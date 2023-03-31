We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Straits Trading (SGX:S20) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Straits Trading (SGX:S20). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Straits Trading Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Straits Trading has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Straits Trading's EPS shot from S$0.49 to S$1.23, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 151%. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that Straits Trading's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The music to the ears of Straits Trading shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 35% to 60% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

Are Straits Trading Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that Straits Trading insiders spent S$170k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was company insider Tiong Cheng Tan who made the biggest single purchase, worth S$90k, paying S$2.56 per share.

Is Straits Trading Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Straits Trading's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Growth-minded people will be intrigued by the incredible movement in EPS growth. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If this is the case, then keeping a watch over Straits Trading could be in your best interest. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Straits Trading.

