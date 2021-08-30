U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,528.79
    +19.42 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,399.84
    -55.96 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.89
    +136.39 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.99
    -11.16 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.12
    +0.38 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8720
    +0.0620 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,296.60
    -649.76 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.43
    +25.57 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Rambus Demonstrates Industry-first PCIe® 5.0 Digital Controller IP for FPGAs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Highlights:

- Achieves industry-first demonstration of 32 GT/s PCIe 5.0 Digital Controller IP operation on leading FPGA platforms

- Expands use models for FPGAs by enabling multi-instance, PCIe 5.0 switching and bridging at 32 GT/s speeds

- Enhances performance and capabilities of FPGAs for use in emulation and prototyping, test and measurement, aerospace and defense, and storage and networking applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that Rambus has demonstrated its PCI Express® (PCIe) 5.0 digital controller IP on leading FPGA platforms. PCIe 5.0 performance at 32 GT/s in FPGAs using a soft controller is an industry first, and another demonstration of technical leadership from Rambus. This capability expands the use models of FPGAs by enabling multi-instance, switching and bridging applications and accelerates the performance of FPGAs used in defense, networking, and test and measurement markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Rambus Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Rambus Inc.)

"We've achieved a new industry benchmark with the demonstration our PCIe 5.0 controller operating at 32 GT/s on popular FPGA platforms," said Scott Houghton, general manager of Interface IP at Rambus. "With the growing importance of FPGAs in markets from defense to the data center, this solution developed by the newly-acquired PLDA team expands the Rambus portfolio and offers the next level of performance for mission-critical applications."

Features of the Rambus PCIe 5.0 Digital Controller:

  • Verified on leading FPGA platforms

  • Supports up to 32 GT/s data rates

  • Backwards compatible to PCIe 4.0 and 3.1/3.0

  • Supports Endpoint, Root-port, Dual-mode, and Switch-port configurations

  • Supports up to 64 Physical Functions (PF), 512 Virtual Functions (VF)

  • Supports AER, ECRC, ECC, MSI, MSI-X, multi-function, crosslink, DOE, CMA over DOE, and other optional features and ECNs

For more information on the Rambus digital controller, please visit rambus.com/interface-ip/controllers/. Or to find out more details on Rambus Interface IP, including our PHYs and Controllers, please visit rambus.com/interface-ip.

Follow Rambus:
Company website: rambus.com
Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog
Twitter: @rambusinc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Inc.
Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Press Contact:
Cori Pasinetti
Rambus Corporate Communications
t: (650) 309-6226
cpasinetti@rambus.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rambus-demonstrates-industry-first-pcie-5-0-digital-controller-ip-for-fpgas-301365226.html

SOURCE Rambus Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) soared on Monday after a respected analyst posited that the satellite services provider could partner with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, Globalstar's stock price was up more than 60%. Apple's newest iPhones, due out in September, will support satellite communications, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Raises a Red Flag About Nvidia’s $40 Billion Acquisition of Arm. Here’s Why.

    Tesla might care about the outcome of this deal for a few reasons. The biggest one is the electric vehicle pioneer's self-driving technology.

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • iPhone 13 leaks claim satellite feature will allow calls and texts – even with no cell signal

    Low-Earth orbit satellite communication technology could also feature on Apple AR headset

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Revisit $48,500 Would Bring sub-$46,000 into Play

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. Bitcoin would need to move back through to $48,500 levels to draw in sidelined investors.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 30th, 2021

    Following Sunday’s late recovery, the majors would need to revisit Sunday’s highs to support a bullish start to the week.

  • Facebook Workrooms brings the worst of in-person office life to virtual reality

    At this point in the pandemic, I would happily sit through a meeting that could have been an email if it meant being in the same room with a bunch of work friends. Only two other people at my office own, or will admit to owning, an Oculus Quest 2 headset, the $300 headset required to experience Workrooms in VR. Together we created a tiny focus group: This would be the first time we’d try to connect with others’ avatars in a virtual workspace.

  • Despite A Weaker U.S Dollar, Ethereum Bulls Lose Steam

    Despite a weakening dollar, the top altcoin was unable to clear above the $3,300 resistance. The price of ether needs to remain above $3,140 in the near future to prevent further downsides.

  • T-Mobile stock gets a downgrade amid competitive concerns

    T-Mobile US Inc. faces stiff competition in the wireless market that could further slow its share gains, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel. He downgraded T-Mobile's stock to sector weight from overweight Sunday, in a note titled "Just Another Carrier." In Nispel's view, the cable industry could be the biggest share gainer in the wireless market, and he expects cable operators to continue winning share. As for T-Mobile, he worries that "the postpaid to prepaid migration

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – August 30th, 2021

    Following 2 consecutive days in the red, Dogecoin would need to move back through to $0.29 levels to avoid making it a third…

  • Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database users

    Researchers who discovered a massive flaw in the main databases stored in Microsoft Corp's Azure cloud platform on Saturday urged all users to change their digital access keys, not just the 3,300 it notified this week. As first reported by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-microsoft-warns-thousands-cloud-customers-exposed-databases-emails-2021-08-26, researchers at a cloud security company called Wiz discovered this month they could have gained access to the primary digital keys for most users of the Cosmos DB database system, allowing them to steal, change or delete millions of records. Alerted by Wiz, Microsoft rapidly fixed the configuration mistake that would have made it easy for any Cosmos user to get into other customers' databases, then notified some users Thursday to change their keys.

  • Computer chips are getting so advanced, companies are using artificial intelligence to make them

    Technological advancement seems unstoppable. With every new device, be it a smartphone, laptop or entertainment system in a vehicle, the limits of what’s possible are pushed, in both performance and energy efficiency. At the heart of it all is a chip — a set of electronic circuits on a small, flat piece of semiconductor material, usually silicon.

  • Apple's iPhone 13 to feature satellite connectivity

    The smartphone will reportedly feature satellite connectivity, allowing users to make calls or send texts in areas without cell coverage

  • Rumor hints the next iPhone might boast satellite communication

    A rumor claims the iPhone 13 will offer satellite communication that lets you make calls and send messages when you're nowhere near cell service.

  • Apple, Google Mobile Dominance Faces Tough Test in South Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is expected to become the first country to pass a law ending Apple and Google’s domination of payments on their mobile platforms, setting a potentially radical precedent for their lucrative app store operations everywhere from India to the U.S.Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, the effective duopoly controlling most of the world’s smartphones, face a raft of legislative measures in the U.S. rebuking their “gatekeeper control” and urging a curb on their power to dic

  • Amazon’s best camera drone deal gets you a foldable 2K drone for $65

    Camera drones are awesome, but they often have one bad thing in common. And that’s true regardless of whether they’re professional-grade models or quadcopters designed solely for recreational use. In a nutshell, prices can often be quite high. That is obviously going to be prohibitive to everyone out there who is on a budget. After … The post Amazon’s best camera drone deal gets you a foldable 2K drone for $65 appeared first on BGR.

  • Sony's revised PS5 model has a smaller, lighter heatsink

    Sony's first revised PS5 has a smaller heatsink that saves a lot of weight — but it might come at a cost.

  • Solana Sets New All-Time High After Move Into NFTs

    Solana (SOL) has touched a new all-time high of $100 thanks to the increased interest from institutional investors generated by its entry into the NFT and DeFi spaces.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday

    Shop Amazon deals on a security camera, cookware set, iPad case, solar power bank and digital picture frame—learn more!

  • China limits children to 3 hours of online gaming a week

    China is banning children from playing online games for more than three hours a week, the harshest restriction so far on the game industry as Chinese regulators continue cracking down on the technology sector. Minors in China can only play games between 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and on public holidays starting Sept. 1, according to a notice from the National Press and Publication Administration. The new regulation affects some of China’s largest technology companies, including gaming giant Tencent, whose Honor of Kings online multiplayer game is hugely popular globally, as well as gaming company NetEase.