We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Peet (ASX:PPC) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Peet (ASX:PPC). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Peet's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Peet has grown EPS by 32% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Peet is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.7 percentage points to 22%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Peet Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news for Peet shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Trevor Allen, the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid AU$20k for shares at around AU$1.09 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within Peet.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Peet is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth AU$170m. This totals to 30% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Does Peet Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Peet has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Moreover, the management and board of the company hold a significant stake in the company, with one party adding to this total. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Peet has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

