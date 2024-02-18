Ramaco Resources, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:METC) large institutional owners must be happy as stock continues to impress, up 11% over the past week

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Ramaco Resources' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 7 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insider ownership in Ramaco Resources is 11%

Every investor in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 44% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Last week’s 11% gain means that institutional investors were on the positive end of the spectrum even as the company has shown strong longer-term trends. The one-year return on investment is currently 119% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Ramaco Resources.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ramaco Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Ramaco Resources already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Ramaco Resources' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Ramaco Resources is not owned by hedge funds. Yorktown Partners LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 30% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.4% and 4.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Randall Atkins, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Ramaco Resources

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Ramaco Resources, Inc.. Insiders own US$97m worth of shares in the US$898m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 30%, private equity firms could influence the Ramaco Resources board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

