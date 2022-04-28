U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

RAMSAY SANTE : 9 months results, at the end of 31st March 2022

RAMSAY SANTE
·5 min read
  • GDS.PA
RAMSAY SANTE
RAMSAY SANTE

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 28 April 2022

Strong organic revenues growth confirming the relevance of our patient pathway strategy despite the ongoing headwinds linked to the COVID situation and the staff shortage

  • Unaudited turnover for the 9 months period ending 31 March 2022 amounted to €3,141.7m, up 6.7% compared to the same period of the previous year. Unaudited turnover for the 3 months period ending 31 March 2022 amounted to €1,104m, up 6,9% compared to the same period of the previous year.

  • Unaudited EBITDA for the 9 months period ending 31 March 2022 amounted to €502,9m, up 15,7% compared to the same period of the previous year. Unaudited EBITDA for the 3 months period ending 31 March 2022 amounted to €167,5m, up 37,2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

  • Unaudited EBIT for the 9 months period ending 31 March 2022 amounted to €224,5m, up 41,4% compared to the same period of the previous year . Unaudited EBIT for the 3 months period ending 31 March 2022 amounted to €75,4m, up 137,9% compared to the same period of the previous year.

  • Ramsay Santé has continued in the 3 months to support the fight against the COVID by taking care of COVID patients in both France and Sweden. Activity levels in the Nordics have been solid and driven by specialist care patients post COVID in both Sweden and Denmark, COVID testing, vaccination activities and as well the impact of the acquisitions closed in the last 12 months.

  • Adjusted for perimeter effect and at constant currency exchange rates, organic growth in revenue amounted to 6,6% for the last 9 months ending 31 March 2022 and amounted to 6% for the last 3 months ending 31 March 2022. This growth was mainly realised in Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Revenue growth in France mostly comes from the inclusion in tariffs of the funding for the national Ségur de la Santé initiatives. The growth has been achieved despite a drop in admissions in France due to the fifth Covid wave as well as staff shortages. The group announces in this environment the implementation of a set of social measures, including salaries, designed to strengthen its attractiveness to the medical staff.

  • The French Government has extended the revenue guarantee decree from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022. The amount of government subsidies is essentially the same this quarter as in previous quarters.

    • The Group continues to successfully implement its 2025 strategic plan, confirming its position as the leader in integrated digi-physical care in Europe. The group has thus strongly expanded its primary care activity, with 30% more centers at the end of March 2022 compared to June 2021 and 25% more patients cared for over the past nine months.

  • On 7 March 2022, Ramsay Santé, through its Swedish subsidiary Capio Group Services AB (“Capio”), has announced a recommended public offer to acquire GHP Specialty Care AB (“GHP”), a Swedish specialty healthcare provider listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Following the end of the initial acceptance period of the offer, Capio controls 96.6% of the total number of shares and voting rights of GHP. As a result, all conditions required for the completion of the offer have been satisfied and Capio has declared the offer unconditional. Settlement of the Offer will begin on 2 May 2022. Capio intends to initiate a squeeze-out procedure in accordance with Swedish regulations.

  • Ramsay Health Care Ltd is publishing in parallel a trading update at the end of March 2022 which includes some of the information contained in this announcement.

Pascal Roché, Chief Executive Officer of Ramsay Santé, says:

« During the last 3 months, Ramsay Santé has continued to manage many Covid patients, while ensuring the resumption of normal activity, penalised for France by difficulties in recruiting medical staff. On the other hand, activity was very strong in all the Nordic countries, and the rollout of our “Yes We Care 2025” strategy is continuing successfully. I am also delighted with the positive outcome of the takeover bid to acquire GHP Specialty Care which will complement Capio’s healthcare offer in Sweden and Denmark, and I welcome the GHP team to the Ramsay Santé group.”

The Board of Directors approved the unaudited third quarter FY22 trading update at its meeting held on 28 April 2022.

About Ramsay Santé

After the acquisition of Capio AB Group in 2018, Ramsay Santé has become the leader of the private hospitalization and primary care in Europe with 36 000 employees and 8 600 practitioners serving 9 million patients in our 350 facilities in five countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy.

Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical specialties in three business areas: general hospitals (medicine – surgery – obstetric), follow-up care and rehabilitation clinics, mental health. In all its territories, the group contributes to missions of public service and to the territorial sanitary disposal, as for example in Sweden with more than 100 proximity care units.

The quality and security of care is the group’s priority. As such our group is today a reference in terms of modern medicine, especially in outpatient care and enhanced recovery.

Every year, the group invests more than €200 million in innovation whether it is in new surgical or imaging technologies, in building or modernizing its facilities… The group also innovates in its organization and digitalization in order to deliver care in a more efficient way to the benefit of the patient.

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/RamsaySante
 Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ramsaysante
 Twitter : https://twitter.com/RamsaySante
 LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/ramsaysante
 YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/c/RamsaySante

Code ISIN et Euronext Paris : FR0000044471
Site web : www.ramsaygds.fr

Investor Relations / Analysts Press Relations
Jerome Brice Brigitte Cachon
Tél. +33 6 87 57 71 60 Tél. +33 6 12 29 56 52
jerome.brice@ramsaysante.fr brigitte.cachon@ramsaysante.fr

Attachment


