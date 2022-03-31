RAN Optimization Enables An Immediate 5G Spectrum Re-Farming Opportunity

Opanga Networks

SEATTLE, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Opanga is announcing the extended functionality of its RAN Optimization solution, Peregrine. Now enabling mobile operators the ability to balance their spectrum holdings across the competing interests of sustaining 4G network performance while maximizing 5G experience. This is a critical industry challenge for network design teams around the world.



Current 5G deployments depend on two spectrum layers: a high band Capacity Layer (e.g., 80MHz of 3.7GHz) and a low band Coverage Layer (e.g., 10MHz of 700MHz). Due to the disparate coverage of these bands, most 5G devices will connect to the Coverage Layer which will limit 5G user speeds. Operators need additional intermediate 5G bands that can be deployed rapidly while sustaining 4G user experience.

“Using our Peregrine RAN Optimization solution operators can immediately reallocate spectrum from their 4G portfolio and assign it to 5G,” said Dave Gibbons, CEO of Opanga Networks. “They can re-farm say 20MHz of 2GHz spectrum for a much stronger 5G footprint. Concentrating 4G users into less spectrum would typically result in a hit to performance but this collateral damage is avoided with Peregrine. All users get a much better experience, and the operator gets a ubiquitous band of prime 5G spectrum – now.”

Peregrine enables an advanced, modern software approach to network design with innovative, agile machine learning technology. Peregrine is a Radio-Aware Multi-Protocol RAN Optimization solution that provides a holistic approach by adaptively managing QUIC, UDP and TCP applications for maximum cell site performance.

“It’s going to be a real challenge to sustain 4G performance while growing 5G from both a CAPEX and spectrum standpoint,” said Gibbons. “We feel that Peregrine not only provides materially increased RAN CAPEX efficiency, but also arms our customers with a differentiated 5G spectrum strategy.”

https://opanga.com/industryshifts

Story continues

About Opanga Networks, Inc.

Transformational 4G and 5G Network Performance

Opanga is the global leader in delivering radio-aware machine learning solutions to improve RAN performance and analytics. The company’s solutions are deployed in the mobile core at software speed and scale. Opanga is focused on delivering innovative software solutions for 4G, 5G and ORAN networks.

Contact Opanga’s network optimization specialists at: lightningfastmobile@opanga.com



