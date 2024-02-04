We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Spritzer Bhd (KLSE:SPRITZER) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Spritzer Bhd (KLSE:SPRITZER), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Spritzer Bhd with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Spritzer Bhd

How Quickly Is Spritzer Bhd Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Spritzer Bhd's EPS has grown 19% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Spritzer Bhd is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.1 percentage points to 13%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Story continues

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Spritzer Bhd's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Spritzer Bhd Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Spritzer Bhd shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM133m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 19% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Spritzer Bhd, with market caps between RM472m and RM1.9b, is around RM753k.

Spritzer Bhd's CEO only received compensation totalling RM35k in the year to December 2022. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Spritzer Bhd To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Spritzer Bhd's strong EPS growth. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Spritzer Bhd is worth keeping an eye on. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Spritzer Bhd by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Although Spritzer Bhd certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of Malaysian companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.