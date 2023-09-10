Ramssol Group Berhad's (KLSE:RAMSSOL) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Ramssol Group Berhad (KLSE:RAMSSOL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ramssol Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM6.4m ÷ (RM78m - RM16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Ramssol Group Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ramssol Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ramssol Group Berhad here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Ramssol Group Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 39%, but since then they've fallen to 10%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a related note, Ramssol Group Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 20% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Ramssol Group Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 20% over the last year, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

