ralph Lauren's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 3.6% annualised growth to the end of 2025 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.1% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Ralph Lauren is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Ralph Lauren following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Ralph Lauren's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

