Ramit Sethi Shares 3 Tips for Becoming Rich on an Average Salary

When you read about building wealth and getting rich, it can feel like it’s out of reach and that only high-income earners can reach such goals. That couldn’t be further from the truth because anyone can get rich if they follow the right steps.

Ramit Sethi, the self-made millionaire who is host of “How to Get Rich” on Netflix, has top three tips for getting rich on an average salary. You don’t need a lucrative salary to take your finances seriously and build wealth.

How can you become rich on an average salary? Here’s what Sethi suggests.

Begin Investing

The most important step to getting rich and building wealth is to start investing your money. Sethi has always been a proponent of investing in a simple S&P 500 index fund instead of trying to find some secret investment. The goal is to invest whatever you can to build the habit and to have compound interest on your side.

Sethi once said he believes in saving 10% and investing 20%. He said you should strive to increase the amount you’re investing by 1%. The trick is to invest your money automatically so you don’t rely on willpower. You don’t have to see the money leave your bank account when you automatically invest your funds. The most important step is to invest continuously at all income levels.

Negotiate a Better Salary

“Learn the skills of negotiating your salary and getting paid what you’re worth,” Sethi said.

If you have an average salary now, it doesn’t mean you’re stuck. Once you’ve built the habit of investing your money consistently, the next step is to find a way to increase your income so you have more to invest.

The best way to increase your income is to find a way to get paid more at work. You can try to speak with human resources about increasing your salary or search for a similar role in a different company.

At this stage, it’s essential that you do your research and look for information about what other people are making in similar positions. You can reach out to recruiters to find information about salary ranges so you know what to aim for. You should strive to constantly increase your salary so your pay doesn’t stay at the same level for years.

Start a Side Hustle

Sethi’s final step in getting rich on an average salary is finding a side hustle that will bring in some additional funds. As you’re investing your money and working on increasing your salary, it’s crucial that you look for other options for making more money. A side hustle can help you reach your investment goals more quickly, and it could provide the resources to treat yourself as well.

What are side hustles worth looking into? Here are some popular ideas:

Rent your own home or list any space you may have on Airbnb.

Try pet sitting or dog walking through Rover.

Looking into any services related to AI that you can perform.

Offer freelancing services on a platform like Fiverr or Freelancer.com.

In an interview on CNBC, Sethi stated the importance of reaching out to your network to get feedback on what you’re good at. He feels that too many people will wait 20 years without taking action when they should be looking for that idea.

Your side hustle can be a passion project such as creating logos on Fiverr or a side business you start around selling crafts on Etsy. You can get into freelance work or try something in the gig economy, such as delivering food. The goal is to choose a side gig and then use the extra funds to have more money to invest.

While these steps may seem overly simplistic, the reality is that most people tend to overcomplicate building wealth. When asked why people don’t follow these steps, Sethi said, “Real investing is boring. It’s like watching paint dry.”

You Have To Remain Focused

The most common reason that people won’t build wealth is that they get bored and lose focus. The trick is to remain focused by simplifying and automating the process so you don’t get distracted. You can set up automatic withdrawals with your employer to have the money transferred to your investment account every paycheck, with no additional effort on your end.

Investing Isn’t Entertainment

Sethi has often stressed that investing doesn’t have to be entertaining. This means you should invest in simple index funds instead of looking for complex investments. While many were quick to brag on social media about cryptocurrency returns, the reality is that these are speculative assets that could cause you to lose your hard-earned money.

