Ramaco Resources' (NASDAQ:METC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Ramaco Resources, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:METC) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.125 on 15th of December. This makes the dividend yield 3.7%, which is above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Ramaco Resources' stock price has increased by 41% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Ramaco Resources' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Ramaco Resources was paying a whopping 1,996% as a dividend, but this only made up 31% of its overall earnings. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 134.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 68% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Ramaco Resources Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2021, the dividend has gone from $0.452 total annually to $0.453. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Ramaco Resources has grown earnings per share at 53% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 19% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Ramaco Resources' payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Ramaco Resources is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Ramaco Resources that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

