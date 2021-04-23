U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,155.34
    +20.36 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,877.93
    +62.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,927.20
    +108.79 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,261.03
    +28.42 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.98
    +0.55 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.00
    -8.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.97
    -0.22 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5650
    +0.0110 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3854
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9380
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,390.23
    -5,750.45 (-10.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,133.54
    +9.64 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,918.48
    -19.76 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Ram Truck Brand Drives Into Commercial Truck Season With New 'Giants' Advertising Campaign

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

New Ram Truck multimedia campaign &quot;Giants&quot; pays tribute to the determination and drive of the American working class heroes who rise to the challenges of engineering and construction projects across the nation.
New Ram Truck multimedia campaign "Giants" pays tribute to the determination and drive of the American working class heroes who rise to the challenges of engineering and construction projects across the nation.

  • New campaign pays tribute to the determination and drive of the American working-class heroes who rise to the challenges of engineering and construction projects across the nation

  • Campaign spans across broadcast, digital and social media, including Ram brand's official YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels

  • Two, new, 30-second broadcast spots focus on Ram work trucks and ProMaster vans

  • An extended 60-second version of "Giants" can be viewed on the Ram brand's official YouTube channel

  • New spots align with spring commercial truck season, which celebrates and offers special sale incentives on the hardworking and highly capable Ram Commercial trucks and vans

The Ram Truck brand is immersing itself in the spring commercial truck season sales event that offers special incentives on the highly capable Ram Commercial lineup of trucks and vans with a brand-new advertising campaign, "Giants." The multimedia campaign salutes American working-class heroes and pays tribute to small businesses that are mobilizing by serving communities.

"Our new Ram 'Giants' campaign reinforces the full lineup of Ram Commercial vehicles, purpose-built to support and improve the productivity of businesses everywhere," said Marissa Hunter, Vice President, Marketing - North America, Stellantis. "At a time when this country's skilled tradespeople and business owners are demonstrating extraordinary fortitude, delivering this compelling message of strength, resilience and courage is our way of paying tribute to the hardworking and heroic American workforce."

The campaign focuses on the determination of the working class and the role they play in shaping the nation's future. Recognizing these tireless tradespeople as giants, each spot reminds viewers that it is American working-class heroes and small business owners who feed the land that keeps us fed and who deliver the goods and supply the demand, and to not forget that it is the dreamers who are the builders that will dig us out and build the future.

The campaign spans across broadcast, digital and social media, including Ram brand's official YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels with two, new, 30-second broadcast spots that focus on Ram work trucks and ProMaster vans. An extended 60-second version of "Giants" can be viewed on the Ram brand's official YouTube channel.

The Ram Truck brand created the "Giants" campaign in partnership with Sheet Metal Arts.

Ram Truck Brand
In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

  • 1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

  • Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

  • Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

  • Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

  • Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

  • Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

  • Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

  • Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

  • Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

  • Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

  • Most awarded light-duty truck in America

  • Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

  • Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Ram and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks
Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks
Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and @StellantisNA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ram-truck-brand-drives-into-commercial-truck-season-with-new-giants-advertising-campaign-301275922.html

SOURCE Stellantis

Recommended Stories

  • EU defends its push for rules on company 'green' reporting

    The European Union on Wednesday deflected concerns over its drive to formulate rules requiring companies to show investors how climate change will affect their activities, saying that waiting for a global approach could take years. The EU unveiled groundbreaking proposals on Wednesday for sustainability disclosures by companies in the 27 country bloc, and a classification system to define what can be labelled a "green" asset or activity in a disclosure. It leaps ahead of global efforts to create an international sustainability standards board to write disclosure rules, details of which will be published in time for the UN COP26 global climate change conference in November.

  • Coronavirus: Where does the government borrow billions from?

    How does it work when a government wants to borrow money, and when does it have to pay it back?

  • Don’t Fear a Higher Capital-Gains Tax. It Usually Doesn’t Affect Stocks.

    Investors are concerned about a more stringent tax regime under President Joe Biden. Increased corporate and capital-gains tax rates could be on the way. Government spending hasn’t been light in the past year, with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and potentially $2 trillion more for infrastructure spending.

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • When will more 'plus-up' payments arrive? Nearly 700,000 catch-up checks this week went to people who qualify for more stimulus money

    Some who filed 2020 income tax returns may qualify for more stimulus money now and the IRS is making those adjustments.

  • Bitcoin’s Drop From Biden’s Proposed Tax Hikes Not Likely to Last, BCB CEO Says

    "While the shock may be sustained in stock markets, the nature of cryptocurrency will see straight through this dip," Landsberg-Sadie told CoinDesk on Friday.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • Daimler raises profit outlook, sees potential Q2 sales hit from chip shortage

    LONDON (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz car maker Daimler AG on Friday raised its profit outlook for 2021, but said the global semiconductor chip shortage may continue to impact sales in the second quarter. Daimler said it assumed there would be some recovery in chip availability in the second half of this year but there was limited visibility at present. Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said underlying car demand was strong, but the chip shortage had prevented sales from reaching full potential.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The stock market pulled back from all-time highs this week, as investors paused to consider just what’s been goosing stocks – and what the future may hold. A flood of stimulus cash, unleashed by the Biden Administration’s big spending bills, is set to push GDP growth to 9% for 3Q21, but next year looks like it will slip back as the spending runs its course. Economists are predicting 5.5% GDP growth next year. This bodes poorly for cyclical stocks, which tend to reflect macro volatility. As Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson said, “Peak rate of change on economic data and earnings revisions... are all contributing to the deterioration in lower-quality, smaller-capitalization, and the more cyclical parts of the market.” Dividend stocks, however, are more stable than the cyclicals, and while their average returns are lower, they offer the advantage of a steady return regardless of economic conditions. B. Riley analyst Matthew Howlett has been looking into the real estate trust segment, a group of stocks long-known for dividends that are both high and reliable. Howlett pointed out two stocks, in particular, that are showing dividend yields in excess of 7% and deserve a 'buy' rating. Ladder Capital Corporation (LADR) We’ll take a step into the real estate investment trust (REIT) niche, with Ladder Capital, a specialist in commercial mortgages. Ladder has operations in 48 states, and 475 cities. The average loan size is $19 million, and the company has securitized or sold a cumulative total of $16.7 billion commercial loans. Operations are backed by company’s $5.9 billion in assets. Ladder Capital has seen a series of headwinds in the past year. The corona pandemic, of course, was the major crisis – but for a commercial mortgage lender, the problem was broader. Loan customers were taking their own hits, and finding themselves unable to meet payments. As a result, Ladder saw its quarterly results in 2020 show deep declines, and greater volatility, when compared to 2019. On the positive side, Ladder finished the year 2020 with $1.25 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The final quarter of 2020 saw top line revenues of $77.9 million, compared to $135.4 million in the prior year’s Q4. Distributable earnings, however, came in at $4.9 million – and the company declared a dividend of 20 cents per common share, which was paid out on April 15. This marked the fifth quarter in a row with the dividend at this level. The current payment annualizes to 80 cents per share, and gives a yield of 7%. Despite the challenging economic environment, LADR shares are up an impressive 79% over the past 12 months. B. Riley's Matt Howlett expects the momentum to continue, and sees Ladder with a firm foundation to move forward. “[The] company’s loan originator has been a top CMBS loan contributor since the 2008-2009 financial crisis and is well positioned to contribute to LADR’s earnings growth as the conduit market rebounds post-pandemic,” Howlett noted. Howlett especially likes the company’s cash position, noting that it “should allow the company to accelerate growth of its core investment portfolio." The analyst sees "upside potential to the dividend (forecasted to increase to $1.05 in 2022) as originations ramp steadily and legacy higher cost debt (Koch/legacy CLO) pays down.” Backing these comments with a Buy rating, Howlett sets a $14 price target to suggest room for 21% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Howlett’s track record, click here) Overall, Ladder gets a Moderate Buy rating from Wall Street’s analysts, based on 6 recent reviews that include 5 Buys – but also a single Sell. LADR shares are currently priced at $11.58, with an average target of $12.58 pointing toward 9% upside potential this year. The real attraction for investors here is the strong dividend yield. (See LADR stock analysis on TipRanks) Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) The second stock we’re looking at, Cherry Hill, is another REIT, this one with a focus on the residential markets. Cherry Hill’s portfolio includes mortgage servicing rights, mortgage backed securities, and other mortgage assets in the residential market. After a steep earnings drop in the first quarter last year, to a loss of $2.80 per share, Cherry Hill has seen sequential growth in the past three quarters. The fourth quarter of 2020 saw EPS return to positive values, with a print of 37 cents per share. Like most REITs, Cherry Hill pays out a reliable dividend. The company has been maintaining the payments since the fourth quarter of 2014, adjusting it when needed to keep it in line with income. For the most recent quarter, the dividend was declared at 27 cents per common share, or $1.08 annually. At this rate, the dividend yields an impressive 11.5%. CHMI's strong defensive characteristics and attractive dividend yield drew it to the attention of B. Riley’s Howlett. “[We] believe the portfolio is better insulated against basis risk and would perform better in a rising rate environment… We believe that CHMI's strong liquidity profile… puts it in strong position to deploy capital accretively during 1H21," Howlett opined. The analyst continued, "We expect: 1) slower prepayment speeds and 2) declining servicing costs in 2H21 to be key drivers of higher core ROEs going forward. Our 12.5% ROE forecast for 2022 should allow the company to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.30 based on our model.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Howlett rates Cherry Hill a Buy. His $11.50 price target implies that the stock has room to gain 21% in the next 12 months. CHMI has slipped under most analysts’ radar; the stock’s Moderate Buy consensus is based on just two recent ratings; Buy and Hold. With shares trading at $9.43, the $10.75 average price target suggests room for a 14% upside. (See CHMI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Australia’s Stimulus Debate Gets a Jolt From Canada’s Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada’s move to scale back debt purchases may fuel debate on whether its Australian counterpart is certain to extend its yield-curve control and announce a third round of quantitative easing.Governor Tiff Macklem is scaling back purchases of Canadian government debt by a quarter and accelerating the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase at a time when Australia’s economy is arguably outperforming its North American peer. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe will have a close eye on developments in Ottawa while he awaits a pickup in consumer prices and wages at home.“Canada does give you a flavor of what happens when your trajectory is stronger than anticipated, slack reduced faster than anticipated and so I think the RBA will be watching reasonably closely,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “What it does do here is increase the debate on whether QE3 is really a done deal.”Canada’s currency posted its biggest gain since June in response to the tapering -- the sort of response that would spook policy makers Down Under desperate to keep a lid on the Aussie. Bond yields also rose, but not by an alarming degree, while equities gained.Yet Canada is experiencing core inflation close to its 2% target, which is very different to sluggish gains in Australia, and helps explain its early mover status.“The RBA and BoC were some of the first central banks to move after the global financial crisis -- is the playbook going to be the same this time for central banks? No,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Melbourne. “There’s a lot more focus on the jobs markets, wage growth now and for the RBA.”Lowe has also subtly shifted the focus toward the need for much stronger wages growth before changing the policy stance. He wants to see wages growth above 3% to sustainably generate inflation consistent with the bank’s 2-3% target.Australia’s labor market has been a source of strength. The jobless rate fell to 5.6% last month, just shy of the level the bank predicted it would be at the end of 2022. As a result, the RBA will likely lift its economic growth and employment expectations when it released updated forecasts in two weeks.Cautious TradersYet traders are perhaps a little less bullish that Canada’s move is the beginning of a global policy shift, given renewed outbreaks of Covid-19 that threatens to further damage global growth.“We are in this twilight zone for central banks like the Bank of Canada -- there’s concerns around the virus and potential for it to reignite, so bond traders are still circumspect,” said Prashant Newnaha, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “If we didn’t have the risk of the virus in the background, it’d potentially be a different story in bond markets.”RBC’s Ong detects a shift in the RBA’s communication about whether to roll over its three-year yield target to the November 2024 bond from the current April-2024.“Increasingly, we’ve thought the language from the RBA has shifted toward the odds of rolling to the Nov. 2024 declining,” she said. “That would be a step consistent with the ongoing upside surprises in Australia.”In minutes of its April policy meeting released Tuesday, Australia’s central bank repeated that it would make a decision later in the year. “In considering this issue, members would give close attention to the flow of economic data and the outlook for inflation and employment,” it said.JPMorgan’s Craig reckons that Canada will be less influential on expectations for Australia’s policy outlook than might normally be the case, as the significance of the currency for the RBA means the Federal Reserve and the dollar are key.“If there’s one central bank the RBA will be focused on, it’s the Fed,” he said. “The Fed’s balance sheet and their asset programs will dictate the RBA’s path more than any other peer.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ambani’s Reliance Buys Iconic Stoke Park for $79 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd., controlled by Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, bought Stoke Park Ltd. for $79 million, adding an iconic locale that’s been the setting for two James Bond films to its portfolio of tourism properties.A wholly owned unit of Reliance Industries will buy Stoke Park, which owns and manages a hotel, sports and leisure facilities in Buckinghamshire, for 57 million pounds ($79 million), according to an exchange filing late Thursday. The acquisition will add to Reliance’s consumer and hospitality assets, the filing said.The property’s rolling golf course has been famous since James Bond played a game with Auric Goldfinger there in the 1964 blockbuster. Since then, the estate with the Georgian-era mansion set in the midst of 300 acres of parkland has also been a backdrop in productions like “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and Netflix Inc.’s British Royal Family drama “The Crown”.In real life, its 49 luxury bedrooms and suites, 27-hole championshop golf course, 13 tennis courts and 14 acres of private gardens attracts wealthy tourists from across the world.The latest marquee acquisition for Indian billionaire Ambani’s retail-to-refining conglomerate marks its pivot toward consumer offerings and yet another high-profile British brand purchase. Reliance bought struggling U.K.-based toy store chain Hamleys in 2019 and is seeking to revive it.Flush with $27 billion in fresh capital after selling stakes in Reliance’s retail and digital units last year, Ambani is helming a transformation as he seeks to build consumer services into a equal-sized pillar for Reliance Industries, paring dependence on profits from its traditional oil refining business. Acquiring marquee global brands underscores that strategy.Private GardensAlthough the Stoke Park estate has a recorded history of over 900 years, it was used as a private residence until 1908, according to its official website.Ambani has a net worth of $71.5 billion, making him the 13th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The group “will look to enhance the sports and leisure facilities at this heritage site,” Reliance said in the filing. Ambani’s conglomerate has equity holding in EIH Ltd., which runs the chain of five star Oberoi Hotels.Reliance has announced acquisitions worth $3.3 billion in the past four years, with 80% of it in the media, technology and telecom sectors, according to an April 23 report by Morgan Stanley. Last year, Reliance bought out IMG Worldwide LLC’s 50% stake in their India sports management joint venture, signaling commitment to its sports and entertainment businesses.The U.K. is emerging as a real estate hotspot for wealthy Indians. Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India Ltd. -- the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world -- agreed to rent a property in Mayfair for about 50,000 pounds ($69,300) a week, a record for the exclusive London neighborhood, Bloomberg reported last month.(Updates with comments from Morgan Stanley in the 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Is Getting Crushed. Why There’s Turmoil in the Crypto Markets.

    Fears of higher taxes spook stock market, Intel CEO says global chip shortage could last two more years, and other news to start your day.

  • Foreign Investors Are Exiting India. Here’s Where They’re Putting Their Assets.

    What seems apparent from stock-market performance is backed up flows data—investors are getting out of India in response to the spike in Covid-19 cases there.

  • The worst mistake you can make on a Zoom job interview: ‘It’s the first thing that occurs and it never goes well’

    As the class of 2021 plans to graduate next month, many college seniors are worried about landing a job amid the pandemic and an uncertain labor market.

  • Biden Eyeing Tax Rate as High as 43.4% in Next Economic Package

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6% to help pay for a raft of social spending that addresses long-standing inequality, according to people familiar with the proposal.For those earning $1 million or more, the new top rate, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for wealthy investors could be as high as 43.4%. The new marginal 39.6% rate would be an increase from the current base rate of 20%, the people said on the condition of anonymity because the plan is not yet public.A 3.8% tax on investment income that funds Obamacare would be kept in place, pushing the tax rate on returns on financial assets higher than rates on some wage and salary income, they said.QuickTake: How Capital Gains Are Taxed and What Biden Might DoStocks slid the most in more than a month on the news, with the S&P 500 Index down 0.9% at the close. Ten-year Treasury yields fell to 1.54% from an intraday high of 1.59% before Bloomberg’s report.The proposal could reverse a long-standing provision of the tax code that taxes returns on investment lower than on labor. Biden campaigned on equalizing the capital gains and income tax rates for wealthy individuals, saying it’s unfair that many of them pay lower rates than middle-class workers.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, asked about the capital-gains plan at a press briefing Thursday, said, “we’re still finalizing what the pay-fors look like.” Biden is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming “American Families Plan.”Other measures that the administration has discussed in recent weeks include enhancing the estate tax for the wealthy. Biden has warned that those earning over $400,000 can expect to pay more in taxes. The White House has already rolled out plans for corporate tax hikes, which go to fund the $2.25 trillion infrastructure-focused “American Jobs Plan.”Republicans have insisted on retaining the 2017 tax cuts implemented by former President Donald Trump, and argued that the current capital-gains framework encourages saving and promotes future economic growth.“It’s going to cut down on investment and cause unemployment,” Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee and former chair of that panel, said of the Biden capital-gains plan. He lauded the result of the 2017 tax cuts, and said, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”GOP lawmakers on Thursday called for repurposing previously appropriated, unused pandemic-relief funds to help pay for their counteroffer infrastructure plan. The group underlined opposition to tax hikes, other than a potential revamp of the levies that go toward highway funding in a way that would cover electric vehicles.Earlier: GOP Counters Biden With $568 Billion Infrastructure PlanBiden will detail the American Families Plan in a joint address to Congress on April 28. It is set to include a wave of new spending on children and education, including a temporary extension of an expanded child tax credit that would give parents up to $300 a month for young children or $250 for those six and older.Biden’s proposal to equalize the tax rates for wage and capital gains income for high earners would greatly curb the favorable tax treatment on so-called carried interest, which is the cut of profits on investments taken by private equity and hedge fund managers.The plan would effectively end carried interest benefits for fund managers making more than $1 million, because they wouldn’t be able to pay lower capital gains rates on their earnings. Those earning less than $1 million may be able to still claim the tax break, unless Biden repeals the tax provision entirely.The capital gains increase would raise $370 billion over a decade, according to an estimate from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center based on Biden’s campaign platform.For $1 million earners in high-tax states, rates on capital gains could be above 50%. For New Yorkers, the combined state and federal capital gains rate could be as high as 52.22%. For Californians, it could be 56.7%.Democrats have said current capital gains rates largely help top earners who get their income through investments rather than in the form of wages, resulting in lower tax rates for wealthy people than those they employ.Capital gains taxes are paid when an asset is sold, and are applied to the amount of appreciation on the asset from when it was bought to when it is sold.Congressional Democrats have separately proposed a series of changes to capital-gains taxation, including imposing the levies annually instead of when they are sold.“There ought to be equal treatment for wages and wealth,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who’s the chamber’s top tax-writer, told reporters in a phone briefing Thursday. “On the Finance Committee we will be ready to raise whatever sums the Senate Democratic caucus thinks are necessary.”(Updates with market close in fourth paragraph, carried interest background in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Sales have a good deal further to fall’: Property prices see record growth, but existing-home sales decline

    The numbers: Existing-home sales declined for the second straight month, reflecting the challenges buyers continue to face in the competitive real-estate market. Existing home-sales fell 3.7% to a seasonally-adjusted, annual rate of 6.01 million in March, the National Association of Realtors reported. “The sales for March would have been measurably higher, had there been more inventory,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said in the report.

  • China Is Already Scooping Up U.S. Corn From the Next Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China has already started buying U.S. corn from the harvest that farmers will start gathering in the fall, in the latest sign of tight global supplies.The Asian nation, the world’s largest commodity importer, bought American corn for shipment in the fourth quarter, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the deals are private. Crops for the fall harvest are currently just being planted and traders estimate sales to China were at least 1 million metric tons.Chicago corn futures rose by the most allowed by the exchange. The contract for July delivery surged as much as 25 cents, or 4.1%, to reach $6.315 a bushel, the highest for a most-active contract since 2013.China is rebuilding its hog herd faster than expected after a deadly pig disease shrunk animal numbers in the past few years. The rebound is fueling demand for corn to feed the animals. As the nation restores pork output with more modern agriculture practices, backyard farmers are being replaced by professional operations known as hog hotels, which usually feed more grains to pigs instead of table scraps. There’s also speculation China is stockpiling crops.U.S. exporters have already sold more than 20 million tons of corn to China for delivery this season, an all-time high, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agency hasn’t yet published data for any deals for next season, but it’s possible that some may have already been concluded and haven’t been reported.The surge in demand for U.S. supplies comes as dry conditions threaten crops in Brazil. The two nations are No. 1 and 2 for global corn shipments. While China doesn’t often buy large amounts from Brazil, the situation is still tightening the global supply picture. Importers typically turn to South America for supply during the next few months before the U.S. harvest starts in the fall.China is forecast to import 28 million tons from all countries in the 2020-2021 season, the USDA’s Being office said in a report this week. While purchases are expected to drop to 15 million tons the following year, it’s still double a quota set by the World Trade Organization that allows firms in China to import the grain at a lower duty rate.(Updates with rise in corn prices in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I Went From 'Why Do I Own AT&T?' to 'Wow, Am I Glad I Own AT&T'

    For such a long time, I would scan my portfolio for something to get rid of -- this is something I do regularly in good times and in bad. I never like to hang on to stocks that don't perform for very long.

  • QUOTES 3-Biden to propose hike in capital gains taxes - sources

    Stocks on Wall Street were thrown into reverse on Thursday on reports that U.S. President Joe Biden will propose hiking taxes on the wealthy, including capital gains taxes. According to sources familiar with the plan, Biden next week will announce he wants the hikes in order pay for major investments in childcare, universal pre-kindergarten education, and paid leave for workers. The proposals will include raising the marginal income tax rate to 39.6% from 37%, and nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million, according to the sources.