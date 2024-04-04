We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Paramount Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PARAMON) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Paramount Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PARAMON). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Paramount Corporation Berhad's Improving Profits

In the last three years Paramount Corporation Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. To the delight of shareholders, Paramount Corporation Berhad's EPS soared from RM0.097 to RM0.13, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 37%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that, last year, Paramount Corporation Berhad's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. On the revenue front, Paramount Corporation Berhad has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 11% to RM1.0b but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Paramount Corporation Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Paramount Corporation Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold RM63m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 8.8% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Should You Add Paramount Corporation Berhad To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Paramount Corporation Berhad's strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Paramount Corporation Berhad that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

