RAN Growth Slows in 4Q 2021 - Still Grows More Than 10 Percent in 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Huawei Leads Market, Ericsson and Samsung Gaining Share outside China</span>

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, preliminary findings suggest Radio Access Network (RAN) growth slowed somewhat in the fourth quarter, though this was not enough to change the full-year picture. Total 2G-5G RAN revenues, excluding services, increased at a double-digit rate for a second consecutive year, propelling worldwide RAN to approach $40B to $45B.

Dell&#39;Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell&#39;Oro Group)
Dell'Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell'Oro Group)

"The RAN market continues to show remarkable resilience to a confluence of external factors," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Even with the slower growth in the fourth quarter due partly to more challenging comparison, RAN prospects remain and healthy and the overall RAN market is on track to record a fifth consecutive year of growth in 2022," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2021 RAN report:

  • Global RAN rankings did not change with Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Samsung leading the full year 2021 market.

  • Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, and Samsung lead outside of China while Huawei and ZTE continue to dominate the Chinese RAN market.

  • RAN revenue shares are changing with Ericsson and Samsung gaining share outside of China.

  • Huawei and Nokia's RAN revenue shares declined outside of China.

  • Relative near-term projections have been revised upward – total RAN revenues are now projected to grow 5 percent in 2022.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's RAN Quarterly Report offers a complete overview of the RAN industry, with tables covering manufacturers' and market revenue for multiple RAN segments including 5G NR Sub-6 GHz, 5G NR mmWave, LTE, macro base stations and radios, small cells, Massive MIMO, Open RAN, and vRAN. The report also tracks the RAN market by region and includes a four-quarter outlook. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications and enterprise networks infrastructure, network security, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.


Media Contact:

Daisy Kwok

Phone:

+1.650.622.9400 x223


Email:

Daisy@DellOro.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ran-growth-slows-in-4q-2021--still-grows-more-than-10-percent-in-2021-according-to-delloro-group-301488859.html

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

