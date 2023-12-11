Ram, Infiniti, Ford among 188,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including more than 142,000 Ram vehicles for an issue with the turn signals and high beams headlights.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.

2023-2024 RAM vehicles recall: Chrysler recalls 142,000 Ram vehicles: Here's which models are affected

Chrysler Ram recall: Steering column control module malfunction

Chrysler is recalling 142,150 of its 2023-2024 Ram vehicles. The vehicles' steering column control module may cause the high beams to turn on when the turn signal is used. This problem can cause other drivers to be confused while driving, and it may limit their ability to see on the road, according to an NHTSA report.

If the steering column needs fixing, dealers will replace it with a new one for free.

Letters to owners are expected to be mailed on Jan. 17, 2024. Chrysler's customer service number is 1-800-853-1403. The recall number is B2A.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Ram 1500

2023-2024 Ram 2500

2023-2024 Ram 3500

2023-2024 Ram 4500

2023-2024 Ram 5500

Infiniti QX60 recall: AFS glitch

Nissan is recalling 20,051 of its 2022-2024 Infiniti QX60 vehicles. These vehicles' Adaptive Front-Light System (AFS) may not adjust the headlights downward when driving at certain speeds. This can limit the ability to see on the road, which can increase the risk of a crash, according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers plan to fix the settings of the Intelligent Power Distribution Module (IPDM) at no cost.

Letters to the owners will go out on Jan. 12, 2024. Owners can contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669. The number for this recall is PC994.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2024 Infiniti QX60

Ford F-150 recall: Parking lights defect

Ford is recalling 18,527 of its 2022 F-150 vehicles. These vehicles' parking lights flicker when the headlights are activated. These vehicles don't follow the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment." This problem can cause reduced visibility while driving on the road and increase the risk of a crash, according to an NHTSA report.

Dealers plan to fix the LED driver module software free for customers.

Owners will be notified through mail by Jan. 14, 2024. If any customers of these vehicles have any questions, they can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The recall number is 22V-686.

Recalled vehicles:

2022 Ford F-150

Ford F-150 Lightning recall: SYNC software flaw

Ford is recalling 5,118 of its 2022-2023 F-150 Lightning vehicles. The SYNC software that turns on the electric stability control system (ESC) may not work correctly when the ignition cycle starts. Because of this, these vehicles don't obey the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 126, "Electronic Stability Control Systems." When the ESC does not reset, this can cause the person operating the vehicle to drive it unknowingly without electronic stability, according to an NHTSA report.

If this problem occurs, dealers plan to update the Accessory Protocol Interface Module (APIM) software in person or through an over-the-air update at no cost.

Letters will be mailed to owners by Dec. 18. Customers can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The recall number for this recall is 23C38.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

Mercedes-Benz recall: ESP error

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 2,797 of its 024 GLE 450e Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) vehicles. A software error in the electronic stability program (ESP) may cause the force required to stop the vehicle to increase. This can make the vehicle require an extended distance to stop, which can increase the risk of a crash, according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will reboot the ESP control unit software at no cost to the owner.

Owner notifications will be mailed on January 30, 2024. Customers can contact Mercedes-Benz customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 E

