Ramsey Solutions Releases New Digitally Based Homeschool Curriculum

Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The homeschool edition of Ramsey Solutions’ premier curriculum for kids and teens, “Foundations in Personal Finance,” has been fully updated to be accessible online and is now available with a Ramsey Homeschool membership. The lives of more than 5 million students across the country have been impacted by these lessons on saving, spending wisely, avoiding debt, investing and more.



The curriculum features time-tested principles that will help teens learn life-changing money habits they’ll use now and for the rest of their lives. New Ramsey Solutions research shows that students who complete “Foundations in Personal Finance” worry less about earning enough money as adults, getting good jobs, and paying for college.



Stand-alone chapters can be taught in any order and feature engaging videos with experts and Ramsey Personalities, including Dave Ramsey, Rachel Cruze, George Kamel, Kristina Ellis, Dr. John Delony and Ken Coleman.



“The homeschool curriculum gives your student the tools to succeed in their finances,” says Darren Brandt, homeschool parent. “By learning these financial principles, your student has an advantage when stepping into adulthood compared to most of their peers. What they learn, when implemented, will set them up to win with money!”





In addition to the curriculum, Ramsey Education created the Ramsey Homeschool digital platform with flexibility in mind, allowing for the choice of independent study or teacher-led instruction. The platform features auto-graded assessments, student progress tracking and downloadable transcripts. Teachers can also purchase optional printed student textbooks.





“Digitally based curriculum gives homeschool families options with their variety of schedules,” said Jim King, executive vice president of Ramsey Education. “We recognize the importance of meeting families where they are. Whether digital or print, students will feel energized by these life-changing courses, and teachers will have a world-class experience.”



Ramsey Homeschool curriculum starts at $14.99 monthly, with discounted pricing throughout the holiday season. The courses available for Ramsey Homeschool members include “Foundations in Personal Finance” for high school, “Foundations in Personal Finance” for middle school, and the “Borrowed Future” documentary with teaching content. Additional courses for elementary, college prep and career readiness will be added in January, February and April 2023, respectively.



For more information about Ramsey Homeschool and our curriculum, visit ramseysolutions.com/homeschool.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions exists for those outside its walls, empowering people in the areas of money, business, leadership, career and mental wellness. Through its multimedia platforms, Ramsey shares life-changing content with millions every day. Ramsey’s products and world-class speakers and authors bring hope to people in every stage of life. The 1,100 Ramsey team members are committed to applying biblically based principles to work that matters. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com.

