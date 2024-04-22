Ramsay Health Care Limited's (ASX:RHC) recent 3.7% pullback adds to one-year year losses, institutional owners may take drastic measures

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Ramsay Health Care's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

51% of the business is held by the top 7 shareholders

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

If you want to know who really controls Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 39% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, institutional investors endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by AU$437m. Needless to say, the recent loss which further adds to the one-year loss to shareholders of 23% might not go down well especially with this category of shareholders. Institutions or "liquidity providers" control large sums of money and therefore, these types of investors usually have a lot of influence over stock price movements. As a result, if the decline continues, institutional investors may be pressured to sell Ramsay Health Care which might hurt individual investors.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Ramsay Health Care.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ramsay Health Care?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Ramsay Health Care. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Ramsay Health Care's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Ramsay Health Care. Our data shows that Paul Ramsay Holdings Pty. Limited is the largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. With 10% and 6.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Netwealth Investments Ltd. and State Street Global Advisors, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Ramsay Health Care

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Ramsay Health Care Limited. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth AU$219m. Most would see this as a real positive. It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 39% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 19%, of the Ramsay Health Care stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

