U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.50
    -11.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,781.00
    +88.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,909.50
    -52.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.00
    -7.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.08
    +0.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.90
    -0.19 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0633
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.91
    +0.21 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1983
    -0.0043 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5460
    +0.4290 (+0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,407.19
    -344.22 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.97
    -7.73 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,905.31
    -9.62 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,498.87
    -17.66 (-0.06%)
     

Ramp Named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Company in North America, and Top Ten Innovator in the World

·3 min read

Prestigious annual list honors finance automation platform for second time, previously #1 in Finance and #25 in the world last year

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp, the finance automation platform helping over 13,000 businesses save time and money, has ranked #1 on Fast Company's annual list of the Most Innovative Companies in North America, and #9 in the world. This is the second year in a row that Ramp has been recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, with boosted rankings that reflect its efforts to help U.S.-based businesses make smart decisions and operate more profitably.

Ramp (PRNewsfoto/Ramp)
Ramp (PRNewsfoto/Ramp)

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized as the most innovative company in North America and a top ten innovator around the globe. Above all else, this is a testament to our unwavering commitment to putting customers first and delivering them tangible value," said Eric Glyman, Founder and CEO, Ramp. "We're driven by a core belief that we only win when our customers do, and orient our roadmap around products and features that help them do more with less– from automating time-intensive, manual tasks, to enhancing real-time visibility into every dollar spent. For forward-leaning companies, the future of finance is already here, and we're thrilled to be leading innovation in an industry that has never had much of a reputation for it."

Over the last year, Ramp went further than any other in the industry to help business owners and their employees be more efficient and effective with every click, including:

  • Making expense reports obsolete through AI-powered integrations that automatically match receipts from Gmail, Outlook, Amazon Business, and Lyft. Ramp's zero-touch expense technology is so powerful that it can match a receipt before the transaction has even been cleared, and in the last six months alone has saved employees over 60 working years that would have been spent submitting receipts and filing expense reports.

  • Saving business owners from jumping through hoops to secure lines of credit to finance operations, which are expensive and require separate management. Ramp's flexible financing for bill payments made it the first and only platform where businesses can finance all of their bills and simplify their cash management.

  • Giving business travelers flexible travel management software options via the world's first open travel booking solution. Unlike incumbent solutions that offer a limited- and oftentimes more expensive- selection of flights and hotels, Ramp for Travel allows employees to book travel wherever and whenever they want, without ever worrying about going out of policy.

  • Helping U.S.-based companies save time and money as they do business abroad, with cross-border bill payments, flexible financing, and employee reimbursements in over 100 countries and 80+ currencies. Ramp also helps companies automatically track often unclaimed tax credits, ensuring they get the most out of every swipe.

From customers in traditional industries like healthcare, automotive, and industrials, to AI startups, Broadway musicals, and pizza shops, Ramp's growth demonstrates the ubiquitous need for businesses to close their books more quickly and run more efficiently. With this latest recognition, Ramp is poised to continue its trajectory and prove to the traditional financial services industry that there is a better way to do finance.

About Ramp

Ramp (https://www.ramp.com) is the first and only finance automation platform– from corporate cards and expense management software, to bill payments and accounting integrations– designed to save businesses time and money with every click. Businesses are spending an average of 3.5% less and closing their books 8x faster by switching to Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers the fastest-growing corporate card in America and enables tens of billions of dollars of purchases each year. If you're interested in helping teams run smarter and faster, please visit www.ramp.com/careers.

Media Contact: press@ramp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ramp-named-fast-companys-1-most-innovative-company-in-north-america-and-top-ten-innovator-in-the-world-301760329.html

SOURCE Ramp

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals Why Berkshire Hathaway has an $88 Billion Pile of Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • ‘We are heading down’: Leon Cooperman warns that stocks could plunge 22% from here — he’s using these 2 stocks for protection

    For those pining for the year’s early bull run to pick up steam again, take heed. One well-known investing sage thinks that is completely unlikely to happen. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is about to slip by 22% from here while also anticipating the US economy gets dragged down into a recession. "I think QT, Fed tightening, the high price of oil, or maybe a strong dollar — some combination of these four things creates a recession, and the final bottom of the market will

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    The headline numbers for Plug Power (PLUG) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2022, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

  • Trader Doubles Money on Big 6% Fed Rate Bet as Unwind Begins

    (Bloomberg) -- The trader who bet big in early February on the Federal Reserve raising its benchmark interest rate to 6% has begun unwinding the position, which has doubled in value since.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsOn Tuesday, the person sold 50,000 put options on De

  • Good News: You Can Now Get an Easy 5% Return on Your Cash With No Risk

    As inflation and interest rates have increased, the rates paid on cash deposits have barely budged – until now. With inflation averaging more than 8% for 2022, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates several times, hiking the benchmark federal funds rate … Continue reading → The post You Can Now Get an Easy 5% Return on Your Cash With No Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'Costly and job-destroying': McDonald's president just blasted a proposal to pay fast-food workers $22/hour — he made $7.4M last year. Here are 4 simple ways to stretch your paycheck

    Sorry, Ronald. No increases this year.

  • Pennsylvania Farmer Behind $5 Trillion Trend Speaks Out: I Created A Monster

    Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Plug Power (PLUG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -46.15% and 16.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tesla’s stock falls 5% as Elon Musk’s ‘Master Plan 3’ is short on details about both cars and finances

    Tesla teases a "next generation" electric vehicle as part of a bigger push toward electrification, but no date is offered.

  • Blackstone blocked investor withdrawals from $71 billion REIT in February

    Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked investors from cashing out their investments at its $71 billion real estate income trust (BREIT) as the private equity firm continues to grapple with a flurry of redemption requests. BREIT said it fulfilled redemption requests of $1.4 billion in February, which represents only 35% of the approximately $3.9 billion in total withdrawal requests for the month, the firm said in a letter to investors.

  • Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 280% and 3.83%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tesla Investor Day Disappoints With Sparse Detail on New Models

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s latest master plan for Tesla Inc. fell flat as the electric-car maker shared scant details about next-generation models that will underpin its next phase of growth.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsThe almost four-hour presentation was long on cal

  • Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 180% and 1.04%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bank of America warns the Fed will hike rates to the ‘point of pain’ as experts say there’s no ‘serious signs’ the economy is under control

    An unexpected spike in inflation in January prompted questions to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen over whether a recession is inevitable.

  • Silvergate’s Big Crypto Losses Feed Watchdogs’ Worst Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, US authorities have been racing to sever ties between banks and risky crypto ventures, worried the financial system could someday suffer serious losses. They may have been too late.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsIn the starkest warning yet by a

  • US Futures Fall as Data Backs Higher Rate Messages: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US futures pointed to extended losses on Thursday, as US 10-year Treasury bonds topped 4% for the first time since November in a sign that the Federal Reserve’s warnings of higher-for-longer interest rates are finally sinking in.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing Bill

  • Jeff Bezos' Single-Family Rental Play Appears Almost Too Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity through controversial land investments, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the single-family rental company backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the foresight with Amaz

  • Credit Suisse’s Legal Charges Threaten Recovery

    The Swiss lender said it has taken measures to improve its risk culture, which is at the root of many of its legal woes.

  • As Copper Prices Go North, Let's Check on Southern Copper

    Hedge fund manager David Einhorn touted Teck Resources and copper as an investment on a financial cable TV channel Wednesday. Regular readers of Kamich's Korner on Real Money should remember my bullish stance on Freeport-MacMoRan and TECK.