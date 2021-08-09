U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,427.95
    -8.57 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,074.67
    -133.84 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,844.30
    +8.54 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.86
    -8.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.90
    -2.38 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.90
    -23.20 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.62 (-2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1752
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0050 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1610
    -0.0720 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,988.70
    +1,439.34 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.43
    +65.10 (+6.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.01
    +0.06 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Ramar Foods' Premium Brand Magnolia Launches Boba Ice Cream

·2 min read

Introducing Eight Flavors of Magnolia Boba Ice Cream

PITTSBURG, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramar Foods continues to expand its premium ice cream brand, Magnolia, by launching eight flavors of boba ice cream. The pint-size Magnolia Boba Ice Cream line is available in various grocery stores.

It's the best of both treats--premium Magnolia Ice Cream and boba combined into one. The new Magnolia Boba Line will be a combination of the flavors you know and love, plus four new flavors. The entire line will be available in pint sizes, and the flavors include:

  • Ube

  • Mango

  • Coffee

  • Green Tea

  • Wintermelon

  • Honeydew

  • Brown Sugar

  • Jasmine Milk Tea

"The team is excited to be part of the boba trend; we are bringing the flavors our consumers love with a new twist while introducing new milk tea flavors to the Magnolia line," said Vaneza Agustin, the Marketing Coordinator at Ramar Foods.

According to the Ramar Foods team, the texture of the boba is as soft as you would expect in a boba drink, and that it would pair well with their premium ice cream. Typically, boba pearls are made with tapioca starch that hardens when frozen; however, their team made sure the consumers experienced perfectly chewy boba with every scoop of ice cream.

The entire Magnolia Boba Ice Cream line will be available in the frozen aisle of various local grocery stores and on www.magnoliaicecream.com. For more information on the launch, visit their Instagram @magnoliaicecream and Facebook Magnolia Ice Cream USA.

About Magnolia Ice Cream
Magnolia Ice Cream is carefully crafted to bring you the fruits to experience endless summers. The fruits include the flavors you know in mango, avocado, coconut, purple yam and all other tropical fruit goodness churned into a delicious, creamy ice cream. Available in big tubs, pints and bars. Grab a tub at your local Asian stores and enjoy endless summers!

Learn more about Magnolia Ice Cream www.magnoliaicecream.com and stay updated on Instagram, @magnoliaicecream and Facebook, Magnolia Ice Cream USA.

Magnolia Ice Cream is manufactured by parent company, Ramar Foods Corporation. Learn more about Ramar Foods at www.ramarfoods.com.

Press Contact: Jemm Magaling
Group: Divine Creative Studios (on behalf of Ramar Foods)
Email: jemm@divinecreativestudio.com

Related Images
magnolia-boba-ice-cream.jpg
Magnolia Boba Ice Cream
Introducing Eight Flavors of Magnolia Boba Ice Cream.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ramar-foods-premium-brand-magnolia-launches-boba-ice-cream-301350851.html

SOURCE Ramar Foods

Recommended Stories

  • Cargill, Continental Grain to buy chicken producer Sanderson Farms for $4.5 billion

    The deal would see Sanderson Farms, the third-largest poultry producer in the United States, join hands with smaller rival Continental Grain's Wayne Farms to compete better with rivals Tyson Foods Inc and Pilgrim's Pride Corp. Wayne Farms Chief Executive Officer Clint Rivers will lead the combined business, which will be privately held upon the deal's closure expected to be by early 2022.

  • Why Beyond Meat Plunged by 22.1% in July

    Investors are turning cautious as the plant-based meat producer faces a COVID-19 variant that may throw economies into turmoil again.

  • Exclusive: Impossible Foods names new CFO ahead of highly anticipated IPO

    Impossible Foods Inc. will publicly announce a new chief financial officer and lead human-resources executive Monday as chatter about a possible IPO for the plant-based meat maker continues to sizzle.

  • One Major Effect of Eating Oranges, New Study Says

    Sure, eating more fruits and vegetables can do wonders for your health and wellbeing. Yet according to the latest research from the American Academy of Neurology, adding even a small serving of an orange (or green, yellow, or blue) food in your diet each day may help keep your brain young.Since previous studies have concluded that flavonoids—a large group of naturally occurring compounds found in plants that act as powerful antioxidant agents—can slow down or prevent mental decline, medical rese

  • America's Largest Bakery Chain Is About to Expand Big-Time

    Big news for bread, bagel, and coffee lovers! An iconic U.S. bakery brand has just joined forces with two other well-known chains to double its services around the country. Check out what the three are cooking.On Thursday, Restaurant Business reported that Panera Bread has merged with Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels to form a conglomerate that will " build an unrivaled fast-casual platform," according to Panera Bread CEO Niren Chaudhary.RELATED: The Saddest Restaurant Closures in Your S

  • Socca Is the Delicious, Gluten-Free Chickpea Flatbread You'll Want to Snack On 24/7

    Make this socca recipe once, and you'll never host a get-together without it again.

  • This National Pizza Chain Just Launched a Game-Changing New Cheesy Bread

    If you recall the days when tough-to-chew breadsticks topped with a tiny shake of parmesan were considered a stellar side to pizza, well… how times have changed. This week, one of America's more modern (and fastest-growing) pizza chains debuted a head-turning new cheesy bread that may have just raised the bar for us all. Check out what Blaze Pizza has been baking.This week via social media, Blaze Pizza announced: "Cheesy bread just got a MAJOR upgrade!" Previously, the brand had offered a cheesy

  • Wine cellar in the sea

    About a mile off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif., a sunken treasure of wine is aging under the waves, where bottles are gently rocked and chilled by the ocean currents – and gain an artful flourish of sea shell adornments.

  • How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?

    It seems like a good idea -- getting that membership to Costco so you can save lots of money on groceries and household products. But if you're on the fence about whether a membership would be right...

  • Looking for the Healthiest Coffee Creamer? Here Are 15 to Try

    Unless you take your coffee black, you’ll need a splash of something light and creamy to make your morning...

  • Food combos illustrate Japan's gift for customization

    Food combos illustrate Japan's gift for customization

  • 22 Zucchini-Packed Recipes for Sunday Dinner

    Whether you prefer your green summer squash paired with herbaceous sauces or packed into a flavorful casserole, these dishes will surely hit the spot. Recipes like our Zucchini Lasagna and Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp make delicious Sunday feasts that everyone will love. This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb!

  • Choose a Healthier Snack Bar

    Breakfast, post-workout snack, afternoon pick-me-up—when you need something quick and portable, a snack bar is an easy solution. But before you grab just any bar to fuel up, take a closer look at...

  • Alexandra Daddario Shares Her Easy Trick For Perfectly Cracking An Egg

    We ❤️celebs and their cooking tips!

  • 17 Soup Recipes That Have Us Dreaming of Fall

    From creamy carrot soup to chili packed with pumpkin seeds and chunks of squash, there are all kinds of delicious flavors and spices at play here, so you're sure to find the perfect soup for you. Recipes like our Honeynut Squash Soup and Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry are perfect ways to celebrate fall. This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce.

  • I'm a Busy Parent & These Make-Ahead, Big-Batch Snacks Get Me Through the Week

    Making a big batch of healthy snacks at the beginning of the week helps me save time and money. My kids love them, too.

  • McDonald's Next Big Meal Collaboration Is Launching Tomorrow

    We're pretty used to seeing celeb-endorsed meals at McDonald's these days, and if you're the kind of fan that likes their Big Mac with a side of swag, this next one is right up your alley.The chain is launching its collaboration meal with superstar rapper Saweetie tomorrow, and this one comes with more actual food than any of its predecessors, so you'll be able to get creative with it, Saweetie-style. In this meal, you'll score a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite,

  • For some craft beer drinkers, less can mean more

    For years, the market was inundated with heavy IPAs. Now drinkers are starting to push back. Bruce Milton Miller/Fairfax Media via Getty ImagesMy prepandemic summers were always packed with travel – trips to Europe for work and play, and, most recently, a road trip across the American West. At the end of a sweltering day of activities, I’d routinely wind down with some social drinking. In recent years, though, I started to notice a shift. Beer lists had grown to include more and more low-alcohol

  • Sam’s Club Is Selling A 16-Count Box of Halloween Hot Cocoa Bombs

    We’re ready for warm-beverage season. ☕️

  • I Limited Carbs for a Month—Here's What Happened to My Skin

    I was surprised.