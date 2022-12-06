Ramsey Solutions' "Financial Peace University"

New Content, New Price, New Ways to Win With Money

Nashville, Tennessee, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battered by surging consumer prices and rising interest rates, Americans are looking for answers. “Financial Peace University” (FPU)—the nine-lesson digital personal finance course from Ramsey Solutions that’s helped millions take control of their money for 30 years—is stepping up to the challenge.

Today, when someone starts FPU, they can join a class—in-person or online—and watch videos on-demand as they learn the fastest way to pay off debt, save for emergencies, and invest for the future. FPU is now priced at its best value of $79.99 for one year of access. In the first 90 days of working the FPU plan, the average household pays off $5,300 of debt and saves $2,700 for emergencies.

“While everyone else is raising prices for inflation, we are meeting people where they are and lowering them,” said Dave Ramsey, personal finance expert and eight-time national bestselling author. “We’ve lowered the price of FPU and improved how the content is delivered. We know after 30 years of teaching the Baby Steps, it’s the plan that works. When debt isn’t holding you back, you can breathe easy in any economy.”

FPU’s key features include:

Three months of access to the premium version of the EveryDollar budgeting app.

Lessons taught by experts Dave Ramsey, Dr. John Delony, Rachel Cruze and George Kamel.

Community and support throughout your money journey.

A new digital workbook.

Tips on how to avoid modern money traps that are stealing your paycheck.

Steps to become a millionaire and the myths about building wealth.

“When you’re in debt, your anxiety alarms are constantly ringing because you don’t control your tomorrow – the bank does,” said Dr. John Delony, mental health expert. “Change begins when you look in the mirror and decide to do the hard work it takes to be financially free.”

“Financial Peace University” is for anyone who wants to reach their money goals faster. To learn more, visit ramseysolutions.com/ramseyplus/financial-peace

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions exists for the people outside its walls and empowers them in the areas of money, business, leadership, career and mental wellness. Through its multimedia platforms, Ramsey Solutions shares life-changing content with millions of people every day. Ramsey Solutions’ products and world-class speakers and authors bring hope to people in every stage of life. The 1,100 Ramsey Solutions team members are committed to applying biblically based principles to work that matters. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com.

About “Financial Peace University”

Thirty years ago, Dave Ramsey climbed his way out of bankruptcy and created “Financial Peace University” (FPU) to give others hope for their money. Based on commonsense, biblical principles, this digital personal finance course has taught nearly 10 million people how to pay off debt, save for emergencies, and build wealth by following the Baby Steps. People can watch the course on their own or join others in one of the thousands of classes offered nationwide. Either way, they’ll experience engaging, easy-to-understand lessons taught by Dave Ramsey and fellow experts Rachel Cruze, Dr. John Delony and George Kamel.

CONTACT: Curt Harding Ramsey Solutions 6159391304 curt.harding@ramseysolutions.com



