We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Uzma Berhad (KLSE:UZMA) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Uzma Berhad (KLSE:UZMA). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Uzma Berhad's Improving Profits

In the last three years Uzma Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Uzma Berhad's EPS shot from RM0.032 to RM0.095, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 192% year-on-year growth like that. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Uzma Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 26% to RM503m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Uzma Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Uzma Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM145m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 33% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Uzma Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Uzma Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Uzma Berhad very closely. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Uzma Berhad , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

