U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.83
    +28.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,556.79
    +256.80 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,600.81
    +54.13 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.42
    +4.65 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.83
    -0.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.70
    -12.80 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.95 (-4.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0088 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3434
    -0.0106 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9970
    +0.5170 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,360.28
    -361.46 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.76
    -24.88 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Ramo Law PC Named One of California's Most Admired Law Firms

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that the firm has once again been included in the Los Angeles Business Journal's list of 'Most Admired Law Firms.' The journal's Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels says the 2021 list of top firms to work for is comprised of "particularly outstanding law firms who are consciously working towards creating diverse, positive, and supportive environments to help drive the success of their attorneys."

"It's an honor to receive this recognition for a second year in a row," said Founding Partner Elsa Ramo. "We continuously strive to create an inclusive workplace for our team, and a big component of that concerted effort comes from the leadership of both Stephanie Brown and Michelle Chang."

According to the publication, the factors considered in establishing the list included diversity and women's initiatives, company culture, employee compensation, benefits, programs, and work-life balance.

Ramo Law is a boutique, entertainment law firm comprised of professionals from different races, gender and socioeconomic backgrounds – all of whom have a common passion and goal of providing the best quality service in the entertainment industry. "Professional staff and attorneys alike understand the competitive nature of this industry and treat each call, e-mail and interaction with care and precision to ensure that internally and externally the firm retains its reputation as one of the best in the business," says the feature. "The culture of the firm is that its people work hard but know how to laugh and play hard as well. Historically (pre-COVID), the firm sponsored Pizza Fridays; brought in manicurists and a barber for an appreciation event; rented out a cabin at Sundance so the firm could celebrate their projects, network and ski together; did an Escape Room competition to celebrate two senior associate promotions; and for the past 14 years the firm has thrown an epic holiday party with over 500 clients, colleagues and friends."

Ramo founded the firm in 2005 on the Universal Studios backlot after several clients approached her to handle their independent productions. The firm's original concentration was for traditionally financed independent films, but today the firm handles business and legal affairs in connection with financing, production and distribution legal for various film and television projects with represented content distributed with studios, networks and various subscription services including Disney+, Netflix, Apple, Peacock and HBO Max.

In 2020, Ramo Law was featured by the Daily Journal in its list of 'Top Boutique Law Firms' and the firm's three partners were named to Variety's "2020 Legal Impact Report" and "2020 Dealmakers Report." Finally, Variety selected Elsa Ramo in 2021 to its Women's Impact Report—only one of four outside counsels to be named to the list.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLaw.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ramo-law-pc-named-one-of-californias-most-admired-law-firms-301388137.html

SOURCE Ramo Law PC

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Expect these ripple effects that Ford Motor Co.'s $11.4 billion investment in West TN and Kentucky will have in our backyard

    The work in West Tennessee and Kentucky will mean new opportunities — and more competition — for many businesses in Greater Nashville. "It's going to have an impact statewide, because I don't know that you can find 6,000 workers that easily, anywhere."

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called 2020 meeting of top state officials after daughter was denied real-estate-appraiser certification

    Agency head says Republican governor's administration demanded she retire after incident. Kassidy Peters, Noem's daughter, received her certification four months later.

  • Silicon Valley Answer to the EV Question Calls for Less Silicon

    (Bloomberg) -- As automakers scramble to make electric vehicles with longer ranges and speedier charging times, the chip industry has a message for them: You’re doing it wrong.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSemiconductor companies are urg

  • GM's Barra offers looks to partner with chip makers in order to end shortage

    The global chip shortage forced GM to look beyond the short-term"fix of getting enough for the next week in favor of more permanent solutions.

  • United Airlines ready to fire workers for defying vaccine mandate

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Tuesday nearly 600 U.S.-based employees faced termination after failing to comply with the carrier's vaccination policy. In early August, the company became the first U.S. carrier to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees, requiring proof of vaccination by Monday. The workers can save their jobs if they get vaccinated before their formal termination meetings, the company officials said.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • Lucid Is Ready to Start Making EVs -- These 3 EV Names Won't Be Far Behind

    Lucid is pushing forward with production, but it's not the only one about to hit the road with new electric vehicles.

  • Permian roundup: ConocoPhillips reportedly offering acreage for $500M

    When ConocoPhillips announced its plan to buy Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion, the company said it would sell off $4 billion-$5 billion of other assets in the next two years. Here's the latest on that process plus more news from the Permian Basin.

  • Oklahoma gas company settles for millions over royalty payments on federal leases in New Mexico and Wyoming

    Devon disputed the allegations and did not admit liability. But the oil and gas production company must still pay the federal government within 20 days as part of the settlement.

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • AT&T mandates COVID-19 vaccination for union-represented employees

    The U.S wireless carrier, one the largest employers of union-represented workers, said the Communications Workers of America (CWA)-linked employees must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 1, 2022. CWA represents more than 150,000 employees at AT&T. Other major companies including Facebook Inc, Google and Microsoft Corp have also mandated vaccinations for employees as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus drives up infections in the United States.

  • Citi’s $500 Million Blunder Back in Court as Bank Argues Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. faces tough odds as it tries to persuade an appeals court that disgruntled Revlon Inc. creditors should give back more than half a billion dollars the bank accidentally sent them last year.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City o

  • Citi Blasts Revlon Lenders, Saying All They Had to Do Was Call

    (Bloomberg) -- To Citigroup Inc., the legal brawl over a half-billion-dollar mistake that stirred wonder -- and fear -- on Wall Street could have been avoided with a simple phone call.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThat’s what Neal Katyal

  • Barring new variant 'we're close' to return to normal: Doctor

    Dr. David Katz, Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic as fall begins.&nbsp;

  • Chinese automaker GAC enters N. American market, but under Dodge marque

    Chinese automaker GAC is exporting China-made sport-utility vehicles to Mexico, in its first massive sales in the North America after years of planning to enter the key market. The "Dodge Journey" SUVs are built based on GAC's vehicle design and made at its own Hangzhou factory. GAC has a joint venture with Stellantis, which is struggling to sell Jeep-branded vehicles in China, the world's biggest auto market, and has recently decided to close one of its two factories.

  • United Airlines CEO says vaccine mandate won't affect operations

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Wednesday the company's decision to fire employees who defied its vaccine mandate will not affect the carrier's operations. In an interview to CNBC, Kirby also said ticket sales have bottomed out, with the bookings for lucrative business travel rebounding to the levels seen in June. The comments came a day after the Chicago-based airline said https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/united-airlines-says-more-than-99-us-employees-have-been-vaccinated-2021-09-28 it would start the process of firing 593 employees who failed to comply with its COVID-19 vaccination policy.