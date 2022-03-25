U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,529.75
    +17.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,706.00
    +102.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,833.50
    +69.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,079.20
    +8.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.93
    -3.41 (-3.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.10
    -10.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.78
    -0.14 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1017
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.70
    -1.87 (-7.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3207
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6600
    -0.6600 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,650.14
    +1,704.73 (+3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.44
    +44.49 (+4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.03
    +25.65 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Ramaco's Free Public Stock Float Increases From 34% to 50%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • METC

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) ("Ramaco," the "Company" or "we") announced that it was notified by Energy Capital Partners Mezzanine Opportunities Fund, LP, Energy Capital Partners Mezzanine Opportunities Fund A, LP and ECP Mezzanine B (Ramaco IP), LP (collectively, "ECP") that yesterday ECP filed a Form 4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission stating it has now completed its distribution of approximately 5.5 million shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (the "Common Stock"). This is consistent with the Company's expectation as laid out in our January 3, 2022 press release announcing the resignation of two ECP senior members from our Board of Directors.

We have also been advised that Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. ("Yorktown") made a distribution of approximately 1.35 million shares of Common Stock owned by various Yorktown partnerships on March 3, 2022 to their limited partners.

As a result of the distributions referenced above, the free float of our Common Stock has now effectively increased from 34% as of December 31, 2021 to 50% as of the date of this filing.

Randall Atkins, Ramaco's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer noted that "Since we became public just over five years ago, we have received frequent investor comment that the amount of our stock publicly available to trade was constrained by the large majority institutional ownership of our original private equity sponsors. Both funds invested into the Company before our original public offering from legacy funds which are now in the process of making end of fund limited partnership distributions. We view the distributions by both ECP and Yorktown as a positive long-term evolution for the Company. Ramaco is both increasing our overall public stock float, while reducing the previous institutional investor control positions.

We are grateful for the support, guidance, and investment which both funds made into Ramaco over the years. We are also gratified that we understand both groups have enjoyed a highly successful return on their investment. In the future, we look forward to all our shareholders enjoying their own investment success in our Company as we continue to profitably grow."

Ramaco is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.ramacoresources.com.

POINT OF CONTACT:
INVESTOR RELATIONS: info@ramacocoal.com or 859-244-7455

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ramacos-free-public-stock-float-increases-from-34-to-50-301510500.html

SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond reaches settlement with GameStop ape Ryan Cohen

    Bed Bath & Beyond moves quickly to get GameStop executive chairman Ryan Cohen off its back.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    These companies have the size for stability and the growth to produce significant gains for investors.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is integrated into so many products and services that we use every day that we hardly notice that it's there. The loan origination business is long overdue for disruption, and Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) AI-based platform is doing just that. The company's AI also makes applying for a loan ridiculously easy, with more than 70% of loans being fully automated.

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.

  • 3 Top Stock-Split Candidates After Amazon and Alphabet

    These companies haven't said they'll split their stocks, but the topic should be on their minds.

  • Down 40% in 2022, Is This Top Fintech a Buy Right Now?

    Despite the wide range of issues plaguing the business, investors should keep the big picture in mind.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Most people hear the phrase "technology stocks" these days and immediately think of volatile, rapid-growing investments suitable only for the boldest investors. There are several established tech stocks that not only grow but are also profitable and pay dividends to their shareholders, rewarding them for owning stock in the business. Here are three dividend-paying tech stocks that have industry-leading businesses in their respective specialties.

  • The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Honest Company's fourth quarter and year-end 2021 earnings call. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter and year-end 2021 conference call. Joining me today are Nick Vlahos, our chief executive officer; and Kelly Kennedy, our chief financial officer.

  • Bitcoin Prices ‘On Verge of a Major Breakout’ Amid Crypto Momentum on Wall Street

    and other cryptocurrencies moved higher on Friday, getting a boost this week from accelerating institutional adoption and a return of appetite for risk among investors in wider markets. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, was up almost 3% to above $44,000, nearing the highest levels seen since the beginning of the year. “Bitcoin is on the verge of a major breakout as the price is on course to test the $45k, which has been a strong resistance since mid-January,” said Yuya Hasegawa, an analyst at Japanese crypto exchange Bitbank.

  • Fresh Selloff in China Tech Stocks Sparked by Earnings Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks slumped Friday amid continued concern about the sector’s earnings and the risk of local firms being kicked off American exchanges.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupThe Hang

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.

  • The Kohl's Bidding War Gets Serious

    Four bidders are interested in buying Kohl's. Will any of them offer enough money to entice the company's board?

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Stocks Steady, Apple, Boeing, Okta Hack and Chelsea Sale - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures steady, oil slips as Biden wraps up European summit; Apple leads big tech lower as EU sees October launch for new rules; Boeing shares dip on 737 Max delay reports, China crash search; Okta shares extend slide as British police arrest alleged hackers and American groups emerge as favorites to buy Chelsea Football Club.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies As Nvidia, AMD Lead Chip Surge; Nio Earnings Mixed

    Dow Jones futures rose slightly early Friday, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally bounced back Thursday from the prior day's retreat. Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices were big winners on a strong day for semiconductors.

  • How the U.S. and allies can freeze Russian gold

    The U.S. and its allies said Thursday they're moving to block financial transactions with Russia's Central Bank that involve gold, aiming to further restrict the country's ability to use its international reserves because of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Putin has been building his gold stockpile since 2014.

  • Crypto: Coinbase stock is a ‘one-of-a-kind asset,’ analyst says

    Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) has a major edge over other platforms, according to MoffettNathanson Senior Analyst Lisa Ellis.