Ramsey County names West director of property tax, records, election services and auditor/treasurer

Ramsey County has appointed Tracy West to the position of director of property tax, records and election services and auditor/treasurer. West had served in the position on an interim basis since March.

Since 2016, West has held the positions in controller for information and public relations service team, and principal financial management analyst with Ramsey County.

Ramsey County’s Property Tax, Records and Elections Services was established in 1849 to track property ownership, collection and balancing of funds and maintaining legal documentation like birth certificates. The department also administers city and county elections including providing staffing.

“I am honored to take on this role as director. This opportunity allows me to make a positive contribution to the community and peoples’ lives,” West said in a statement. “Building public trust in government is crucial, and I am eager to collaborate with local jurisdictions and community to achieve our shared goals.”

West grew up in Little Canada and attended St. Bernard’s High School in St. Paul. After receiving her bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan State University she earned her Master of Public Administration from Hamline University.

