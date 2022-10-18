U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Ramco Systems positioned a LEADER in Everest Group's Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 for APAC

·2 min read

Strong footprint in Asia-Pacific and focus on offering touchless payroll experience leads to Ramco's prominent positioning

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global payroll software provider Ramco Systems announced that it has been positioned as a LEADER in Everest Group's Multi-country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 for APAC. Download Report

Ramco’s differentiation lies in providing a unified payroll platform for more than 60 countries, with 45+ countries in the APAC region
Ramco’s differentiation lies in providing a unified payroll platform for more than 60 countries, with 45+ countries in the APAC region

 

Evaluating service providers based on their market success and capability, this year Everest Group assessed 20 MCP service providers in terms of their market impact, vision & capability. Ramco's strong footprint in the Asia-Pacific, together with its focus on offering a touchless payroll experience by leveraging next-gen technology like AI, ML and RPA have proved to be the game-changers.

"Ramco's differentiation lies in providing a unified payroll platform for more than 60 countries, with 45+ countries in the APAC region. Its investments and partnerships aimed at expanding its technology offering and simplifying the implementation cycle for end clients is well-aligned with buyer expectations, positioning it strongly in the MCP space and contributing to its position as a Leader in Everest Group's APAC MCP PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022," stated Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director, Everest Group.

Rohit Mathur, Head – Ramco Global Payroll, Ramco Systems, said, "At Ramco, we have been investing our time and efforts in helping modern organizations transform their payroll, through AI-powered automation, and innovative concepts around self explaining payslip, voice-enabled payroll navigation, chatbots, and more. We continue to add more countries to expand the coverage on our platform which is our unique proposition to our customers. Our positioning as a Leader, is testament to our commitment in delivering a robust digital payroll platform. Ramco is excited to be at the helm of next-gen payroll technology, enabling global organizations embrace the era of modern payroll platforms."

Download the Ramco-focused excerpt of Everest Group's APAC MCP Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 HERE.

About Ramco Global Payroll: 

Complete with mobile, chatbots and voice, organizations can deploy Ramco Global Payroll on-cloud, on premise or leverage as a managed service. With statutory compliance across 60+ countries, the multi-tenant architecture with embedded intelligence and API integration now serves 500+ customers worldwide. With innovative concepts of Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning, Chatbots, and Voice-based transactions, Ramco has been setting the benchmark for Innovation in this segment.

Ramco Systems Logo
Ramco Systems Logo

SOURCE Ramco Systems

