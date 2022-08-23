U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,157.17
    +19.18 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,102.17
    +38.56 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,481.49
    +99.92 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.68
    +15.93 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.24
    +2.88 (+3.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.70
    +16.30 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    +0.18 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    +0.0055 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0220
    -0.0150 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1867
    +0.0103 (+0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1080
    -1.3770 (-1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,641.28
    +354.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.54
    +9.64 (+1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.91
    -50.88 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Ramp will now let businesses flexibly finance bills

Mary Ann Azevedo
·6 min read

In the startup world, adding lines of business is always a risk. A company can spread itself too thin and end up not doing a great job at much of anything. Or it can stumble upon an offering that not only is a hit, but a hit that’s growing faster than its original, core product.

The latter appears to be true in Ramp’s case.

The corporate spend startup launched its bill pay feature in October of 2021, building upon its corporate card business and accounting software product.

Within half a year of going to market, according to co-founder and CEO Eric Glyman, Ramp went from launch to more than $1 billion in annualized bill pay volume.

“The pace of growth has outpaced our corporate card business,” Glyman told TechCrunch in an interview. “It took us significantly longer as a company to go from launch to $1 billion in annualized volume in the card business. The speed and rate of adoption and how quickly businesses are using the bill pay product is much faster.”

At first, bill pay was something that existing customers could discover and use in self-service. But as more people continued to use it, including vendors who were getting paid with the feature, its popularity grew.

“Now people are coming in just for the bill pay product as well,” Glyman said.

The appeal, in his view, can be attributed in large part to the ability to integrate with Ramp's other offerings.

“When using a standalone solution like Bill.com, a user has to connect that product to accounting software, and then connect their credit card to the reimbursement software so you could continue to operate your accounting software on it,” Glyman told TechCrunch. “Versus with Ramp, being able to manage it all in one platform with automated accounting, expense management and invoice processing.” 

With the early success of the bill pay feature, Ramp is now adding financing and overlay with a new product called Flex. 

In the beginning, if a customer used Ramp to pay a vendor, they had approximately 30 days to pay it back. 

But with the new Flex feature, customers will have the option “in one click” to add financing to pay the money back up to 30, 60 or 90 days later for a fee while the vendor “gets paid right away.” Besides the extra time, bill pay gives the business the flexibility to pay any way they wish or the vendor requires, including via ACH, check or card.

Image Credits: Ramp

“A lot of the businesses we support have a lot of working capital that gets tied up [when paying bills,]" Glyman said. “Now they can extend financing through other forms of payment, and finance any invoice through us.”

The longer the terms of the financing, the larger the fee paid by the business. Ramp makes money through the bill pay offering via those fees as well as interchange fees when bills are paid. If the business pays back the money within 30 days and did not use their card, Ramp won't actually make any money off it using the bill pay feature. But the thinking/hope behind it is that the software will lead to stickier customers.

Flex is now available to select customers as a part of Ramp’s early access program. The company is “actively working toward a general access” over the next few months, although not in all U.S. states. 

The Flex feature appears to be an attempt by Ramp to stand out in an increasingly crowded corporate spend space. Brex too has a bill pay feature that also allows its customers to forward their bills and invoices to the startup to pay them, or have their vendors send them directly. Like Ramp, its customers can make payments to vendors through ACH, wire or check. It doesn’t charge any payment transaction fees but it does not indicate on its website that it offers any flexible financing for those payments through its bill pay feature via ACH. Airbase and Rho too offer a bill pay feature, but there is also no indication on their websites that they offer any financing through their bill pay features via ACH.

Generally, Glyman anticipates that non-tech businesses -- particularly in industries such as e-commerce, construction and manufacturing --  that have long cash conversion cycles and rely on working capital offerings beyond corporate cards will find the option to flexibly pay bills "particularly helpful.”

“We can now not only see that our customers’ bills are coming up, but also help them determine how and when to pay them,” Glyman said.

When it comes to overall revenue growth for the company, the bill pay feature is becoming “very significant” in terms of overall payments volume, he added. 

“We’re powering well into billions of volume on the card,” Glyman said.  

The move significantly opens up the total addressable market (TAM) for Ramp, which points out that there are currently $120 trillion in global B2B payments processed annually, of which only $1.5 trillion are on cards.

“We’re considering other ways of expansion in an effort to make the product itself more valuable and to drive adoption around core products,” he added.

But in today’s environment, isn’t Ramp worried about the risk of default? 

Glyman claims the company is “not taking incremental or net new risk” with the new Flex feature. For example, if a business has a $100,000 limit, they might put $20,000 or $30,000 on their card and apply that limit to flex some bill payments.

In general, he said, Ramp “invested in its earliest days in really sophisticated credit risk and underwriting capabilities.”

“We outperform our peer set even on our existing product,” Glyman told TechCrunch. “Flex leverages the same underwriting we use today for that core product.”

While Glyman would not divulge the company’s specific default rate, he said it has been “very pleased with it.”

“Based on our understanding of the market, we do believe we have industry-leading performance in terms of our credit,” he said.

Of course, Ramp is not the only fintech startup broadening its offerings in an effort to be more competitive and one-stop shops for its customers. In the past few months, Brex declared it was making "a big push" into financial software with a focus on enterprise clients, Airbase announced it was amping up its corporate card offering and Rho said it is adding expense management to its offerings. 

Earlier this year, Ramp announced it was also expanding into the travel business. In March, it raised $200 million in equity at an $8.1 billion valuation. 

Fintech Roundup: The gloves are off in the spend management space

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Is Power in Europe? It’s Now Equal to Oil at $1,000 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- European power prices have soared so much that they’re now equal to more than $1,000 per barrel of oil. A gas crunch is the main driver -- with Russian supply cuts pushing the fuel’s price to about 13 times its seasonal norm -- while heat waves and drought boosted electricity demand and cut hydro and nuclear output. Coal-fired plants may offer little relief, since that commodity has hit a record.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple

  • Deposits banks $5M for its plug-and-play approach to financial product creation

    More companies are adding payments and other financial features to their offerings; however, this often requires technical expertise that some don’t have. Enter Deposits, a Dallas-based finance startup offering a cloud-based, plug-and-play feature to simplify the implementation of digital banking tools for companies like credit unions, community banks, insurers, retailers and brands. Co-founder and CEO Joseph Akintolayo started the company with Daniel Paramo in 2019 after years of working with banks and listening to people describe how they want their money to work.

  • Zoom stock sinks after ‘one of the worst quarters’ since IPO

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. is showing momentum with some newer business areas, but shares of the teleconferencing company were sliding in premarket trading Tuesday after the company indicated challenges in its core business.

  • ModernLoop aims to automate the process of scheduling job candidate interviews

    With the economic turbulence, recruiting is slowing down. According to a recent Gartner survey, one in three HR executives across all industries said their organizations had slowed hiring in response to the volatile market. In lieu of expanded hiring and recruiting teams, Lydia Han makes the case that software can provide assistance -- Han is the co-founder and CEO of ModernLoop, a platform built around a scheduling engine for remote interviews.

  • New Conservative Group Gets $1.6 Billion Donation From Chicago Businessman

    The gift from Chicago billionaire Barre Seid went to conservative legal strategist Leonard Leo’s new politically active nonprofit.

  • Deere Stock Has Risen Despite Weak Earnings. Thank Higher Corn Prices.

    Investors brushed off weaker-than-expected fiscal third-quarter numbers from Deere. There are factors for the stock that are more important than one quarter's results.

  • Wall Street and Big Tech brace for much lower bonuses this year

    Twitter's annual bonuses might be cut by 50%, and a new report predicts a drop in bonuses in financial services.

  • Unplanted Acres in US Surge in Face of Extreme Rain and Drought

    (Bloomberg) -- Acres that US farmers were unable to plant have more than tripled from the same period last year as extreme weather wreaks havoc on fields.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsPrevented planting acre

  • Top Toronto Fund Manager Sours on US Stocks as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- IG Wealth Management, one of Canada’s biggest asset managers, is cooling on the US stock market while boosting its position on its home country as valuations sink to some of their lowest levels on record.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsStocks Knocked Down

  • Russian Diamonds Are Quietly Flowing Again After Sanctions Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- The panic that gripped the diamond world this year is starting to unwind as sanctioned Russian mining giant Alrosa PJSC has quietly revived exports to near pre-war levels.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Mar

  • Some US Corn Plants Are So Dry They’re Not Producing Ears of Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been so dry in parts of Nebraska and South Dakota that corn plants are doing something truly strange: they’re not producing ears of grain. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapThe stalks, which

  • Instacart revenue jumps ahead of IPO

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Instacart revenue ahead of its planned IPO.

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's Why Market Timing Isn't a Genius Move for AMD Investors

    Volatile stocks like Advanced Micro Devices may look like perfect vehicles for successful day-trading. In reality, long-term shareholders are more likely to score huge gains.

  • Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions

    Some investors will be getting a bit of money back soon, the result of a big settlement between financial firm Vanguard and the Massachusetts Secretary of State. The $6.25 million settlement has to do with allegations that the firm failed … Continue reading → The post Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • 4 Remarkable Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    A poorly performing market hasn't stopped select billionaires from putting their money to work in four phenomenal growth stocks.

  • Palo Alto Networks tops earnings estimates, announces 3-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Palo Alto Networks as well as the company’s plans for a 3-for-1 stock split.