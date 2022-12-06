U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,000.50
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,947.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,809.50
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.10
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.03
    -0.90 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.26 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.85
    +1.79 (+9.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2201
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4610
    -0.2240 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,976.01
    -334.06 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.23
    -10.98 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,540.68
    -26.86 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Ramsey Solutions' "Financial Peace University"

Ramsey Solutions
·3 min read

New Content, New Price, New Ways to Win With Money

Nashville, Tennessee, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battered by surging consumer prices and rising interest rates, Americans are looking for answers. “Financial Peace University” (FPU)—the nine-lesson digital personal finance course from Ramsey Solutions that’s helped millions take control of their money for 30 years—is stepping up to the challenge.

Today, when someone starts FPU, they can join a class—in-person or online—and watch videos on-demand as they learn the fastest way to pay off debt, save for emergencies, and invest for the future. FPU is now priced at its best value of $79.99 for one year of access. In the first 90 days of working the FPU plan, the average household pays off $5,300 of debt and saves $2,700 for emergencies.

“While everyone else is raising prices for inflation, we are meeting people where they are and lowering them,” said Dave Ramsey, personal finance expert and eight-time national bestselling author. “We’ve lowered the price of FPU and improved how the content is delivered. We know after 30 years of teaching the Baby Steps, it’s the plan that works. When debt isn’t holding you back, you can breathe easy in any economy.”

FPU’s key features include:

 

  • Three months of access to the premium version of the EveryDollar budgeting app.

  • Lessons taught by experts Dave Ramsey, Dr. John Delony, Rachel Cruze and George Kamel.

  • Community and support throughout your money journey.

  • A new digital workbook.

  • Tips on how to avoid modern money traps that are stealing your paycheck.

  • Steps to become a millionaire and the myths about building wealth.

“When you’re in debt, your anxiety alarms are constantly ringing because you don’t control your tomorrow – the bank does,” said Dr. John Delony, mental health expert. “Change begins when you look in the mirror and decide to do the hard work it takes to be financially free.”

“Financial Peace University” is for anyone who wants to reach their money goals faster. To learn more, visit ramseysolutions.com/ramseyplus/financial-peace

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions exists for the people outside its walls and empowers them in the areas of money, business, leadership, career and mental wellness. Through its multimedia platforms, Ramsey Solutions shares life-changing content with millions of people every day. Ramsey Solutions’ products and world-class speakers and authors bring hope to people in every stage of life. The 1,100 Ramsey Solutions team members are committed to applying biblically based principles to work that matters. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com.

About “Financial Peace University”

Thirty years ago, Dave Ramsey climbed his way out of bankruptcy and created “Financial Peace University” (FPU) to give others hope for their money. Based on commonsense, biblical principles, this digital personal finance course has taught nearly 10 million people how to pay off debt, save for emergencies, and build wealth by following the Baby Steps. People can watch the course on their own or join others in one of the thousands of classes offered nationwide. Either way, they’ll experience engaging, easy-to-understand lessons taught by Dave Ramsey and fellow experts Rachel Cruze, Dr. John Delony and George Kamel.

 

 

 

CONTACT: Curt Harding Ramsey Solutions 6159391304 curt.harding@ramseysolutions.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock spiked Monday morning, but it didn't take long for it to reverse course. The volatility shows just how dynamic the economic situation is in China. Shares of the Chinese EV maker jumped nearly 7% after the market opened, but by 12:40 p.m. ET, Nio stock was down by 1.6%.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Bernie Madoff's Lawyer to FTX's Bankman-Fried: "Shut Up!"

    The founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange launched a media blitzkrieg to give his version of his downfall.

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard under fire from state AGs; Chesco investment advisory sold

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news across Greater Philadelphia: A coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general wants to stop Vanguard Group from buying shares in U.S. utilities companies due to the investment manager’s environmental, social and governance policies. The attorneys general filed a motion last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting it block Vanguard’s purchase.

  • Economist Roubini Sees 'Mother of All Stagflationary Debt Crises'

    Globally, total private- and public-sector debt as a share of GDP rose from 200% in 1999 to 350% in 2021, the economist Nouriel Roubini says.

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things fully paid off — and your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today

    Shares of enterprise software giants Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were plunging on Monday, down by 8.7%, 6.4%, and 9.4%, respectively, as of 3:06 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, although Snowflake reported earnings last week, and MongoDB will report tomorrow. Friday's strong jobs and wages report, combined with today's stronger-than-expected services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading, showed the economy may be stronger than generally thought -- surprising, especially since recent financial results and guidance in the software industry have been less than stellar.

  • Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends: What's the Difference?

    Many people wonder whether they should be investing in qualified or non-qualified dividends and what the differences are. The largest difference is in how each is taxed. To help you determine what stock paying dividends could have a place in … Continue reading → The post Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital

  • Psst: You can earn 5% on your checking or savings account right now — and multiple banks are offering it

    As competition escalates for new savings customers, many financial institutions are promising high yields simply for becoming a customer and following various transaction requirements. Shopping around for a checking or savings account means finding a bank that fits with your financial lifestyle in terms of digital and mobile capabilities, as well as branch and ATM access, says McBride. “Avoid checking accounts that have balance requirements and monthly fees so you don’t unnecessarily strand money in a low-yielding account just to avoid fees,” adding that there are plenty of non-interest options out there that have no fees.

  • Here’s where investors made a ‘risk-free’ 6.6% return in the past four U.S. recessions

    After a punishing 2022, it may be time to bet on bonds backed by the U.S. government, particularly if a recession hits, according to Truist Advisory Services.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again

    Shares of small- and mid-cap Chinese stocks including Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), EHang (NASDAQ: EH), and Lufax (NYSE: LU) were moving higher today after China again took another step away from its zero-COVID policy, boosting investor confidence that the economy would fully reopen in the coming months. Over the weekend, Beijing and Shenzhen announced that they would lift requirements that commuters show negative COVID tests before travel.

  • ‘These Restaurant Stocks Look Tasty’: Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger

    It’s easy to get the appeal of restaurant stocks in a normalizing economy. So believes Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s Mad Money. Commenting following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech last week, which indicated a willingness by the policy makers to take a less aggressive rate-hiking stance going forward, Cramer has selected several restaurant stocks as looking ripe for the picking. “Maybe the economy’s normalizing here, or at least the Fed chief thinks it could be soon to normalize,” C

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • Good News for Procrastinators: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • Hit by Inflation? The IRS Has $1,400 Waiting For You

    The IRS has started sending out letters to approximately 9 million households that might have missed out on several pandemic-related tax refunds and stimulus checks, which may include the third round of stimulus payments that delivered $1,400 to individuals, $2,800 … Continue reading → The post Hit by Inflation? The IRS Has $1,400 Waiting For You appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.