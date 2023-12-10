Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.1375

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of March to $0.1375. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.0%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Ramaco Resources' stock price has increased by 113% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Ramaco Resources' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, Ramaco Resources' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 177.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 64% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Ramaco Resources Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was $0.452, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.50. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Ramaco Resources to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Ramaco Resources has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 21% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We should note that Ramaco Resources has issued stock equal to 19% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Ramaco Resources Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

