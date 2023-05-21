We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And GuocoLand (SGX:F17) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like GuocoLand (SGX:F17). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide GuocoLand with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is GuocoLand Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, GuocoLand has grown EPS by 10% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. GuocoLand maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 19% to S$1.2b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are GuocoLand Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that GuocoLand insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Holding S$102m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is GuocoLand Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, GuocoLand is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for GuocoLand you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

