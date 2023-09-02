RAM Essential Services Property Fund Group CEO & Executive Director Acquires 5.0% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP) should definitely note that the Group CEO & Executive Director, Scott Wehl, recently paid AU$0.72 per share to buy AU$360k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 5.0%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RAM Essential Services Property Fund

Notably, that recent purchase by Scott Wehl is the biggest insider purchase of RAM Essential Services Property Fund shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.75. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Scott Wehl was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.0% of RAM Essential Services Property Fund shares, worth about AU$8.0m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About RAM Essential Services Property Fund Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that RAM Essential Services Property Fund insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for RAM Essential Services Property Fund you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

